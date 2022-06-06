Flashpoint Beyond #2 Points Towards New Stargirl Series? (Spoilers)

Yesterday's Bleeding Cool looked at how tomorrow's Flashpoint Beyond #2 ties into Dark Crisis #1 – also out tomorrow. And was surprised, given the warring factions withing DC Comics, to discover that it actually does. And more besides. With the Psycho-Pirate, patron saint of all DC Comics Crisis events, hiding out from Pariah in the Flashpoint reality. But there is more besides that may reveal Geoff Johns' post=-Flashpoint Beyond plans.

Bleeding Cool reader John Joshua reminds me "the references to Judy Garrick, "the childminder" and "the lost children" rather that PAriah and his own family, relate back to 2021's Stargirl Spring Break Special, which has Stargirl / Courtney Whitmore seeing a vision of the Crimson Avenger's former sidekick Wing, plus two shadowed figures (one of whom is pretty clearly Secret, from Young Justice; the other is "Danny", possibly Dan The Dyna-Mite), who refer to Judy Garrick, and the "childminder" who has "the lost sons" and "the lost daughters"." This was published last year.

Bleeding Cool previously reported that the Justice Society Of America would be appearing in future issues of Flashpoint Beyond written by Geoff Johns. And that Stargirl would be getting a six-issue limited series which will include the JSA. And the new JSA team will include Huntress, even though she exists in another current form in the DC Universe. Could this be where it all begins?

