Iron Fist #1 Preview: Danny Rand, Fashion Critic?

Danny Rand is so jealous of the new Iron Fist he unleashes a torrent of criticism on his costume in this preview of Iron Fist #1. Look, Danny. You got to be the Iron Fist for a long time. It's someone else's turn. Besides, maybe you can be Iron Fist again too someday. There are like seventeen Spider-Mans, after all. So stop hating! Check out the preview below.

Iron Fist #1

by Alyssa Wong & Michael Yg, cover by Jim Cheung

WHO IS THE NEW IRON FIST?! After giving up his power to save the world, DANNY RAND believes he's seen the last of the IRON FIST… …But when DEMONS begin to attack cities around the world, a MYSTERIOUS NEWCOMER in a FAMILIAR MASK appears, hands blazing with the CHI OF SHOU-LAO THE UNDYING! Who is this NEW IRON FIST? And does his power really come from the DRAGON OF K'UN-LUN… Or from something far more sinister?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620237900111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620237900121 – IRON FIST 1 DRAGOTTA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620237900131 – IRON FIST 1 NAUCK HEADSHOT VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620237900141 – IRON FIST 1 GUNJI VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620237900151 – IRON FIST 1 YU VARIANT [1:25] – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.