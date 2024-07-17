Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, DC All-In

DC Comics Creators' All-In Teasers Half An Hour Ahead Of Announcement

DC Comics creators have been hitting social media ahead of Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson's DC All-In and Absolute Universe announcements

DC Comics creators have been hitting Twitter ahead of the Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson DC All-In and Absolute Universe announcements officially going live in less than half an hour, beginning with the DC All-In Special #1 and Absolute Batman #1 in October. But there are more books to tease..

Mikel Janín: Are you in? Cause I'm ALL IN

Skylar Patridge: I'm ALL IN

Tom Taylor: I'm ALL IN in October. Announcement getting closer…

Mikel Janín: Almost announcement time… @DCOfficial

Tom Taylor: Almost announcement time… @DCOfficial

Only half an hour until it all drops…

Back in October 2023, I scooped the existence of what would later called the Absolute Universe line, naming it in April this year as part of DC All-In. Now, courtesy of all manner of leaks, this has all been confirmed.

We will have a DC All In Special #1 one-shot by Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, and Wes Craig, We will have Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. There are also new creative teams for Action Comics, Detective Comics, Titans, Batman and Robin, Harley Quinn, Nightwing, and Catwoman. And jumping on points across the board.

I previously scooped that it would launch from DC Comics in October 2024 with Absolute Batman. That the lead writers and artists would be Jason Aaron, Deniz Camp, Wes Craig, Nick Dragotta, Al Ewing, Che Grayson, Jeff Lemire, Jahnoy Lindsay, Pornsak Pichetshote, Nick Robles, Rafa Sandoval, Hayden Sherman, Scott Snyder and Kelly Thompson.

Then that the line would include Absolute Batman by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, Absolute Superman by Jason Aaron. Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson. Absolute Flash by Jeff Lemire. Then that Al Ewing would write Absolute Green Lantern and Deniz Camp would write Absolute Martian Manhunter.

Since then, Bleeding Cool has run how the Absolute Universe will be about superheroes as underdogs. A radical reinvention of classic DC superheroes in a shared universe, as if they had been invented today with a Batman as a huge, street-level thug. But also that this will be one strand of DC narratives going forward, with a jumping-on point across the DC Comics publishing line, as part of DC All-In.

Today we got to see more of Absolute Batman, Absloute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman and DC All-In. And later today, Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson will tell all…

