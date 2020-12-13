Far Sector #9 Review: One Of The Best Things On The Stands

Strap in because you're in for a deep dive sci fi ride Far Sector #9 is not like anything else on the stands. Jo Muellin is a military veteran and defrocked cop who fought the system, now way, way out of her comfort zone as the only Green Lantern with an experimental ring and a lot going on. In a city of billions, she's tasked with addressing the first murders in centuries and ends up going all the way down the rabbit hole.

What's great about NK Jemisin's script here is the fearlessness with how she casually fleshes out all kinds of new societal structures and areas of the city that are both alien and disturbingly familiar. Likewise, Jamal Campbell and Deron Bennett depict that world with wonder and horror in equal portions. The casual, breezy ease at which this world appears to come together is truly a wonder to behold. The great moments in restaurants in this series are always illuminating, but this one was a whole new idea on how socialization functions.

This series has evidenced a fantastic ability to push the envelope of science fiction, and this issue is no different, using the lens of a superhero procedural to expound on Jemisin's inventive imagination. This time, in particular, seeing the dangers of an "information economy" and how it relates to class structures both explores new ground and gives the reader room to explore some things in what we arguably call "the real world." For the protagonist to take this on with a limited but occasionally spectacular piece of science fiction lore is a very engaging element.

If you're not on board, get your ticket, as this is one of the best things on the stands. ​RATING: BUY.