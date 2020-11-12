Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1: Fragtastic

Dark Nights Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme #1 7/10 Strap in and shaddup, Clyde, because the Main Man is here to remix your whole fraggin' continuity like his name was D-Nice.

There is a certain sense of abandon inherent in realizing that what you're doing either will not have a lasting effect or, even better, leaves you free from consequences. Most superhero comics leave books like that as forgettable interludes. Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 is an ambitious, ridiculous assemblage of pages goes a different direction, making a comic book that's 25% superheroes and 75% chuckles.

There are three stories in Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1, each one leading into the next like a narrative waterfall of whimsy. As you may know, the DC universe is plagued with an inundation of Batmen, each one merged with something wilder and less plausible than the last, all from doomed universes never meant to be. That's goofy, and this book embraces that goofiness with gusto. 90s mainstay Lobo is besieged by the Batman That Frags, a mash-up of his own Czarnian nigh invincibility with Batman's … well, Batman-ness. This is as dumb and pointless as you likely expect, and the Frank Tieri-penned script digs into this idea like an all you can eat buffet . The Becky Cloonan-written middle tale checks in with a surprisingly mopey Hawkman, dumping the winged warrior in a surprisingly effective place (only Skartaris might have been more apropos) before taking a trip to rewrite the modern myths, Main Man style, while also putting Brainiac in a dress.

Somehow, all of this actually makes a weird kind of sense.

Sure, this is not Maus; we're not looking at any grand accomplishment of Anglophile literature with this book. Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1 is three things, though: gorgeously rendered by some amazing talents, not a bad deal for the price of admission, and it is, in fact, funny. This kind of somewhat simplistic snickering may not be the right thing for everybody, but if you love Lobo … it's frag-tastic. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION. Dark Nights: Death Metal Infinite Hours Exxxtreme! #1

By Frank Tieri, Becky Cloonan, Sam Humphries, Tyler Kirkham, Rags Morales, Denys Cowan Pull up a chair, ya bastiches— it's time for Uncle Lobo's Infinite Hour! Itâs your chance to let the Main Man Lobo-tomize you with familiar yet freaky stories of the DC Universe, exactly as he remembers them: with blood and guts and exxxtreme gratuitous violence! Tell yer comics guy to put you down for alllll the copies!