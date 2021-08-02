James Gunn Likes "Stupid Watchmen" Description Of The Suicide Squad

Admittedly, director James Gunn is fairly loose on the social media trigger finger when it comes to people talking positively about his new movie The Suicide Squad. But nevertheless, I did find it amusing that he chose to "Like" my description of the movie as "Stupid Watchmen" in a non-spoiler The Suicide Squad review I wrote yesterday ahead of its general release in the US this week. I mean, I did totally mean it in a positive way, Zack Snyder's movie gets ponderous and weighed down in its attempt to portray the seriousness of the original comic book, without relishing in the bizarre reality of the situation as the comic book does. To the extent that he thought dropping a huge psychic squid on a city would just be too silly. Well, James Gunn clearly thinks the opposite, and The Suicide Squad could easily be seen as a not-too-sly take on that. It is bonkers, gloriously sow and revels in the silly, as much as it portrays the darkness of international realpolitik in American international affairs – and without having to have a Nixon prosthetic nose either.

Anyway, James Gunn likes it and that will do me for now. What can I say, I am clearly a cheap lay. Of course, that now means I have to write someone that he most definitely won't like, just to preserve my karma. That's how it works, right? And maybe it will distract from the people who are about to get very shocked indeed about the Suicide Squad: Get Joker comic book by Brian Azzarello and Alex Maleev published tomorrow by DC Comics for all sorts of spoilery reasons.

SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #1 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Eisner Award-winning art legend Alex Maleev (Batman: No Man's Land) collaborate for the first time in this three-issue, oversize, Prestige plus format Suicide Squad series pitting Red Hood, Harley Quinn, Firefly, and more of DC's most villainous criminals against The Joker. When Task Force X's Amanda Waller sets her sights on Batman's greatest foe, she enlists the Dark Knight's former partner Jason Todd to track down the Clown Prince of Crime and put an end to his mad reign of terror.

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 8/3/2021 SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #2 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Briaz Azzarello (A) Alex Maleev, Matt Hollingsworth (CA) Alex Maleev

After turning the tables on the Suicide Squad, The Joker gained control of the device that could detonate the bomb implanted in each of the team members' heads. Now forced to do The Joker's bidding, Red Hood, Harley, and the rest of Task Force X find themselves hunted by a newly formed Squad with a single mission: kill the previous Squad and take over hunting The Joker.

Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 9/7/2021 SUICIDE SQUAD GET JOKER #3 (OF 3) CVR A ALEX MALEEV (MR)

(W) Brian Azzarello (A/CA) Alex Maleev

The startling conclusion of this Black Label epic rockets to its surprising, yet inevitable, confrontation between The Joker and the Suicide Squad. With Red Hood wondering who he can trust as he's forced to team up with Harley Quinn and other rogues against the Clown Prince of Crime, one last betrayal changes everything before the final page. Retail: $6.99 In-Store Date: 10/5/2021