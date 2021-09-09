Image Comics Announces Plans for Rose City Comic Con

If you're going to catch the Delta Variant of COVID-19 at a comic convention, you're going to want to make sure you were doing something worthwhile while catching it. After all, do you want your dying words to your family to be, "I should have gotten that copy of Man-Eaters signed, but I didn't know where the signing was taking plaaaaccceeeeggghhhhhhhhhh." That would be a bummer. Luckily, Image Comics has your back. No, they're not doing the responsible thing and avoiding all involvement with a large public gathering while the Delta Variant is still surging. We mean, they've got your back by letting you know where to get that copy of Man-Eaters signed. You're welcome!

From a press release:

—PANEL— Image Comics Presents: Storytelling & Worldbuilding in Bestselling Comics

Sunday, September 12

12:15 – 1:00 PM

Room E141-144 – The Xfinity Room Join some of the top talent in comics—Greg Rucka (THE OLD GUARD), David F. Walker (BITTER ROOT), Chelsea Cain (MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED), Lia Miternique (MAN-EATERS: THE CURSED), and Tony Fleecs (STRAY DOGS)—as they share their secrets behind keeping the creative juices flowing and bringing forth some of the best selling comic book series on the market. Moderated by Image Comics' Talent Liaison, Marla Eizik. —SIGNING— MAN-EATERS Spotlight Signing

Sunday, September 12

1:15 – 2:15 PM

Table R03 Swing by the MAN-EATERS table (R03) and say hello to bestselling MAN-EATERS co-creators Chelsea Cain and Lia Miternique with special MAN-EATERS guest teen contributors! Bring your MAN-EATERS comics with you to have signed or purchase from a selection of MAN-EATERS comics for sale at the table. —ARTIST ALLEY— Cain, Chelsea & Lia Miternique – Table R03

Fleecs, Tony – Table R01

Walker, David F. – Table Q07

So there you have it. Why get COVID from some random Conan the Barbarian cosplayer when you can potentially get it from the creators of your favorite best-selling Image comic books? Go ahead. It's not like Seattle's hospitals are filling up or anything. More info on Rose City Comic Con can be found here.