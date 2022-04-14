DC Cancel Tom King & Jorge Fornes' Danger Street With Darkseid Orders

DC Comics has told retailers that all their orders for Danger Street by Tom King, Jorge Fornes, and Dave Stewart, have been cancelled. The new DC Black Label 12-issue series was described as "a deeply layered crime drama featuring reimagined and updated versions of some of DC's most obscure and offbeat superheroes, from the DC 1st Issue Special series from the mid-1970s, and how they all struggle with PTSD." Well, that struggle has now been postponed until another day. Intended to be published from May 2022, here's the listing for what the first issue would have been. And one day will be again, I'm sure…

DANGER STREET #1 (OF 12) CVR A JORGE FORNES (MR)

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Jorge Fornes

Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they'll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper! Inspired by the heroes and villains of 1st Issue Special, Tom King and Jorge Fornes (Rorschach) return for an unforgettable maxiseries that reimagines the characters and their stories. A multicharacter, multilayered crime drama starring some of DC's most obscure creations: no one will see it coming, but everyone will want to see where it goes! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 5/24/2022