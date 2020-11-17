Deadpool Circle Chase Pages On Auction At Heritage Right Now

Deadpool's debut in comics was kind of a throwback. When a character would debut back in the day, it might be years before you ever saw them again, as it would take longer for feedback to get to the publishers, not like now, when they shove new characters down our throats before we get to spend time with them. After debuting in New Mutants #98, Deadpool only made sporadic appearances and didn't get his first solo mini until 1993. That mini featured art by Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer, and a splash page from issue #1 is up for auction right now at Heritage Auctions. Currently sitting at a lower than you would expect $3,600, you have 2 days left to bid on this early Deadpool splash page. Check it out below.

Deadpool's First Solo Series Art

"Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer Deadpool: The Circle Chase #1 Double Splash Page 2-3 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). "Marvel's Merc with a Mouth in his first solo adventure!" We couldn't have said it better ourselves. It's a two-page splash full of the kind of mayhem you would expect from Deadpool. And this is only the title page of the story! Rendered in ink over graphite on two conjoined sheets of Marvel Bristol board with a combined image area of 21" x 15". Signed by Madureira on the lower right bottom margin, and by Mark Farmer in the lower right side margin. Text is all hand-lettered paste-up with a stripped-in text correction in the credits. There is production tape over the page numbers. In Excellent condition. Make sure you have your "Ducks In A Row" so you can bid on this carnage and chaos, and give it a good home."

This auction for an early Deadpool page is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas #7236, running for the next couple of days on the site. You can go here to bid on the page, and while there, check out all of the other art, comics, and more taking bids.