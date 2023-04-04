Disney Reveals Legacy Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary ROTJ Lightsaber Disney is bringing a new lightsaber to life right for the 40th anniversary of Jedi as Luke Skywalker’s iconic green saber is back

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the blockbuster sci-fi hit Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Oddly enough, we have not seen a lot of collectibles arrive for the popular Star Wars film besides some releases from Hasbro. However, Disney has something up their sleeve, and they announced its newest Legacy Lightsaber. Wield the power of Luke Skywalker with this impressive 40th Anniversary Legacy Set. As seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Luke's iconic green saber comes to life. Unlike previous Legacy Lightsaber releases, everything is included with this bad boy with a display stand, case, blade, and swappable hilts. This is one incredible release, and it will feature plenty of light and sound effects from motion sensors, flicker effects, motion sounds, and more. The case that Disney has included is something special as well, and this is the perfect 40th Anniversary Star Wars: Return of the Jedi collectible that fans will want. Star Wars fans can bring home Luke's Legacy Lightsaber for $249.99, and it is up for purchase now right here.

May the Force Be with Disney and their Newest Lightsaber

"Luke Skywalker 40th Anniversary Legacy LIGHTSABER Set – Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Imagine yourself as Luke Skywalker battling to rescue Han Solo when holding this Legacy Lightsaber collectible. Created in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, this detailed reproduction of the Lightsaber Luke wielded in Episode VI features a green light-up blade and motion and impact-activated sound effects."

Magic in the details

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Set includes Luke Skywalker Legacy Lightsaber hilt, blade and display stand

Removable blade with LED light

Push switch on hilt to illuminate the attachable Lightsaber blade in green

Hilt features motion sensor and impact sensor that activates lights and sounds

Impact Sensor: activates both impact sounds (unique to impact sensor only) + LED blade flicker effect (i.e. green blade quickly changes to yellow LED color for a quick "flash" effect)

Motion Sensor: activates motion sounds (unique to motion sensor only)

Stand requires some assembly

Inspired by the Star Wars saga

The bare necessities

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Aluminum / zinc / ABS / POM

Hilts: 11 1/4" x 2 1/2" x 2 1/2"

Blade: 34" x 1" x 1"

Imported