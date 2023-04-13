Lake Como Comic Art Festival 2023 Full Guest List Now With Sean Murphy Bleeding Cool has been given an exclusive first look at the full creator list for the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, being held next month in Italy

Last year I went to Lake Como Comic Art Festival, and it was the most glorious comic book convention I can remember going to in my life. You can see much of our coverage right here. Held at Villa Erba in Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, running on the 12th and 13th of May, as well as a opening soiree on the evening of the 12th. And it's a very different comic book convention, indeed. It has a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, and around a hundred comic book guests, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue, there are no toys, movies, games or other tchotchkes, there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. And while a European convention, it is also aimed at Japan, the UK and the USA, with English spoken through the show.

Bleeding Cool has been given an exclusive first look at the full creator list for the Lake Como show.

Joining previously announced creators at Lake Como will be a host of new and returning guests, including Milo Manara, Enrico Marini, Esad Ribic, Liam Sharp, Tanino Liberatore, Kevin Eastman, Terry Moore, Mike Grell, Brian Stelfreeze, Joe Benitez, Dave Johnson, Jim Mahfood, Paolo Eleuteri Serpieri, Mirka Andolfo, Adi Granov, David Mack, Alex Maleev, Sean Phillips, Tula Lotay, Gary Frank, Iban Coello, Jorge Fornes, Terry Dodson, Dave McKean, Mark Buckingham , and the just-announced Sean Gordon Murphy, a surprise last-minute addition to the festival. And it looks like he will be debuting images from Zorro: Man Of The Dead there,

They join the previously announced Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, Ryan Ottley, Peach Momoko, Dan Brereton, Jenny Frison, Alexander Lozano, Eric Powell, Sozomaika, Frank Cho, Emanuela Lupacchino, Simon Bisley, Mark Bodé, Cat Staggs, Art Adams, Gabriele Dell'Otto, Lee Bermejo, Travis Charest, Geof Darrow, Arantza Sestayo, Riccardo Federici, Joyce Chin, Olivier Coipel, Simone Bianchi, and Humberto Ramos.

In addition to those already listed, Lake Como will also be welcoming: Mark Raats, Cully Hamner, Matteo Scalera, Shawn Crystal, Eric Canete, Elia Bonetti, Matteo Lolli, Sanya Anwar, Giulio Ricione, Danijel Zezelj, Giorgio Cavazzano, Joe Rubinstein, Marco Galli, Alex Konat, Nir Levie, Lorenzo Sperlonga, Olivier Vatine, Zu Orzu, Willem March, Mattia De Iulis, Simone Di Meo, Paco Diaz, Ingrid Gala, Michael Ivan, Emilio Laiso, Helena Masellis, Francesco Mobili, Tomeu Morey, Gerald Parel, Casey Parsons, Paul Renaud, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dike Ruan, Chris Shean, Trevor Hairsine, Stefano Gaudiano, David Baldeon, Javier Fernandez, Belen Ortega, REIQ, Pere Perez, Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, Tom Grindberg, Federico Bertolucci, Sabine Rich, Giorgio Comolo, Pierangelo Boog, Zoe Lacchei, Dan Quintana, Federico Mele, David Genchi, Bartosz Zaskorski, Emanuel Simeoni, Mario Foccillo, Laura Braga, and Zulema Scotto Lavina. Their sole cancellation so far has been Tony Harris.

They will also have a new edition of the Lake Como Comic Art Festival's artist portfolio, including a new Zorro: Man Of The Dead piece from Sean Murphy. It is free with 2 or 3 day ticket purchases before midnight, Sunday , the 16th of April – Italian time. And this year, it's hardcover as well. It has been known for people to sell copies on eBay and cover the cost of their trip to the show…

That's over 100 big-name comic book artistic talents who will be signing, sketching and selling original artwork at this year's Lake Como. As ever, the show sets a maximum of 1000 tickets for the weekend, so with one creator for every ten attendees, there is a guarantee of close personal time between fans and creators. Also exhibiting will be art dealers such as Alex Ross Art, Bill Sienkiewicz Art, Metropolis Collectibles / Comic Connect, and many more from around the globe.

"This is easily our biggest show yet, but we're committed to maintaining the intimate setting that our fans and creators have embraced in previous instalments," add co-founders Arnaud Lapeyre and Steve Morger, the same people who created Big Wow Comic Fest in California and the Paris Comic Expo. "When you have one creator for every nine to ten fans, they have a real opportunity to connect and celebrate this industry we all love together."

Tickets are sold on a first-come-first-served basis for this year's festival which is only a month away.