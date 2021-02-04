Future State #2: Harley Quinn Review: Predictably Harley

Future State Harley Quinn #2 7.5/10 A somewhat older Harley Quinn serves the new legal authority of Gotham City as a criminal profiler ... and that is clearly a wonderful idea with no room for it to go wrong.

As noted in the last issue, in a futuristic, fascistic Gotham City, Dr. Jonathan Crane has been empowered by the Magistrate (the private law enforcement foolishness) to subcontract criminal profiling work to Harley Quinn in exchange for expanded privileges as a prisoner. Now you, who likely do not have a Ph.D. in psychiatry, know that's a stupid idea. Still, for some reason, he and somewhat seasoned law enforcement professionals continue, and that goes … well, pretty predictably Harley, one would suppose.

In defense of Future State #2: Harley Quinn, writer Stephanie Phillips has a fantastic grasp on the titular character. The dialogue and choices are really solid here. Likewise, the artwork of Simone di Meo, Toni Infante, Tamra Bonvillain, and Troy Peteri bring wonderful kineticism and whimsy to the playful protagonist. Even their presentation of Roman Sionis had some flavor to it.

What's less plausible is how literally every character didn't see this coming. They gave Harley a baseball bat for the love of pie. There are not a lot of possible outcomes with that, but they did it anyway. Likewise, given the history of criminals who are also psychologists, which Crane would almost have had to study, this gives you one of those "Black people yelling at the horror movie" moments. Looking at the tragicomedy play out is both hilarious and, in a way, sad.

Fans of Harley will surely be happy to see this look forward, to see that she remains inviolate regardless of the ravages of time and fascism. If you're not dying to see Daddy's Little Monster, this is just a grim side trip into a future you might want to avoid due landing without stumbling but without glory either. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Future State #2: Harley Quinn

By Stephanie Phillips, Toni Infante, Simone Di Meo, Derrick Chew

Harley Quinn has gained Jonathan Crane's trust, everything is going according to plan, and she is getting close to making her escape. But Black Mask and his gang are continuing to undermine the Magistrate and push Crane closer to the edge, where he will become the Scarecrow once more. Will Harley be able to defeat the Scarecrow and stop the Black Mask Gang? If she's going to secure her freedom and save Gotham's future, she'll have to!