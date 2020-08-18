Happy Birthday Brian Bendis – The Daily LITG 18th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more- and give Brian Bendis your fondest birthday wishes. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Hot Wheels, Trump and DC Comics – the ten most-read stories yesterday.
Hot Wheel from San Diego, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With DC street dates and Iron Man Funko to follow.
- SDCC Hot Wheels from Mattel Have Arrived, Let's Take a Look!
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- DC Comics Street-Date Fail – Comic Stores Not Playing By The Rules
- Funko Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man (2008)
- Scott Snyder, Tony S Daniel Kickstarter Launch New Comic, Nocternal
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Seven More Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming X-Men Comics
- Return Of Milestone Comics Announced (Again) at DC Fandome
- Lucifer – Tom Ellis' Past Lives: Doctor Who, Eastenders, Merlin & More
- Chris Claremont Returns To Wolverine: Black, White And Blood
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
There's always stuff going down.
- Al Ewing Will Probably Write Something X-Men Related Soon
- Separated At Birth: Mamamoo's Hip vs Jackie Q's Ring Around My Rosie
- Is Boom Studios' Favorite Image Series Actually Getting It Together?
- Mad Max Meets Wizard of Oz in New Kickstarter, The O.Z.
- Ghostwatch: The BBC 1992 TV Play That Terrified the Nation
One year ago.
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
- Guardian Publishes Art Spiegelman's Full Essay That Marvel Rejected Over Politics
- Finally, Todd McFarlane's Own Cover For Spawn #300
- House Of X #4 Will Break Your Heart With One Line
- "The Rookie" & Afton Williamson: ABC's Not New at This [OPINION]
- "Timeless," "Pushing Daisies" & More: Bad Cancels [BC TV MELTDOWN]
- Editorial Back-and-Forth-and-Back-and-Forths on the Legion Of Super-Heroes?
- Wolverine's Daughter Sends Him to Hell in Marvel Comics Presents #8 [Preview]
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Elementary": The End of the Modern Sherlock Holmes Era [OPINION]
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Comic Book Club: Steve Orlando And Jeremy Whitley, 7-8pm EDT
- HC Comics: Be the Superhero of Your Health Care, Critical Path Learning Center, 3pm EDT
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context, 6.30pm EDT
It's not just Brian Bendis who has a birthday.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Brian Bendis, co-creator of Powers, Miles Morales, Jessica Jones and current Superman/Legion writer
- Jeffrey Lang, writer of Grendel Tales.
- David Barbour writer of Gunfighters In Hell and Spring-Heeled Jack
- Skip Dietz, former Sales Manager at Marvel Comics.
- Christopher Allen, inker for Antarctic Press
