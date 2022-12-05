Brittany Long Olsen Brings The Happy Shop to Oni in 2024

The Happy Shop from self-published graphic novelist and webcomics creator Brittany Long Olsen has been picked up by Shawna Gore while she was still at Lion Forge/Oni Press and has now been passed to Grace Scheipeter to edit. The Happy Shop is a middle-grade graphic novel that "follows 11-year-old Darcy in a new town, who wanders into a strange shop and breaks an expensive jar that she can't pay for. She makes a deal to help clean the place to pay off her debt, and learns this is no ordinary shop: the shopkeepers collect and re-sell very specific happy feelings in the jars—a skill they teach Darcy".

Brittany Long Olsen is a cartoonist who published the ongoing webcomic Are You My Mother? about "searching for the feminine divine and finding goddess imagery all over the world" on Patreon as well as graphic novels. Magic in the Valley: The Story of Moira Green, Witch, DENDO: One Year and One Half in Tokyo and more.

The Happy Shop will be published by Oni Press in the spring of 2024. Brittany Long Olsen's agent Christa Heschke at McIntosh & Otis sold world rights to Oni Press.

Oni Press/Lion Forge has been hitting the headlines a lot recently, with former owners James Lucas Jones and Charlie Chu pushed out by parent company Polarity, others departing voluntarily, and their newly reprinted Gender Queer: A Memoir graphic novel landing them, and its writer/artist Maia Kobabe, with dismissed obscenity criminal lawsuits in the state of Virginia. as well as Oni Press getting allegations of non-payment to comic book creators. Bleeding Cool looked at other recent work moves, and concerns of overwork, leading to notable gaps missing from the publisher's schedule. But now they have a new publisher and president in Hunter Gorinson, let's see what goes down.