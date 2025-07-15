Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: duncan jones, judge dredd

Duncan Jones, Jock and Nick Dragotta With Rebellion/2000AD at SDCC

Duncan Jones, Jock and Nick Dragotta with Rebellion and 2000AD at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Article Summary Duncan Jones and Jock headline 2000AD events and signings at San Diego Comic-Con 2025.

Exclusive Judge Dredd art book by Jock debuts, plus a new statue and special discounts available.

Panels feature top creators like Nick Dragotta, Chris Condon, Stephanie Williams, and more.

2000AD booth offers free Judge Dredd tote bags, Rogue Trooper poster tubes, and comic book giveaways.

The writer/director of the Rogue Trooper movie, Duncan Jones, will show off the movie and join Rebellion and 2000AD for an exclusive signing on the San Diego Comic-Con show floor next week, at the 2000AD booth #2121. As will artist Jock, signing copies of The Judge Dredd Art of Jock book, which will be debuting at the show with a limited-edition slipcase edition, and previewing the new Judge Dredd statue designed by him, with a 25% ordering discount. While panels will include appearances from Nick Dragotta, Chris Condon, Stephanie Williams, Hayden Sherman, Matt Bors, Brad & Lisa Gullickson and more.

2000 AD: The Galaxy's Greatest Panel. Thursday July 24, 2025 2:00pm – 3:00pm PDT, Room 23ABC. Home to Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, Strontium Dog and more, 2000 AD has been thrilling comics fans for generations – and this year moderators Chloe Maveal (The 2000 AD Thrill-Cast) and Steve Morris (2000 AD Marketing Manager) are joined by superstar artist Jock (Judge Dredd) and Lisa Gullickson & Brad Gullickson (Comic Book Couples Counselling) to talk all things 2000 AD – with exclusive reveals about what the future holds for The Galaxy's Greatest Comic!

Home to Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, Strontium Dog and more, 2000 AD has been thrilling comics fans for generations – and this year moderators (The 2000 AD Thrill-Cast) and (2000 AD Marketing Manager) are joined by superstar artist (Judge Dredd) and & (Comic Book Couples Counselling) to talk all things 2000 AD – with exclusive reveals about what the future holds for The Galaxy's Greatest Comic! Fear The Future! Thursday July 24, 2025 7:00pm – 8:00pm PDT, Room 9 Nobody knows what the future may hold, but comics have always looked ahead with dread. Will we be invaded by aliens? Will environmental collapse take us out? What if there's a robot revolution? Panellists including Nick Dragotta (Absolute Batman) and Chris Condon (News From The Fallout) join moderator Chloe Maveal (The 2000 AD Thrill-Cast) to work out: what's the worst that could happen?

Nobody knows what the future may hold, but comics have always looked ahead with dread. Will we be invaded by aliens? Will environmental collapse take us out? What if there's a robot revolution? Panellists including (Absolute Batman) and (News From The Fallout) join moderator (The 2000 AD Thrill-Cast) to work out: what's the worst that could happen? Future Shocks: Fight The Future! Saturday July 26, 2025 5:00pm – 6:00pm PDT, Room 9 The Future is unpredictable and chaotic: when things are looking their worst, how can comics inspire readers to take the future into their own hands? Panellists including Stephanie Williams (Nubia: Queen of the Amazons), Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman) and Matt Bors (The Toxic Avenger) join moderators Tiffany Babb (The Comics Courier) and Steve Morris (2000 AD Marketing Manager) to talk about comics, politics, satire… and revolution!

The booth will have free collectable tote bags featuring the Judge Dredd art of Robin Smith, free poster tubes sporting an iconic Rogue Trooper cover by Dave Gibbons, and free copies of Rebellion's huge range of comic book titles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!