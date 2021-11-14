Harvey Dent Makes His Comeback in Batman #234, Up for Auction

Although Batman #234 is often considered the first Silver Age appearance of Two-Face, it's really not that — and that's probably a good thing for this noteworthy DC Comics key. Most obviously, this 1971 release is not from the Silver Age by any practical definition of the term — it's a quintessential Bronze Age comic both by release date and tone of its content. And that leads us to the more important reason: Two-Face's single sort-of appearance in 1968's World's Finest #178 is the height of DC Comics 60s-era camp (entertaining though it is nonetheless), and that appearance is not the Harvey Dent character anyway. By contrast, Batman #234 gives us the return of a classic Batman villain for the first time in 16 years, done by the legendary team of Denny O'Neil and Neal Adams during their spectacular run on the title. A memorable return of an important villain during one of the Batman series' high points, there's a Batman #234 (DC, 1971) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction this week at the 2021 November 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122146 at Heritage Auctions.

This part of the Batman run by O'Neil and Adams produced a number of memorable and noteworthy covers and keys — many of which are very pricey on the vintage market today. For example, a Batman #234 in CGC 9.8 has reached prices of over $6000 in recent auctions. This CGC 5.0 copy will be much more affordable, and will still be an important part of a Batman fan's collection.

Batman #234 (DC, 1971) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white to white pages. The first issue to feature Two-Face since the creation of the Comics Code Authority in 1954. Robin backup story. Neal Adams cover. Adams and Irv Novick art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $46; FN 6.0 value = $69. CGC census 11/21: 51 in 5.0, 970 higher.

