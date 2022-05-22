Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Immortal X-Men Beats Shadow War Zone

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. This week it is still the battle of the Bat and the X, with X-books taking three and Batbooks taking four-and-a-half. But Immortal X-Men taking the top!

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Immortal X-Men #2 Shadow War Zone #1 Batman the Knight #5 Thor #25 Nightwing #92 X-Men Red #2 Batman Superman World's Finest #3 X-Force #28 King Spawn #10 Catwoman #43

Rodman Comics: Very slow week for new comics. Selling the heck out of back issues from the 80s and 90s. Some people have cut back a lot on new comics and are focusing on older issues now. Marvel and DC are having trouble exciting people with their new comics here in store.

Ssalefish Comics: Batman reigns supreme. X-Men took 4 spots and Eddie's Symbiote, Nightwing's butt, and Han Solo's Wookie got the remaining slots.

If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch.