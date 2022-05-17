True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
LITG: The true story of DC Comics' Changing Logo, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Font Used In The New DC Comics Logo…
- A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Don't Ask The Undertaker to Sign Your 1991 Trading Cards at MegaCon
- Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover
- Star Trek: Picard: Matalas on Jean-Luc's Letter; Seven/Raffi Concerns?
- Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
- Lots Of People Suddenly Have Plans For Conan The Barbarian
- Elvira Gets The Tribute She Deserves With New NECA Figure
- Saturday Night Live Season 48 May Be "Year of Change": Lorne Michaels
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Will Frank Miller's Dark Knight Cover Crack A Million At Auction?
- Breaking: Valiant Partners with Blanx to Tell Stories on Sneakers
- Marvel Comics Announces Final Conan Stories… For Now
- How Many Teams Is Harley Quinn In? Shadow War/Dark Crisis Spoilers
- Secrets Behind the Invisible Plane in Marvel's USA Comics, at Auction
- Fraction and Lieber Follow Up Jimmy Olsen with Perry White One-Shot
- Grim #1 2nd Print Allocated, Grim Reaper First Appearance in #2
- First Look at X-Men Legends #1 by Roy Thomas and Dave Wachter
- TMNT Image Comics #1 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- A.X.E.: Judgment Day: Marvel Drops August Crossover Solicitations
- Secret Wars Debut Of Julia Carpenter On Auction At Heritage
- Talking to Joyce Chin About a New Chris Claremont Project at Lake Como
- Die, Rainforest, Die! Todd McFarlane's 1st Spawn NFTs Drop This Week
- Robert Kanigher's Baseball Fandom in Zip Comics #25, at Auction
- Talking To Liam Sharp At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Don't Ask The Undertaker in the Daily LITG, 16th of May 2022
LITG one year ago – England Opened Up
LITG one year ago: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
- Immortal Hulk's Secret Origin Revealed in Time of Monsters #1 Preview
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – 5 Character Posters Highlight the Villains
- Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]
- Joker Beats Heroes Reborn To Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Unto Us a New Symbiote is Born in Extreme Carnage One-Shots in August
- The Debut of the Batman Who Vanishes in Swamp Thing #7 Up for Auction
- Does New Kang Comic Suggest Cameo in Loki TV Show?
- Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?
- Venom Gets Scarce with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Up for Auction
- 12-Way Auction For Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougui's We Are Big Time
- Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up
- Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films – Daily LITG 16th May 2021
- Zainab Akhtar's Next ShortBox #13 Will Be The Last
LITG two years ago – Black Lightning strikes twice
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Cancels The Terrifics, Last 3 Issues Digital-Only
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Transformers Masterpiece Arcee Races on in with Hasbro Pulse
LITG three years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls
Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.
- When Scott Snyder Will End Justice League – and What Grant Morrison Told Him Was Beyond The Source Wall
- Marvel Sends Seed Packets to Comic Stores Promoting Jonathan Hickman's House and Powers Of X
- Marvel Shocker: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider Relaunched in August
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr is No Longer Mature Readers Only
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Garry Leach, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.
- Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
- Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
- Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
- Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
- Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
- Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
- Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
- Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
- Luigi Mutti, comics translator
- Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.
