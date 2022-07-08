Hot Toys Deploys Exclusive Holographic Iron Man LXXXV Figure

It can not be a Hot Toys event without at least one new Iron Man figure, and another one has just been revealed. Hot Toy is getting ready for SDCC 2022 with their new set of Toy Fair Exclusive 1/6 scale figures. Three figures have been revealed, including a new Iron Man figure giving MCU fans the return of the Mark LXXXV armor. Coming to us from Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark's final armor makes a return with diecast elements and features a new holographic twist. The LXXXV Iron Man armor is reproduced in gorgeous blue accent deco with a metallic appearance.

Iron Man will have an LED-light up function with his head, upper body, back, and Arc Reactor glowing. The items in the figure's original release also return in a new color which includes swappable hands, Nano Lightning Refocuser, Energy Blade, Nano Repulsor Cannons, and more. The suit's color is fantastic and will easily be a sweet piece to add to any Iron Man Hall of Armor Collection. The Avengers: Endgame – Iron Man Mark LXXXV Holographic Version 1/6 Scale Figure is set for a Q4 2022 release. No price has been revealed, but it should go up for pre-order around the same time as SDCC, and fans can find Hot Toys collectibles here.

"Iron Man Mark LXXXV is the most advanced and powerful armor Tony Stark has ever created. It's a special armor that gives Stark superhuman strength, durability, flight, and a variety of high-tech weapons. Inspired by the design of Tony Stark's very last Iron Man suit in MCU, Hot Toys is excited to present the Holographic Version of Iron Man Mark LXXXV 1/6th scale collectible figure in metallic blue as this year's toy fair exclusive item only available in selected markets."

"Masterfully crafted based on Iron Man Mark LXXXV in Avengers: Endgame, the diecast figure giving the armor a holographic twist features a helmet head with LED-light up function, intricate design of the Iron Man armor reproduced in blue accent with a metallic appearance, LED light-up functions scattered throughout the upper body, back and Arc Reactor on chest, highly-detailed weapons including Nano Lightning Refocuser, energy blade, Katar and a pair of Nano Repulsor Cannons, interchangeable hands, and specially designed figure stand. This holographic version of Iron Man will surely stand out in your Hall of Armors collection!"

The 1/6th scale Iron Man Mark LXXXV (Holographic Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Iron Man Mark LXXXV in Avengers: Endgame

One (1) helmet head with LED light-up function (white light, battery operated)

Highly-accurate proportion and detailed armor design

Approximately 32.5 cm tall

Over 30 points of articulations

Contains diecast material

Special features on armor: Metallic blue colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design 16 LED light-up points throughout parts of the armor (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of articulated air flaps at back of the armor One (1) detachable chest armor in translucent blue color, able to reveal interior mechanical design

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of hands with articulated fingers and light-up repulsors (white light, battery operated) One (1) pair of battle hands with light-up repulsor (white light, battery operated)



Weapons:

One (1) Nano Lightning Refocuser

One (1) energy blade

One (1) Katar

Two (2) Nano Repulsor Cannons (interchangeable with arms; white light, battery operated)

Accessory:

Specially designed figure stand