Captain Fishbeard & Friends Bring All-Star Creators To Thought Bubble

Tom Sparke will be debuting his new Captain Fishbeard comic book, Fishbeard and Friends. Tom tell me "Fishbeard is back in t a new compilation featuring talent from an array of amazing artists and writers! Coming in at around 60 pages this book is a brilliant collection of hilarious stories. If you're new to Captain Fishbeard, he is the world's silliest fish-guy and his stupid adventures have been captured in two previous books, all by me, Tom Sparke. This book features art and stories from LOADS of different creators though and has a truly vast range of art styles."

Fishbeard and Friends will feature the following comic book creators, a number of whom will be at Thought Bubble – Aaron Rackley, Alejandro Rosado, Andy Hanks, Charles H Raymond, Clark Bint, Dan Butcher, Dan Whitehead, Ed Stockham, Ellie Egleton, Gibson, John Tucker, Kat Wilmott, Marc Jackson, Mike Powell, Roger Langridge, Sam Hardacre, Sophia Hickerson, Zeus Hills and, of course, Tom Sparke, all bound together in the same book.

Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival; a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists, and the writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist, Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007 in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds but, in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, the convention moved to nearby Harrogate. And earlier this year, Lisa Wood stepped down from the role of director to be taken by Travelling Man's Nabil Homsi. This week's events are already underway and the convention begins on Saturday the 12th of November until Sunday the 13th of November. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi!