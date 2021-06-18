DC Connect Catalogue Returns To Print In Eleven Days

Two months ago, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that DC Comics was to start printing their monthly comic book catalogues again. We pointed out that last year, DC Comics, as part of a line-wide Warners employee downsizing, made many of their most senior staff redundant, some of whom had been with DC for decades, and instigated a number of production cutbacks. This also saw DC Comics cancel the print version of their DC Connect monthly catalogue for retailers and retailers. For a while, it was available as a digital download from the DC Comics website, and DC printed a poster order form that listed the titles, if not the solicitation details. Then they stopped that as well and went digital-only, listed on their website and that of their new distributor, Lunar Distribution. We learned that DC Comics had seen orders and sales drop off as a result of this change, especially with launch titles not being prominent in the minds of consumers. The recent launch of Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point being severely underordered by retailers who were unable to ascertain potential reader interest in the comic seems to have brought this issue to the fore. Bleeding Cool also learned from other sources that it would return as DC Connect #14, a full print catalogue as well as the digital version, provided free to retailers, though they can order additional copies. Lunar Distributors has now told DC Comics retailers that DC Connect #14 will be going to the printer, and they can order it with this weekend's FOC. "With 40 pages of what fans can expect for the month of September, retailers will receive free copies of DC Connect #14 roughly equal to the number of copies they order of Batman. Additional copies will be made available for retailers to order in bundles of 25. DC can't wait to share the exciting things they have planned for September!" The free bundles will be based on comic store orders for Batman #109 and rounded up. For example, if a store ordered 25 copies of Batman #109, they'll be eligible for one bundle. If they ordered 26, they would be eligible for two…

We now have a first look at the DC Connect #14 cover and confirmation that copies will be in stores on Tuesday, the 29th of June, after being made available digitally next week. The catalogue will also feature the following, already seen on Bleeding Cool.

DC Comics will also have Special Batman Day versions of Batman: The World, Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #1 and a Batman – Knightwatch/Bat-Tech Special Edition #1 for September the 18th, Batman Day for 2021.