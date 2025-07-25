Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

Image Comics Select Retailer Award Goes To Comics Etc. Of Australia

The Image Comics Select Retailer Award for the Summer of 2025 goes to Comics Etc of Brisbane, Australia, presented at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Comics Etc. of Brisbane wins the Summer 2025 Image Comics Select Retailer Award at San Diego Comic-Con.

The award honors comic shops excelling in customer service, inclusivity, and community engagement.

Winners receive a medallion, a Q&A spotlight, and an exclusive Image Comics gold foil variant.

Image Comics invites nominations for shops raising industry standards and expanding readership.

At the Lunar Mixer last night at San Diego Comic-Con, Image Comics announced that the Summer 2025 Image Select Retailer Award winner is Comics Etc. in Brisbane, Australia. The previous winners of the Image Select Retailer Award were Nirvana Comics in Knoxville, Tennessee, Hall of Justice Comics in Parker, Colorado, Peebles Comics & Games in Peebles, Scotland and Four Color Fantasies in Winchester, Virginia.

"Since we were little, it's been our dream to win the Image Select Retailer Awar. Even though the award is relatively new, we've always looked forward to this day," said James Jagic, co-owner of Comics Etc. "We're incredibly proud and honoured to be recognised for all the hard work and effort we've put into supporting the best damn comic publisher there has ever been!"

The Image Select Retailer Award is a new initiative from Image to galvanize recognition of members of the Comic Book Direct Market retail community that are going above and beyond to serve their customers, expand readership, and grow a healthier marketplace. Comic shops were nominated by fans via a form submission and based on on criteria such as:

exemplary customer service

thoughtful and exciting hand-selling recommendations

efforts fostering a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere

easy-to-browse shelving

attractive and innovative displays

forward-thinking customer marketing and out-of-box consumer outreach

community engagement

robust inventory of & support for Image Comics and other creator-owned/indie comic

The Image team read and tallied thousands of glowing testimonials about stores in order to select the winner. As the winner, Comics Etc. in Australia will receive:

a commemorative medallion to display with pride

a spotlight Q&A to be featured on Image Comics' social media platforms and Website

the store's choice of a gold foil exclusive variant, branded as an Image Select Retailer Award winner, with store logo (limited to 250 copies).

Image Comics says "The Local Comic Shop is the sales backbone of the comic book industry, and sadly, the least appreciated when it comes to award recognition. The Image Select Retailer Award is a way to reward and spotlight stores that have done exemplary work expanding the audience, and evangelizing the medium to new readers. Image Comics feels that there is not enough being done to point out stores that are raising the bar, changing the marketplace, and building readership, and this award is meant as a fun way to help repair that oversight. The next Image Select Retailer Appreciation Award nomination window will be announced soon via the official Image website, social media, and via Lunar Distribution communication, to retailers and the public for those interested in nominating their store.

