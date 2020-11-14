Geoff Johns Coming And Going – The Daily LITG, 14th November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including the many redundancies at DC Comics and so much more. Also the Department of Homeland Security congratulating Biden, Dominic Cummings resigning, Peter Sutcliffe killed by coronavirus, vaccines coming, John Lewis ad airing, is November 13th 2020 trying to make up for the rest of the year? The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO – and DC going as well? The ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie. And comics news rose to the top, pushing Pokemon down for once…
- Is The "Electric for Electabuzz" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Meltan
- Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's New Comic, Geiger, From Image in April
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5's Little Cup In Pokémon GO
- Gossip: DC Comics, Abandoning Comic Shops and Comic Cons?
- Pokémon GO – DC Going As Well? The Daily LITG, 13th November 2020
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Riolu
- Marvel Legends: Spider-Verse, Thanos, House of X, and More Announced
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Should Cut Dee Some Slack
- Atari Unveils Vault Of 100 Games Optimized For The Atari VCS
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Fanboy Rampage: Tom Brevoort vs. Tom King for Mark Doyle's Honor
- Brigid, Daughter Of Thor, Sees Captain Marvel #23 Jump to $13 on eBay
- Avengers #38 and Captain Marvel #23 Get Second Printings Over Brigid
- Marvel 2021 Preview Calendar Promotes Fantastic Four 60th Anniversary
- King In Black Immortal Hulk Will Have Nothing To Say
- New Doctor Strange From Marvel Coming In 2021?
- Mark Crilley To Teach Us All The Comic Book Lesson In 2022
One year ago, Elder Scrolls battled for attention with Wolverine's double-penis.
And we were looking for 5G everywhere.
- Did Marvel Censor the New Wolverine Logo Because We Were Too Close to the Truth?
- "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" Final Quest Has Taken Flight
- Classic DC Comics Character Gets a New Legacy Successor in Today's Justice League Odyssey #15 (Spoilers)
- Did A Hip Hop Group Just Leak The "Grand Theft Auto 6" Release Date?
- They Seem to Be Sticking With *That* Death in Fallen Angels #1 – But Does X-Men #2 Offer A Way Out, While Watching Love Island? (Spoilers)
- So How On Earth Did the Black Cat Hide That Costume Under Her Wedding Dress (Annual Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis to Launch Leviathan Dawn #1 From DC Comics in 2020
- 5 Pages From Marvel's Next Event Comic, Incoming!
- Does the Comics Industry Need Disrupting Too?
- Did DC Comics and Grant Morrison Try to do 5G in 2009 as the Fifth World?
- Dan DiDio's Description of The Fifth World from 2008 is Really, Really Similar to 5G
- Flash Gets #750 Special in February – But Which DC Comics Will Be Next?
- DC Comics' Far Sector #1 Selling for $17 on eBay – is This 5G?
- Just How Many Makers Are There, Anyway? Future Foundation #4 [Final Page Spoilers]
- Could Elysian be Part of DC Comics 5G Wonder Woman?
Two years ago, Joker's Daughter returned
And the future was upon us.
- Joker's Daughter Coming to Nightwing?
- Review: Avengers #10 or #700 – More Teams in Marvel's Future and Past of Marvel to Deal With (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 13: The Gang's Blooper Reel
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse: Billie Lourd Talks Season Finale
- Review: Does Uncanny X-Men #1 Want to Be X3 Done Right? (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Ross, Correcting the BBC Over Stan Lee on Newsnight Last Night
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Thought Bubble UK, Now
- Dracula Book Signing with Richard Starkings, 2pm-3.30pm ET, Infinity Flux Comics, Facebook Live
- Speedy Comics ME Con, Noon ET
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Carlos Pacheco, artist on Avengers Forever, X-Men and Green Lantern.
- Creator on The United, Melchizedek Todd
- Alberto Massaggia, comic creator on Hotline Miami.
- Dave Dwonch, writer for Infinite 7, Zombie Tramp, Skyward and Vamplets.
- Creator of Silversong webcomic, Sam Chapman.
- Lorenzo Palloni, creator of Mooned, Esatto, Un Lungo Cammino, and Il Cugino.
- Edd Vick, comic book editor of Mu Press.
