The Future Of The Diamond Previews Catalog

The future of the Diamond Previews catalog, after bankrutpcy and acquisition by Ad Populum

Diamond Previews is, depending on who you talk to, an unwieldy, impenetrable catalogue of comic books and comic-related ephemera that takes up way too much space, and in a digital age, a fossil of the direct comic book industry. Or a vital beating heart of modern comics, exciting, involving, inviting, and sometimes better than the comic books it features, reflecting the mores of modern society every month, allowing you to see trends or hits emerge, as and when they happen. I tend towards the latter. Diamond Previews provides a wealth of historical and cultural context for the comic book industry over its thirty-plus years of publication. Copies even become collectable when someone decides that this counts as the first appearance of a character.

But there has also been a wide expectation that the Diamond Previews could not survive the current Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, especially given the money owed to TransContinental Printing and the large cost of shipping the book nationally and internationally every month. Well, don't count it out quite yet. But when it comes to Previews, we're definitely getting one out a week on Wednesday. And the one after that is (potentially) on its way as well.

For eighteen years, Allyn Gibson has written the Diamond Previews catalogue. On BlueSky, in the wake of a large number of layoffs across Diamond in the wake of its purchase by Ad Populum, Allyn Gibson says, "I continue to be employed, and we are deep into the production of July's issue of PREVIEWS." That's the one that would be out in a month's time. And adding "I've written a blog post about what happened yesterday at Diamond. For right now, it's private. I may, at some point, make it public. It begins: "Today marks my anniversary date at Diamond. Eighteen years." And ends: "I sat with my survivor's guilt last night. I'm sitting with the guilt today."

We'll keep an eye… good luck out there, everyone. You can use these Diamond, Ad Populum and bankruptcy tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

