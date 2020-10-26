Green Lantern, Razer, Spitting Image – Daily LITG, October 26th, 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Green Lantern, Razer and Spitting Image and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Green Lantern, Razer and Spitting Image – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Razer Reveals A New Set Of Chroma Accessories For PC
- Spitting Image: Watch New Episodes for Free on YouTube Right Now
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Thought She Was Playing the Doctor "Wrong"
- Titans Season 3: Red Hood First-Look Being Teased for This Monday
- Impact Bound for Glory Recap – Moose and EC3 Settle Their Differences
- Eleven Gossipy Spoilers For Batman
- How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Alan Moore's Providence Compendium On Kickstarter With Signed Copies
- Afua Richardson Is The Artist For Lovecraft Country
- Local Comic Shop Day 2020 Variants From DC, Marvel, Boom and Z2
- Batgirl #50 Sells $10 On eBay, Javicia Leslie As Ryan Wilder Batwoman
- Batman #101 Beats X-Men #13 In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Some Comics Shops Are Now Regularly Breaking Street Dates
One year ago, the Doctor met the Doctor
And we got Giant-Sized X-Men again
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Marvel Comics Announces Jonathan Hickman's Giant-Size X-Men From February at MCM London
- Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
- The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
- Marvel Announces Spider-Man Noir at MCM London by Margaret Stohl and Juan Ferreyra
- Savage Avengers #0 Features Chris Claremont and John Romita's X-Men, Announced at MCM London
- Marvel Announces Ant-Man: World Hive by Zeb Wells and Dylan Burnett at MCM London
- Sina Grace Doubts Darkveil Will Be Back in X-Books Until "Dookie Hands" Akira Yoshida is Gone
- "Will & Grace": On-Set Friction Leads to "No Karen!" for 2 Eps [REPORT]
- "Doctor Who": Pertwee NSFW Video – We Need Female Doctor [Opinion]
- Marvel Comics Announces X-Men/Fantastic Four by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson at MCM London
- Marvel Announces Marvel Anthology by Alex Ross at MCM London
- So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
- Marvel Comics Announces New Doctor Aphra #1 by Alyssa Wong and Marika Cresta at MCM London
Two years ago, Legend Of Tomorrow was yesterday…
And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.
- Legends of Tomorrow Season 4: Series Low Debut and Dominic Purcell Trashes Season 1
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- No Enemy But Peace – Richard Meyer, Antarctic Press, and Jawbreakers
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- 11 DC Comics Variant Covers From Frank Cho, Amanda Conner, Greg Capullo and More
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- The Great Comic Soc Bake Off: Do You Wanna Know How I Got These Scones? – Now.
- Trofeo Grog – Campfire Bomber Comics, Canavese, Italy, 12.30-5.30pm
- Pike County Libraries Cartoon Mondays; Graphic Novel / Comic Draw-Along, Facebook Live, 5.30-6.30pm EST
- Comic Book Club (Zoom) discussion of the graphic novel Pumpkinheads by author Rainbow Rowell, hosted by Calvert Library, online, 6.30-7.30pm EST
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Larry Lieber, co-creator of Iron Man, Thor and Ant Man, and Amazing Spider-Man daily newspaper strip writer.
- Comics artist Javier Suppa
- Paris Cullins, artist on Blue Devil, Blue Beetle and New Gods.
- Guardian cartoonist Stephen Collins
- Fantasy artist Pierangelo Boog
- Comic book letterer John Morelli
- Comics colourist Glynis Oliver
