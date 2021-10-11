Doctor Doom Iconic Cover Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Doctor Doom has had many iconic covers over the years, but Marvel Super-Heroes #20 is the best for my money. Arms up in defiance and his cape flowing, the best villain in Marvel cannon getting a solo story is not the only reason this is a key issue. It is also the first appearance of Valeria. That will forever make this a key worth having in your collection. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a nice raw copy of the book, and it is currently sitting at only $230 as of this writing, low for this book in such good quality. You can check it out below.

Doctor Doom Is The Best Marvel Villain

"Marvel Super-Heroes #20 Doctor Doom (Marvel, 1969) Condition: FN-. Doctor Doom cover and story. First appearance of Valeria. Diablo appearance. Overstreet 2021 FN 6.0 value = $57. As Doom is preparing for yet another confrontation with the Fantastic Four, Diablo suddenly appears and offers to form an alliance. Doom initially declines but is forced to reconsider when Diablo reveals he has captured Doom's childhood friend Valeria. The three of them meet at Doom's castle in America, where Diablo outlines his plan to use Doom's time machine to take over the planet Earth. Doom feigns interest just long enough to get Diablo in position to use the time machine against him, sending Diablo into a distant post-apocalyptic future. Valeria, now freed from Diablo's spell, has witnessed all of this and can see that Doom is no longer the boy she once knew."

This really is one of the best Marvel stories you can read; I have lost count of how many times I have read this issue. Every Marvel fan should own this, so go here and learn more and place a bid on this very nice copy. While you are there, take a look at everything else taking bids today.