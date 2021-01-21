Dark Horse Comics Full Solicits April 2021 – Take Pride

The Dark Horse Comics April 2021 solicitations are up, including the launch of the new Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory, series, the launch of Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden's Cojacaru the Skinner #1 and a new Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word series – as well as the arrival of Joe Glass's The Pride to Dark Horse. And it begins with the Art Of Apex…

The Art of Apex Legends HC

EA Games (W/A)

On sale June 16

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

An oversized hardcover volume cataloging art and developer commentary on Apex Legends, the hit competitive first-person shooter. Pore over the finest features of unique legendary skins, marvel at the deadly intricacies of every dynamic weapon, explore each nook and cranny of the game's battle-scarred arenas, and more!

• Includes insightful creator commentary!



The Art of Arkham Horror HC

Asmodee (W/A)

On sale June 30

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft, the bizarre and terrifying town of Arkham, Massachusetts, is peopled with courageous townsfolk, wise mystics, and curious academics who seek to understand the unknowable ancient entities that dwell at the edge of our reality. This full color hardcover collection showcases dynamic illustrations of the investigators and their allies, as well as the monsters directly inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos—even the Ancient Ones themselves! Alongside the eldritch creatures and intrepid investigators, each brooding location is beautifully rendered in a large, lush format so that readers can examine every amazing detail.

Dark Horse Books and Asmodee join forces to present The Art of Arkham Horror! This volume is a must-have for any fan of table-top gaming or H.P. Lovecraft lore!



The Art of Trover Saves the Universe HC

Squanch Games (W/A)

On sale June 2

FC, 160 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

Save the universe! Save your dogs! Take your chair to the streets and follow Trover throughout the cosmos as you battle your way through hordes of clones on your quest to stop Glorkon!

This freaky and awesome hardcover art book is the perfect companion to Squanch Games's first full length game! Feast your eye holes on page after page of crazy concept art and intimate commentary!



Avatar: The Last Airbender—Smoke and Shadow Omnibus TP

Gene Luen Yang (W) and Gurihiru (A/Cover)

On sale June 16

FC, 232 pages

$24.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The Fire Nation is threatened by a prophecy told by the Kemurikage, mysterious figures thought only to exist in legend: remove Zuko from the throne, or the country will perish!

Avatar Aang and his friends escort Zuko and his family back to the capital, completely unaware of the looming threat growing in the city. Unrest is brewing as the New Ozai Society prepares to make its move against the crown, and children begin to go missing from their homes under mysterious circumstances.

Revisit the adventure of Avatar: The Last Airbender––Smoke and Shadow with this all-new omnibus edition, collecting all three original parts for the first time in paperback!



Avatar: The Last Airbender––Suki Alone TP

Faith Erin Hicks (W), Peter Wartman (A/Cover), and Adele Matera (C)

On sale June 23

FC, 80 pages

$12.99

TP, 6" x 9"

Suki is captured by the Fire Nation and brought to the Boiling Rock, a grim prison in the middle of a dormant volcano. Separated from Team Avatar and her Kyoshi Warrior sisters, she decides to build her own community among other prisoners. But it's going to take more than an encouraging word to build trust among so many frightened people. Suki will need to draw on all her resources to do it, and even that might not be enough.

Enjoy all-new material from Faith Erin Hicks (The Nameless City; The Adventures of Superhero Girl) and Peter Wartman (Stonebreaker), with colors by Adele Matera. Written in consultation with original series writer Tim Hedrick!

• One-shot story perfect for a single read!



Avatar: The Next Shadow #4 (of 4)

Jeremy Barlow (W), Josh Hood (A), Wes Dzioba (C), and Guilherme Balbi (Cover)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The race for the antidote is underway as Jake descends into a fever dream—plunged into the horrors of a burning Home Tree, and reliving confrontations with nightmarish past enemies. Will he reconcile with the choices of his past, or fight them?

"For pet lovers and enthusiasts of supernatural mysteries, the series is an absolute must… " – USA Today



Beasts of Burden: Occupied Territory #1 (of 4)

Evan Dorkin (W), Sarah Dyer (W), Benjamin Dewey (A/C/Cover A), and John McCrea (Cover B)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The eight-time Eisner Award-winning comic book series blending fantasy and humor returns in a historical adventure blending Japanese and Western occult!

An elder member of the occult-battling pack of Wise Dogs recalls a harrowing mission—in U.S-occupied Japan after World War II, a mysterious curse creates an army of crawling, disembodied heads which threatens to overwhelm the region. Emrys and a team of canine companions attempt to solve the mystery, bringing them into conflict with shape-changing tanuki, evil oni, and a horde of vengeful demons.



Chip Zdarsky! Johnnie Christmas!

Black Hammer: Visions #3 (of 8)

Chip Zdarsky (W/Cover A), Johnnie Christmas (A), Dave Stewart (C), Jason Loo (Cover B), and Gerardo Zaffino (Cover C)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Ongoing

Sex Criminal's Chip Zdarsky and Alien 3's Johnnie Christmas team up for the first time with this action-packed Hammerverse special. Before he was trapped with Spiral City's greatest heroes on a mysterious limbo farm, aging hero Abraham Slam found himself already an outcast in his own world. And with the arrival of a belligerent reboot hero named Uncle Slam he finds himself having to put on the old tights again to show that there can be only one Slam in town.

"As much as I love writing in the world of Black Hammer, it's nothing compared to the thrill of seeing creators I admire bringing their voices to these characters that Dean and I created." –Jeff Lemire



Blade of the Immortal Deluxe Volume 3 HC

Hiroaki Samura (W/A/Cover)

On sale June 16

b&w, 664 pages

$49.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Over 650 pages of samurai battles, bloodshed, and bitter rivalries! A young survivor's seemingly immortal protector, Manji, is helping her destroy the eccentric, bloodthirsty Itto-ryu sword school that ambushed and killed her parents. While Manji has his hands full with a trio of devious assassins, Rin decides to make her way across Edo to search for the murderous Itto-ryu leader Anotsu Kagehisa on her own! Will Manji find her before Anotsu does? This volume also features the debut of the mysterious Mugai-ryu warriors, who will become major players in this revenge epic from a modern manga master!

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 7 to 9 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.



Castlevania: The Art of the Animated Series HC

Chris McDonnell (W)

On sale June 23

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

An expertly designed, full color, hardcover art book featuring concept art and commentary from the first three seasons of the hit animated series.

Gothic adventure and horror abound in Netflix's Castlevania. Now explore the work behind the scenes of the popular show that was originally inspired by the classic video games!

Hundreds of pieces of ultra-detailed artwork are contained in these pages, including stunning, never-before-seen illustrations of monsters, characters, and environments. Experience the labor of love expressed while adapting the design for Dracula's castle, and get a closer look at the intricacies of the show's other fastidiously created components!

Mike Mignola! Christopher Golden!

Cojacaru the Skinner #1 (of 2)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Peter Bergting (A/Cover A/Cover B), and Michelle Madsen (C)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Cojacaru the Skinner, the strange and enigmatic bane of Eastern European witches, has been dead many years. But from a bloodied French town in the throes of World War II, a plea for help carries across the winds of time. A desperate band of resistance soldiers and their white witch allies rest their fate in the hands of Cojacaru's ghost. And when she answers their call, it will be heard near and far.

Celebrated horror writers Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden return to tell the story of Cojacaru the Skinner, once a small girl named Crina who befriended a witch-hunting golem. Rejoined by artist Peter Bergting (Baltimore and Joe Golem: Occult Detective) and colorist Michelle Madsen, the tale they spin will be one of horror, desperation, and ultimately hope.



Crimson Flower #4 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Matt Lesniewski (A/Cover A), Bill Crabtree (C), and Tyler Bence (Cover B)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

From New York Times–bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Matt Lesniewski (The Freak) comes a brand-new, mind-altering journey through Russian folk tales, trained assassins, and government conspiracies.

As Rodion uncovers a secret Russian program that raised children into brainwashed super assassins she finds herself trapped in in her father's killer's murder room in which there is no escape!



What's a nice tiefling like Jester doing in a party like the Mighty Nein?

Critical Role: Mighty Nein Origins: Jester Lavorre HC

Sam Maggs (W), Hunter Severn (A/Cover), and Cathy Le (C)

On sale June 15

FC, 56 pages

$17.99

HC, 7" x 10"

Jester Lavorre had an unconventional upbringing, even for one born in cosmopolitan Nicodranas. Daughter of the famed Ruby of the Sea, she had many opportunities for mischief as a small child, of which she took full advantage! Dive into the mystery of Jester's early years, her first meeting with the Traveler, and the fateful events that set her on a path to eventually join the Mighty Nein.

Jester's story is brought to life by writer Sam Maggs (Captain Marvel, The Unstoppable Wasp) with art by Hunter Severn Bonyun, in direct consultation with Laura Bailey! It's available as a gorgeous hardcover, ready to take its place in your Critical Role library!

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins III #2 (of 6)

Matthew Mercer (W), Jody Houser (W), Olivia Samson (A), MSASSYK (C), TBD (Cover)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Prepare for a grudge match!

Vox Machina enters the ring in an underground fight club, in search of coin to fund their next round of debauchery. But their hopes for easy money are dashed when they're confronted with a familiar unfriendly face. Expect fierce fights, foul play, and a hefty helping of magical smackdown from this latest installment with your favorite band of adventurers!



Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word #1 (of 4)

Bartosz Sztybor (W), Giulia Brusco (C), Jesús Hérvas (A/Cover A), and Mattia De Lulis (Cover B)

On sale Apr 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A new urban development proposal is being pushed through city council—a flagrant infraction on those safeguarded by the Valentinos gang. They enlist the service of three cyberpunks to discreetly and strategically terminate the project, but their subject is more than an ordinary target.



Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice TP

Aleksandra Motyka (W), Marcin Blacha (W), Danijel Žeželj (A/Cover), and Krzysztof Ostrowski (C)

On sale June 23

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

During a routine shift, a lonely maintenance worker encounters an altercation between a mysterious woman and the Maelstrom gang. As the woman attempts to escape, she hands him a chip. To find her and uncover the data, he sets off on a wild journey through the city's seedy mekka and dangerous wastelands where he meets a sly new client, crazy cyberpunks, and the infamous Johnny Silverhand. He'll finally discover what true love is and why it'll never be possible, not in a place like Night City.



The Cycle of the Red Moon Volume 3: The Shadow of the Moon TP

José Antonio Cotrina (W), Fiona Hsieh (Cover), and Kate LaBarbera (Translator)

On sale June 23

b&w, 440 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

The thrilling conclusion to José Antonio Cotrina's fantasy trilogy shakes Rocavarancolia from East to West as ghosts of the past, creatures of the night, and powers that sleep awaken in the ultimate battle to change the destiny of the kingdom!

The Red Moon has finally come and its influence will be unleashed. The city's cruelty runs through the veins of the children of the Harvest—as some find the strength to fight the darkness within, others embrace the dark path laid before them. The price of magic will see great sacrifice—one that may cost the children their humanity. As the city succumbs to the Red Moon, the group comes face to face with the wrath of an ancient evil and the looming resurrection of another. The Harvest must unite for the future of the kingdom and bring an end to an era of death and destruction.



Dead Dog's Bite #2 (of 4)

Tyler Boss (W/A/Cover A) and Joshua Hixson (Cover B)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$4.99

Miniseries

Questions begin to arise. Like what exactly is going on here? Joe decides to get into local politics and takes a field trip to a candy factory after hours. All that and a bag of sweets in the second chapter of this thrilling, chilling mystery.



Dragon Age: Dark Fortress #2 (of 3)

Nunzio DeFilippis (W), Christina Weir (W), Fernando Heinz Furukawa (A), Michael Atiyeh (C), and Sachin Teng (Cover)

On sale Apr 28

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The deadly elven warrior Fenris and a team of the Inquisition's best race to keep the Venatori from unleashing a power that will reshape Thedas in this canonical continuation of BioWare's dark fantasy RPG! Will they be fast enough to outrun their own pasts and stop what's coming?

• The continuation of Dragon Age: Blue Wraith!

EC Archives: Saddle Justice HC

Al Feldstein (W), Johnny Craig (A), Graham Ingels (A), Henry Kiefer (A), Stan Asch (A), Ed Schwartz (A), Marie Severin (C), and Carlos Badilla (C)

On sale June 2

FC, 208 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 11"

Daring sheriffs take on the meanest outlaws and brave the roughest terrain in this collection of classic western stories, advertised as "true and terrific."

This hardcover volume collects the complete run of Saddle Justice, recolored digitally using the original palette, featuring art by legendary comics talents Johnny Craig, Graham Ingels, Stan Asch, and more!



El Ciclo de la Luna Roja – Libro 2: Los Hijos de la Tinieblas TP

José Antonio Cotrina (W) and Fiona Hsieh (Cover)

On sale June 23

b&w, 440 pages

$14.99

TP, 6" x 9"

¡La emocionante conclusión de la trilogía de fantasía de José Antonio Cotrina sacude Rocavarancolia por completo cuando fantasmas del pasado, criaturas de la noche y poderes durmientes despiertan en la batalla definitiva que cambiará el destino del reino!

La luna roja ha llegado por fin y su influencia se desata. La crueldad de la ciudad corre por las venas de la Cosecha; mientras unos encuentran la fuerza para luchar contra su oscuridad interior, otros abrazan el camino oscuro que se extiende ante ellos. El precio de la magia será un gran sacrificio, uno que puede costar su humanidad a los jóvenes. Mientras la ciudad sucumbe a la luna roja, el grupo se enfrenta cara a cara con la ira de un mal antiguo y con la inminente resurrección de otro. La Cosecha debe unirse por el futuro del reino y acabar con una era de muerte y destrucción.



Everyone is Tulip TP

Dave Baker (W) and Nicole Goux (A/Cover)

On sale June 16

FC, 176 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Becca's dreams of fame seem to have come true when an internet performance-art video she stars in goes viral overnight. But she quickly discovers the allure and danger of sudden stardom.

From the creative team of F*ck Off Squad comes a psychological exploration of the modern media frontier and the unique pitfalls that come with internet fame.



Matt Kindt!

Fear Case #3 (of 4)

Matt Kindt (W), Tyler Jenkins (A/Cover A), Hilary Jenkins (C), and Wilfredo Torres w/Bill Crabtree (Cover B)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A new, horror crime series by Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT) and Tyler Jenkins (Grass Kings)!

As agents Winters and Mitchum hunt down the supernatural murder box known as the "Fear Case," their trail goes off course, and the powers and kill list of the case grow higher!

God of War: Fallen God #2 (of 4)

Chris Roberson (W), Tony Parker (A), Dan Jackson (C), and Dave Rapoza (Cover)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A man cannot escape his destiny. Then again, Kratos is no mere man—he is a GOD—and he will stop at nothing to escape the bonds of his predestination. Neither prophecy, nor ancient text, nor manipulation of Athena can stop his single-minded mission to free himself from his past, from his future, and from the suffering of his present. Is he a man? Or is he the monster other monsters fear? A god-weapon forged of murderous rage? An ugly tool of destiny itself? Pray NOT to the gods to save you, for they may send Kratos.



Grandville Integral HC

Bryan Talbot (W/A/Cover)

On sale June 9

FC, 600 pages

$69.99

HC, 7 3/4" x 11"

Beware the Badger! The acclaimed steampunk series from graphic-novel pioneer Bryan Talbot explores an alternate art-nouveau world populated by intelligent animals, a human underclass, and wondrous technology. Within this rich fantastical milieu, the relentless Detective-Inspector LeBrock of Scotland Yard pursues shadowy death squads, psychotic killers, dark political conspiracies, ruthless crime lords, and bloodthirsty cults through the streets of London and the Belle Epoque Paris known as Grandville, the center of the greatest empire on Earth.

Grandville Integral collects all five Grandville novels in one deluxe hardcover volume accompanied by voluminous author notes never before in print.



Grendel: Devil's Odyssey #5 (of 8)

Matt Wagner (W/A/CoverA), Brennan Wagner (C), and Ben Stenbeck (Cover B)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Several years into their mission to find a new home for humanity, Grendel Prime and Sigma Seven finally discover a planet with signs of advanced technology. Unfortunately, this world is a ghost planet—the massive husk of a civilization long since decayed. Only the extinct race's machinery has endured and continues to function without purpose. Can Prime navigate the perils of this mechanized hellscape . . . and survive?



Harrow County Omnibus Volume 2 TP

Cullen Bunn (W), Tyler Crook (A/Cover), Carla Speed McNeil (A), and Jenn Manley Lee (A)

On sale June 30

FC, 368 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The second half of the highly acclaimed, Eisner-nominated horror fantasy tale, collected in a value-priced omnibus.

While Emmy has been focused on dealing with supernatural threats from the outside world; a much bigger problem has been brewing at home, leading to an epic confrontation that will alter the fate of the entirety of Harrow County!

Collects issues #17–#32 of Harrow County.



Hellboy Universe: The Secret Histories HC

Mike Mignola (W/Cover), John Arcudi (W), Chris Roberson (W), Laurence Campbell (A), Christopher Mitten (A), Paul Grist (A), Jason Latour (A), Dave Stewart (C), and Bill Crabtree (C)

On sale June 02

FC, 432 pages

$39.99

HC, 7" x 10"

When did Rasputin find his calling to bring about Ragna Rok? How did the Visitor stay hidden on Earth for so long? And where did the legendary Sledgehammer armor really come from? These questions and more are answered in this new collection from the world of Hellboy! Three stories of instrumental side characters are explored in full, collected for the first time in a handsome hardcover perfect for any Hellboy fan's library.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola is joined by John Arcudi, Chris Roberson, Laurence Campbell, Christopher Mitten, Dave Stewart, and others to bring these hidden corners of the Mignolaverse to light. Collects Rasputin: The Voice of the Dragon TP; Sledgehammer 44 TP; and The Visitor: How and Why He Stayed TP.



Sex, Drugs, and Giant Monsters!

Jenny Zero #1 (of 4)

Dave Dwonch (W), Brockton McKinney (W), Magenta King (A/Cover), and Megan Huang (C)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Meet Jenny Tetsuo, the hard drinkin', hard partyin' daughter of beloved superhero, Mega Commander Zero. After washing out as the military's top Kaiju-killer, "Jenny Zero" now lives the celebutante life with her hotel heiress and publicist best friend, Dana Sheraton. But when the massive creatures return, Jenny must decide if she can sober up and save the world!

From Dave Dwonch (Cyrus Perkins and the Haunted Taxi Cab, Mind Palace), Brock McKinney (MAD Magazine, Full Moon Deadly Ten films) and superstar in the making, Magenta King comes a new hero for a new decade!

Kingdom Hearts Ultimania: The Story Before Kingdom Hearts III HC

Square Enix (W/A)

On sale June 16

FC, 256 pages

$44.99

HC, 8 1/2" x 12"

Enter the magical worlds of Disney as featured in the hit game series! This tome meticulously showcases each of Kingdom Hearts' unique worlds, characters, and equipment, encompassing all the games predating Kingdom Hearts III. Explore character profiles from icons like King Mickey and Goofy, to modern favorites like Tron or Captain Jack Sparrow. Study detailed summaries of each games story, along with rare concept designs and storyboards!



Lady Baltimore: The Witch Queens #2 (of 5)

Mike Mignola (W), Christopher Golden (W), Bridgit Connell (A), Michelle Madsen (C), and Abigail Larson (Cover)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The witch queen Yelena has called the hexencorps down on the Baltimore estate, but Lady Sofia Baltimore's eclectic band of allies has some surprises in store for the cursed hordes. Meanwhile, Sofia's fight takes a sudden new turn when an old acquaintance reveals some startling new knowledge about Lord Baltimore himself!



The Legend of Korra: The Art of the Animated Series Book Two—Spirits HC & Deluxe Edition HC

Michael Dante DiMartino (W), Bryan Konietzko (W/Cover), and Joaquim Dos Santos (W)

On sale June 16

FC, 192 pages

$39.99

HC, 9" x 12"

On sale June 16

FC, 192 pages

$79.99

Deluxe Ed. HC, 9" x 12"

Go behind the scenes of the animated series Legend of Korra Book Two – Spirits—created by Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko—the smash hit sequel to their blockbuster show Avatar: The Last Airbender!

This handsome hardcover contains hundreds of art pieces created during the development of the show's first season, along with new sketches from the original creative team! Featuring creator commentary from DiMartino and Konietzko and a brand-new foreword by Korra voice actor P.J. Byrne, this is an intimate look inside the creative process that brought a new generation of Avatar heroes to life!



Mike Allred!

Madman Library Edition Volume 1 HC

Michael Allred (W/A/Cover), Laura Allred (C), and Han Allred (C)

On sale June 9

FC, 680 pages

$99.99

HC, 8" x 12"

From Madman's first appearance through his mysterious origins to his adventures throughout time, space, and pop-art absurdity; follow Frank Einstein's superhero alter ego Madman as he adventures through Snap City and encounters many timeless characters and villains in this true homage to superhero fiction, metaphysical philosophy, 1950s science fiction films, pop music, and much more in this true humorous and heartfelt comic book classic!

The Madman universe library edition series collects all of Allred's award-winning Madman comics (a.k.a. the "Madmaniverse") in selected reading order for the ultimate Madman fan! This 680-page volume collects Madman's adventures from 1990 to 1996, reprinting "For the Record," Madman (original series) #1–#3, Madman Adventures #1–#3, and Madman Comics #1–#10, bonus pinups by some of comics' greatest talent like Frank Miller, Jack Kirby, Moebius, and more; and featuring THEY!—Allred's never-before-published first effort to make comics!



Mass Effect: Heroes Puzzle

On sale Apr 28

Puzzle measures 20" x 27", 1,000 pieces

$19.99

The first chapter of the acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy starts as a hunt to bring the rogue Spectre Saren to justice. We soon find heroes are needed to uncover the mystery of an ancient machine race that ruthlessly invades our galaxy every 50,000 years. This gorgeous puzzle showcases art of the first chapter of the groundbreaking trilogy.



Orphan and the Five Beasts #2 (of 4)

James Stokoe (W/A/Cover)

On sale Apr 21

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A brave warrior, following her master's final wish, finds the dreaded bandit leader that used to be a hero—but is now a force of destruction that threatens all life in the valley with his indestructible legs and "Two Trees Bearing Heaven" fighting style.



Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling #5 (of 5)

Mariko Tamaki (W), Babs Tarr (A), Rachael Cohen (C), Bengal (Cover A), and Sanford Greene (Cover B)

On sale Apr 7

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

The climactic conclusion of Overwatch: Tracer—London Calling! Tracer must stop Kace from enacting a destructive plan that will harm humans and omnics alike, all while helping Iggy escape from his clutches. Luckily Tracer won't be alone—heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Some are metallic . . . and others are old friends! Variant cover by Sanford Greene (Bitter Root)!



The Pride Omnibus TP

Joseph Glass, Gavin Mitchell, Cem Iroz, and various (W/A)

On sale June 2

FC, 455 pages

$29.99

TP, 7" x 10"

In The Pride, FabMan is sick of being seen as a joke. Tired of the LGBTQ+ community being seen as inferior to straight heroes, he thinks it's about damn time he did something about it. Bringing together some of the world's greatest LGBTQ+ superheroes, the Pride is born to protect the world and fight prejudice, misrepresentation and injustice—not to mention a pesky supervillain or two.

The Pride Adventures brings a whole host of extra, self-contained stories and adventures starring the heroes of the Pride! See the team members face down crazed shooters, invasions, and even a sixty-foot-tall drag queen! Featuring a slew of incredible artistic talent, plus stories from writers Mike Garley, Sina Grace and PJ Montgomery too!

Collects the original digital series The Pride and The Pride Adventures in print for the first time.



Resident Alien: Your Ride's Here #6 (of 6)

Peter Hogan (W) and Steve Parkhouse (A/C/Cover)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

A lonely alien explorer stranded on earth pretends to be a small-town family doctor—while cultivating relationships with the locals and solving strange mysteries. Harry discovers a renewed sense of purpose when he joins Patience residents in the search for an abducted child. And someone's ride shows up.



Geof Darrow!

Shaolin Cowboy: Start Trek TP

Geof Darrow (W/A/Cover)

On sale June 9

FC, 208 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The Shaolin Cowboy walks the action-packed path of three enemies:

Those from the past, who still pursue him, those from the future who are waiting for him, and those from the present who find killing him isn't going to be as easy as he looks.

The original Eisner winning series published by Burlyman Entertainment in all its bloody glory.

It's fat, it's fast, it's furious!!!

Collects Shaolin Cowboy: The Burlyman series #1-#7.



Starcraft: Protoss Carrier Ship 7" Replica Limited Edition

On sale July 7

7" long with a 6" x 4" oval base

$119.99

Blizzard and Dark Horse have teamed up once again to bring you one of the most powerful Starcraft warships in the Protoss arsenal, the Carrier!

This magnificent and elaborate capital ship replica is approximately 7" long and made from polyresin. Included for display is a metal post with a black 6" x 4" oval base featuring the yellow Protoss icon.

The edition size will be limited to preorders only, so place your orders now to add the Protoss Carrier to your fleet and command this force of nature!



Stephen McCranie's Space Boy Volume 10 TP

Stephen McCranie (W/A/Cover)

On sale June 23

FC, 240 pages

$10.99

TP, 5 3/4" x 8 1/4"

Deep in space, the Arno closes in on their destination . . . the artifact. Oliver spends his days in school, with his little brother, and battling Wargles! After his father, Wyatt, gave him a family heirloom, a compass, Oliver fears he broke it when the needle starts spinning uncontrollably. This new discovery alarms his father who begins to suspect that the ship they all live on may be in grave danger. However, Wyatt's warnings and suspicions only bring dismissal and rebuke from his superiors along with a demotion to the maintenance crew. Will Wyatt and Oliver figure out what's happening to the Arno in time to save everyone?



Stranger Things and Dungeons & Dragons TP

Jim Zub (W), Jody Houser (W), Kyle Lambert (A/Cover), and MsassyK (C)

On sale June 16

FC, 96 pages

$19.99

TP, 7" x 10"

Follow the crew from Hawkins, Indiana as they discover the legendary monsters and epic adventures of the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop Roleplaying game together. Long before the dreaded Demogorgon took one of them to the Upside Down, watch Mike, Lucas and Will bond with Dustin for the first time over the game that would define their childhood. See the party come together as a team through communal story and perilous quests to learn important lessons about friendship and find the courage to stand up to the bullies that challenge their everyday.

Dive into this love letter to a game that has defined role-playing through the lens of your current favorite icons of eighties nostalgia. Collects the four-issue miniseries!



Gerard Way!

The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem TP

Gerard Way (W), Shaun Simon (W), Leonardo Romero (A/Cover), and Jordie Bellaire (C)

On sale June 30

FC, 200 pages

$24.99

TP, 7" x 10"

The Fabulous Killjoys, once a group of teenage exterminators determined to save reality, have lost their way—and their memories. After a period of mental confinement, former Killjoys leader Mike Milligram gets de-programmed and hits the road to bring the gang back together for a final showdown against an evil pharmaceutical corporation, their monstrous hitman, and savage gang rivals.

Collects The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: National Anthem #1-#6 and all covers, with variant covers by Becky Cloonan, Paul Rentler, Motohiro, Andrew MacLean, Alvaro Tapia Hidalgo, and Brian Chippendale!



The World of Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 3 HC

Jeff Lemire (W), Tate Brombal (W), Tyler Crook (A/C), Gabriel Hernandez Walta (A), Jordie Bellaire (C), and Dean Ormston (Cover)

On sale June 16

FC, 256 pages

$49.99

HC, 8" x 12"

In Colonel Weird: Cosmagog, sanity-challenged space adventurer Colonel Weird embarks on a strange journey through space and time for something that he's long forgotten with his sanity and life at stake!

In Barbalien: Red Planet, the shape-shifting superhero Barbalien struggles to find his place in the world during the AIDS crisis—something made all the more difficult when a Martian enemy from the past follows him to earth to take him back, dead or alive.

Collects Colonel Weird: Cosmagog and Barbalien: Red Planet in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more!

Young Hellboy: The Hidden Land #3 (of 4)

Mike Mignola (W), Tom Sniegoski (W), Craig Rousseau (A), Dave Stewart (C), Matt Smith (Cover A), and Wylie Beckert (Cover B)

On sale Apr 14

FC, 32 pages

$3.99

Miniseries

Hellboy, the Professor, Scarlett, and the Ohnar are all in danger when an ancient evil awakes. The vampire Vesperra and her undead legions are too powerful for Hellboy and his companions to face alone, but Scarlett has an ace up her sleeve that will give them a fighting chance.