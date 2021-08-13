First Look At Free Comic Book Day's Black Mask Black/Calexit Special

Tomorrow is Free Comic Book Day. Bleeding Cool has already looked at a whole bunch of sales happening in comic stores across the USA. The UK version will be staggered as a bunch of copies didn't make it in time. You can see the list of titles, and full solicits here, as well as a preview of all the DC titles released digitally early. We even have a few FCBD spoilers if you are in the mood, for Hulk, Avengers, Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Venom… or you can just wait till tomorrow. But one thing we are getting out early is the cover to the Black/Calexit Special from Black Mask Comics by Sunando, the cover for which is being revealed here for the first time.

FCBD 2021 BLACK CALEXIT FCBD SPECIAL

BLACK MASK STUDIOS

Side A: "BLACK: Interlude"

What else was going on the night Kareem Jenkins was shot by police and discovered only Black people have superpowers? Find out in this FCBD one-shot!

BLACK created by Kwanza Osajyefo & Tim Smith 3

Written by Kwanza Osajyefo

Illustrated by Yasmin Flores Montanez

Tones by Jean-Paul Csuka

Lettered by Jim Campbell

Side B: "CALEXIT: Our Last Night In America"

What was California like the night before the tanks rolled in? Get a look at California's last night in the Union with this special story for Free Comic Book Day!

CALEXIT created by Matteo Pizzolo & Amancay Nahuelpan

Written by Matteo Pizzolo

Illustrated by Carlos Granda

Colored by Brad Simpson

Lettered by Jim Campbell

Free Comic Book Day is held this year on Saturday the 14th of August. Check your local comic book store to discover their plans, and good luck tomorrow folks. Especially with The House Of Slaughter getting silly money on eBay for a free comic book…