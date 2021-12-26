Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Review: Effective

When a crossover inevitably rolls around, many of the requisite crossover issues can be naked cash grabs without any real artistic merit. However, sometimes, as with Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1, a crossover issue benefits from its lack of stakes that impact the larger world. Here, the deceased doctor can only trust your friendly neighborhood web-slinger to essentially make his rounds, and the final effect is surprisingly effective.

Ben Reilly has taken up the mantle of the Spider (with the backing of the Beyond Corporation), and not everybody thinks it's a good thing. Case in point: Peter Parker's ex-girlfriend Felicia Hardy, doing business as the anti-heroine and burglar the Black Cat — she thinks Reilly is a thief (and yes, the issue addresses how that's the snow calling the glue white) and is not a fan of him at all. While they argue over Parker's comatose form, the spectral projection of Strange summons "Spider-Man" to the magical Sanctum Sanctorum to help with things that must be addressed.

From there, Jed MacKay's script takes Reilly and Hardy swinging all over the city (given that she doesn't have any enhanced strength or durability, keeping up with Reilly means she must have a relentless workout regimen). They take care of the little things Strange does as a "village doctor," a fun metaphor applied well here that shows both Reilly's dedication to doing right by Parker's legacy and gives Hardy a great chance to be a snarky yet wholly effective catalyst like Pam on the Martin show.

The artwork presented by Marcelo Ferreira, Wayne Faucher, Andrew Crossley, Peter Pantazis, and Joe Caramagna delivers the weird, unseen corners of Marvel's New York City like the Gator Shaman, the Central Park Dragon, and possibly most importantly of all, Jimena Garcia. This issue has such a strong understanding of the importance of the Sorcerer Supreme in the balance of things while also doing a great job presenting these characters developing a begrudging respect for each other.

Possibly the only criticism one could levy is the fact that this wasn't just a really good issue of a Spider-Man or Black Cat ongoing series, but a standout in a thus far forgettable crossover that didn't advance the larger story nor leave room for either protagonist (or guest star Moon Knight) to grow from this experience. That's less the fault of the creative team and more a challenge with the modus operandi.

If you'd like a pretty good Ben Reilly story, or a pretty good Black Cat story, or even if you're interested in some random minutiae of Stephen Strange's life, this is what you need. If you're interested in the larger story and where it's going, this won't quite fill your prescription. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

By Jed MacKay, Marcelo Ferreira

This ain't Ben Reilly's first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he's never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City. Part of Strange's will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems Is BEN up to it? Black Cat isn't a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

