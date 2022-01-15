Catwoman #39 Preview: Catwoman Takes Up Stripping

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. Catwoman gets a new job as a stripper in this preview of Catwoman #39, in stores from DC on Tuesday… but what is she really up to? Check out the preview below.

CATWOMAN #39

DC Comics

1121DC021

1121DC022 – CATWOMAN #39 CVR B JENNY FRISON CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tini Howard (A) Nico Leon (CA) Jeff Dekal

Meow, Catwoman is bored of Alleytown and has returned to Gotham City proper for bigger fish to fry and to go back to doing what she does best…stealing crime boss secrets for blackmail and looking damn sexy while doing it, of course. New ongoing series writer Tini Howard makes her DCU series debut writing the cat of the night, placing Catwoman in her first blackmail heist disguised as a stripper at Gotham's most secure underground club! Oh, Catwoman, hiding in plain sight in five-inch platform heels at a gathering of Gotham's crime elite while surrounded by all the beautiful women and other shiny things to look at…what could possibly go wrong?

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

