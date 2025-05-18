Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Current News, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Ad Populum, diamond

Diamond Select Toys Shut Down As Part Of Ad Populum Purchase?

Diamond Select Toys reportedly shut down and staff laid off as part of Ad Populum purchase.

Article Summary Diamond Select Toys has been shut down following Ad Populum's acquisition of Diamond Comic Distributors.

All Diamond Select Toys staff were laid off as part of the new owner's immediate restructuring measures.

Mark Herr, former Diamond Comics executive, shared insights and reactions from his industry network.

Diamond Select Toys was known for collectible figures from major franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, and more.

When I first had comic books published and solicited through Diamond Comic Distributors back in the mid-nineties, I dealt with Mark Herr. He was at Diamond Comics from 1985 until 2005, rising to Director of Purchasing, and then Director of Sales at Diamond International Galleries until 2009. These days, he works in grocery retail, but he still keeps an eye out and stays in touch with old colleagues. With Diamond being bought by Ad Populum as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process, and a number of layoffs being reported, Mark Herr posted to social media about what he'd heard."So, yesterday, new owners took ownership of the company I spent many years helping build it into the giant it became. And yesterday, the restructuring began. They aren't putting out press releases or anything of that nature as to who was let go. So, it's industry websites, social media, and direct questions to those I can ask. Now, as a reminder, while I worked there for 29 years, I have been gone for 16 years. So, there are plenty of "big names" at the company that I didn't even know."

"I do know the subsidiary Diamond Select Toys was shut down yesterday and all staff let go. At least three of them are guys I know very well, all having worked there for over twenty years. I have heard that Steve Leaf was among the people let go in Purchasing. Steve would be the last surviving Purchasing member that I brought into the department. So, that's especially hard for me. (Outside of him being a really nice and very knowledgeable guy.)"

"I have checked in with a number of people who weren't let go yesterday. And to a T, every one of them said something to the effect of, "I am still here…for now."

Diamond Select Toys and Collectibles, was founded in 1999 by Diamond Comics Distributors to create collectables for adult collectors and has since licensed a variety of pop culture properties, distributed via Diamond. Bleeding Cool has previously reported on Caitlin McCabe, Chris Powell, Rich Johnson, Stuart Carter, Terry Helman, Steve Leaf, being laid off as the acquisition press release was sent out.

