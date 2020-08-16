SDCC Hot Wheels from Mattel Have Arrived, Let's Take a Look!

Mattel was kind enough to send over some of their San Diego Comic Con 2020 exclusives. Hot Wheels was not holding back this year with two new exclusives, and boy did they bring the heat. Two franchises were covered with Star Wars celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back and Marvel with Avengers: Endgame. Both collectibles feature unique diorama sets and definitely make you not want to open the packaging. So let's dive in with our newest collectible review here at Bleeding Cool.

The first collectible is a special X-Wing from Hot Wheels Starships series to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. After opening the box, collectors are greeted with a cube that has an X-Wing stuck in the Dagobah swamp. The cube is split in half with the bottom being black, and the top half being a clear diorama showcasing the enclosed X-Wing. On the other clear shell, we do see shadow outlines of R2 D2, Luke Skywalker, and Yoda. The San Diego Comic Con 2020 from Mattel brings that iconic Dagobah scene where Yoda lifts Luke's X-Wing out of the swamp. This is a very pivotal scene of the film as it shows Luke is not ready to become a Jedi just yet. To make things more impressive, there is a sliding switch on the side that raises the X-Wing from its swamp position. Mattel even included Yoda quotes on the side and the back to allow the collector to relive Luke's training in Dagobah.

We now join the Avengers on their final Endgame with this SDCC 2020 Mattel Hot Wheels exclusive. This Hot Wheels exclusive features the Land Rover Defender 110 Pickup Truck. This truck is shown when both Rocket and the. Hulk in the back as they visit Thor in New Asgard. Inside the packaging, it shows off very well done diorama of the truck going down the hill just like in the film. The detail on the truck is very well done as well as the sculpted of the Avengers in the back. However, the part that shines here is what Mattel did with the diorama aspect and how it mimics the scene from the film. The car alone might have sold, but when you include the scene with it, it takes the Hot Wheels vehicle to new heights.

We are in love with both of these Hot Wheels SDCC 2020 Exclusives from Mattel. We want to thank them for sending up some samples to show off to your guys. These collectible are perfect examples of convention exclusives as each is just more than their collectible car, but their own story solidified in one collectible moment. These Hot Wheels have sold out from Mattel, but fans can find other Hot Wheels collectibles here. Keep your eyes peeled for deals with third-party sellers to check out all the amazing experience these SDCC 2020 exclusive collectibles offer.