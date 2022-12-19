Does Batman With Dr Fate's Helmet On Create Lazarus Planet? (Spoilers)

Yesterday DC Comics tweeted out this following image from tomorrow's Batman V Robin #4 by Mark Waid and Mahmud Asrar, saying "On Tuesday, it begins. #DawnOfDC"

Yes, that's Batman wearing the Helmet of Doctor Fate, complete with Bat ears.

But what's that all about? Well, that's what Bleeding Cool is here for. Or picking up the comic book tomorrow. Your call. Maybe both? Batman V Robin #5 is there to kick off the Lazarus Planet event. As all know, during this event, Dpctor Fate's helmet has been used to absorb the powers and personalities.of all manner of supernatural and superpowered folks.

And in tomorrow's Batman V Robin #4, it's time for the Devil Nezha to put the helmet and take the powers on himself. And it would have worked too, if it wasn't for those pesky parents of Damian Wayne.

And changes for Batman to match the helmet to his own visage. The ears are merely how the helmet reacts to Batman. Batman needs bat ears, the helmet provides them.

Of course, they also provide handy hooks for when the Devil Nezha wants them back.

But you know what happens when kids battle over presents they have received on Christmas Day, right?

It breaks. And when it breaks and falls into a handy dandy Lazarus Pit, full of all those powers and personalities absorbed from the DC Comics magical power set as a whole? Well, you've seen that Lazarus Planet image going around, right?

Everything goes boom. And that is, presumably, how there are suddenly hundreds or thousands of people around the world who all gain superpowers overnight. And it's all down to Nezha and Batman's inability to grab hold of Dr Fate's helmet. Fnarr, fnarr as they say in Viz Comic.

