Big X-Men Changes Ahead Of Hellfire Gala & Fall Of X (XSpoilers)

The Hellfire Gala is coming very soon. And sorts of X-Men comic books are aligning with the big changes it will bring. Have some #XSpoilers.

The Hellfire Gala is coming very soon. And sorts of X-Men comic books are aligning with the big changes it will bring. We know there's a major attack coming from Orchis with their Stark Sentinels and Coven Akkaba magic, that will scatter the mutants to all corners of the globe. We know Orchis has made other deals with Abigail Brand and Mother Righteous. We know that Orchis has been poisoning Krakoan drugs, turning them into mind-control devices. We know that the Krakoan Treehouse embassy of New York will be burned down and the identity of Captain Krakoa taken by Orchis. We know that there will be a wedding between Tony Stark and Emma Frost. We know that Ms Marvel will (somehow) attend from beyond the grave. And we know that Juggernaut will be elected to the X-Men as a non-mutant. But there are other plot points crashing all around us in today's X-Men books. Let's count them down.

1. The World Has Been Told About The Sins Of Sinister Timeline

Courtesy of Colossus, controlled by the Russians, the world has been told of the Sins Of Sinister timeline which saw humanity enslaved then wiped out by Mister Sinister and his mutant clone armies. And for some reason, they aren't too happy about it.

2. The World Has Been Told About Krakoan Corruption

Given the news that Mister Sinister's DNA was implanted into everyone resurrected using Krakoan protocols, human or mutant.

No wonder they are also suspicious about the Krakoan medicine they have also all been taking. The anti-dementia drugs, the extended lifespan drugs, the new antibiotic drug. Looks like on the Marvel Earth, the anti-vaxxers might have a point.

2. Professor X Knows That Krakoa Betrayed His Dream Of Integration

It has always been an unaddressed issue, that Professor Xavier dropped his dream of human/mutant integration in favour of Krakoan separation, and in this timeline had always been heading in this direction. It always felt so at odds with the character, that there had to be a story behind it. There was.

For Xavier, it was a lie, a useful fiction, a pragmatic solution for the good of all, and one that Professor Xavier is left holding now that Magneto is dead, and not coming back. Though, you might want to check in with Scarlet Witch…

3. Magneto Is Back.

We've seen it previewed and suggested, as Scarlet Witch deals with Mysterium, the mutant element introduced in the first Hellfire Gala, that solved the intergalactic war and kept Earth safe, through capitalism. But it has also seen the return of the man who Wanda once knew as her father.

Is he all dressed up for the Gala? Xavier also left another timebomb in Krakoa which he seems to have studiously ignored…

4. The Beast Is All Xavier's Fault Too

And in X-Force #42 we see that it is one set to repeatedly explode into the future.

And the Cerebro system behind the Krakoan resurrection protocols, set up by Xavier set to become the greatest surveillance device of all.

And the humans' reaction to the Sins Of Sinister news seems even more justified when the replacement timeline will deliver this future to them.

Enslaved as naked zoo animals, the ones that survived at least. Krakoa seemed to be rather naked-positive, but in the Beast's future, all the mutants are fully clothed.

And the mutants here are complicit snitches, the lot of them.

1984…. or how about Invasion Of The Body Snatchers?

5. Destiny Keeps Playing Her Future Card

It's hard to argue with someone who knows the future, and knows that your actions will doom or save people. She is the ultimate back seat driver.

But Destiny is making all manner of backroom deals as well, keeping all the plates spinning as she can. Where there may be a disaster, like The Beast, she has plenty of contingencies in play, revealed in Rogue And Gambit #5 concluding that series.

And one way or another, she will save people for the future, from the future, to save the future.

6. The Quiet Council Is Done

The Quiet Council of Krakoa creates and enforces the laws of the nation-state upon Krakoa, self-appointed, self-regulating with a majority vote structure, and all manner of sanctions, which from the beginning was full of monsters, compromises to keep everything and everyone together, including Apocalypse, Exodus and Sebastian Shaw. Now a Russian-controlled Colossus and vampire mutant Selene have finagled their way onto the Council and it's not good. So Xavier, his dream exposed and destroyed, pulls the plug.

And that will be another of the Hellfire Gala announcements and changes. And just in case anyone doesn't want to play ball, we get the threat of industrial action.

7. The Krakoan Five Are On Strike Unless These Demands Are Met

There is power in a union. Oh and as for Ms Marvel? In Fallen Friend: The Death Of Marvel, there is a QR code that wasn't shared with reviewers of this comic, but resolves to the web address: www.marvel.com/fallen-friend-bonus telling us "Not today. But soon."

Might we have to wait for the Hellfire Gala to find out how Ms Marvel attends the wedding? Might it reveal the details of the Classified comic book? Reborn Anew as we first reported? Or could we now get The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel or something similar?

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #13

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230809

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Lucas Werneck (CA) Mark Brooks

LISTEN CLOSELY. Time is running out. Fall is here. Doug Ramsey is the voice of Krakoa. It's time for Krakoa to speak.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99 ROGUE AND GAMBIT #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230814

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A) Carlos E. Gomez (CA) Steve Morris

THE POWERS THAT BREAK! The Power Broker emerges from the shadows to make the deal of a lifetime! Selling was always risky business, but with an asset like Rogue in his Rolodex, the payoff is worth it. Only, Anna Marie isn't one who can be controlled. And while Gambit knows her sweet side…the rest of her can be mighty mean. Rogue crosses a line she can't uncross in a shocking twist that will have repercussions across all Krakoa!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99 SCARLET WITCH #6

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230903

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Lorenzo Tammetta (CA) Russell Dauterman

FAMILY MATTERS! Wanda's loyalties are tested when an enemy of the Kree/Skrull Empire falls through the Last Door desperate for help avenging their fallen comrades. Will Wanda honor the commitment she made to helping those in need – whoever they are – or will her love for her son Wiccan and his husband, Hulkling, triumph over all? PLUS: A familiar figure appears at Wanda's shop…and it seems rumors of his death have been greatly exaggerated. But does he come as friend or foe?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99 X-FORCE #42

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230821

(W) Ben Percy (A) Paul Davidson (CA) Joshua Cassara

THE GHOST CALENDARS! BEAST's epic long game plays out in the only way it could – with NIMROD'S ultimate plan successful, HANK McCOY survives and thrives! But what will this mean for mutantkind, and does X-FORCE still have time to stop it?

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

