DC Comics Solicitations For May 2021, Frankensteined

DC Comics will run their full solicitations for April 2021 and beyond tomorrow. But, as ever, Bleeding Cool likes to Frankenstein together a few that have been announced already and shove them together in some kind of melting pot monstrosity, charge up the voltage and see what rears up demanding that it be seen.

So, welcome to the DC Comics May 2021 solicitations, Frankensteined.

Batman #108

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz (CA) Jorge Jimenez, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Riccardo Federici

Going undercover to learn more about the sudden appearance of the transhumanist Unsanity Collective, Batman meets Miracle Molly, the Collective's second-in-command and a full-blown engineering genius that can repair any kind of tech. But her appearance and the plans of the Unsanity Collective are only one of the mysteries that the Dark Knight will need to solve before he's done:

After the events of Arkham Day, what does The Scarecrow have planned for Gotham City? What plans does Simon Saint have for A-Day survivor Sean Mahoney, and how do they connect to Mayor Christopher Nakano and The Magistrate? And if that's not enough, Tynion and artist Ricardo Lopez Ortiz continue the high-octane action and adventure of Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker in part two of "Legend of the Ghost-Maker." In this fast-paced chapter, can Ghost-Maker stand up to the horror that is… Kid Kawaii?

This 40-page, $4.99 thrill ride features a main cover by Jimenez, with a stunning portrait-style variant cover by fan-favorite artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, plus a 1:25 variant card stock cover by Riccardo Federici for $5.99.

Stargirl Spring Break Special #1

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Todd Nauck,

After months and months of fighting crime and handling universe-threatening enemies, even superheroes need a springtime vacation. But there's no Cancun, Miami, or South Padre Island on Stargirl's itinerary. Courtney Whitmore's spring break plans aren't like your average high schooler's. Instead of hanging out with friends, she's heading out on an adventure with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, a.k.a. S.T.R.I.P.E., and teaming up with his former team, the Seven Soldiers of Victory! The soldiers are forced to reunite again to unearth the secret eighth soldier of victory, but what other secrets lay buried, and what does it all mean for Courtney's future as Stargirl?

48-page one shot, on sale May 4 for $5.99. Card stock variant cover by Mike McKone for $6.99.

Superman #31

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Sean Lewis (A) Scott Godlewski, Samri Basri (CA) John Timms, Inhyuk Lee

THE ONE WHO FELL Part Two. Thought to have been defeated long ago by Superman and his allies, the ancient Shadowbreed have returned in a horrifying new form, and Superman's oldest ally has been assimilated into their ranks. As Jon and the besieged new Thakkramite leader search for the key that will help them defeat the creatures, Superman returns to the site of his first historic victory over the Shadowbreed in an attempt to warn the Thakkramites of the incoming threat. But Superman's old allies kept terrible secrets from him, and both he and Jon are more vulnerable against the Shadowbreed than they know.

Jimmy Olsen plans to build a backup squad to help the Man of Steel but it looks like it's already falling apart when two of its members, Loose Cannon and Gangbuster, would rather fight than be friends.



Action Comics #1031

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A) Daniel Sampere, Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mikel Janín, Julian Totino Tedesco

WARWORLD RISING. After a war-torn battleship escapes Warworld and makes the perilous journey to Earth, Superman searches for answers about the identities of its mysterious refugees and their apparent link to the planet Krypton. Could there be other Kryptonians in the universe? Meanwhile, Atlantean scientists study the wreckage of the Warworld vessel…and make a shocking discovery that could change the balance of power on Earth.

Stuck in the wrong timeline, Midnighter continues to gather intel on the Chrysalis in hopes of finding an answer. But will it cost him his relationship with Apollo? And who is being held captive at Trojan Solutions?

Green Lantern: John Stewart – A Celebration of 50 Years

368-page collection of the ring-bearer's most memorable adventures, both earthbound and spacefaring. From his first appearance in the legendary Denny O'Neil/Neal Adams Green Lantern run, to taking over from Hal Jordan as Earth's Green Lantern, to calling the shots in the latest incarnation of the Justice League, some of the greatest John Stewart stories in DC history are in this collection. Storytellers include Denny O'Neil and Neal Adams, Len Wein, Geoff Johns, Judd Winick, Dale Eaglesham, Ed Benes, and many others.

Featuring a stunning cover by Jim Lee and Scott Williams, this $39.99 hardcover collects Green Lantern Vol. 2 #87, #182, and #185, Green Lantern Vol. 3 #74 and #156, Green Lantern Vol. 4 #49, Justice League Vol. 4 #40, and Justice League of America #110. This collection also contains brand-new essays from John Stewart co-creator Neal Adams, acclaimed screenwriters John Ridley and Geoff Johns, and the voice of John Stewart from the Justice League and Justice League Unlimited animated TV shows, actor Phil LaMarr! The book arrives in comic book stores and on participating digital platforms on Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

Justice League #61

(W) Brian Bendis (A) David Marquez

Wonder Girl #1

(W/A/CA) Joelle Jones (CA) Bilquis Evely

Raised in the far-off land of Boise, Idaho, Yara has always felt something has been missing from her life—and now she is headed to Brazil to find it. Little does she know her arrival will set off a series of events that will change the world of Wonder Woman forever.

Her return has been prophesied, and with that prophesy comes the undivided attention of benevolent gods from pantheons beyond. Danger lurks around every corner—but is this young hero ready for her journey? Find out in a debut issue you absolutely cannot miss!

Mister Miracle: The Source Of Freedom #1 (of 6)

(W) Brandon Easton (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Yanick Paquette, Valentine De Landro

The "Mister Miracle" show used to be the hottest ticket in town, whether you caught him onstage escaping from perilous traps or spotted him on the streets of Metropolis taking out bad guys. What Shilo Norman forgot is the first rule of both show business and being a superhero: always leave them wanting more. Now it's time to start showing the world what a miracle man can really do.

Showbiz/superhero rule #2: Timing is everything. There's a new performer in town who wants to knock Mister Miracle off his pedestal and stake a claim to his famous moniker! Can Shilo break free of this trap?

"The series will explore Shilo's dealings with the trappings of celebrity, his understanding of the 'Mister Miracle' identity and his possible connection to the New Gods," Easton continued. "We'll also dive into what it means to be a Black superhero in a world where his heroism is in conflict with a society full of distrust and suspicion."

Future State: Gotham #1 (of 6)

(W) Joshua Williamson, Dennis Culver (A) Giannis Milonogiannis (CA) Yasmine Putri, James Stokoe

Fans following the exploits of Red Hood in the pages of Future State: Dark Detective know that Jason Todd has turned on his Bat-family and is a bounty hunter for The Magistrate as part of their "zero tolerance" policy on masked vigilantes.

This May, Red Hood continues the hunt in an all new ongoing series, Future State: Gotham. Set in the world of DC Future State, this series continues against the backdrop of a possible future Gotham City seen in other titles such as Future State: The Next Batman, Future State: Harley Quinn, Future State: Robin Eternal and Future State Nightwing. Rendered in stark, black and white tones, Future State: Gotham will evoke the gritty, noir aesthetic that reinforces Gotham City as a living, breathing part of any Bat-family story.

Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular DC Future State Batman titles, Future State Gotham begins the next chapter in this inevitable world of tomorrow and does so with this dynamic, noirish format.