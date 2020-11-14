Man-Bat, Vixen and Old Superman in DC Comics February 2021 Solicits

Looks like DC Comics February 2021 solicitations went up while I was asleep. Here's what DC have for February 2021, for the conclusion of their two-month event, Future State.

Looks like we are indeed getting our 5G elderly Superman, as well as new descendants, in Future State. A new Man-Bat series and the Vixen comic we teased earlier, is now called Truth & Justice.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: HOUSE OF EL #1

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by JAY ANACLETO

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Centuries into the future, the bloodline of Kal-El, the hero we know as Clark Kent, continues. Meet a new generation of Kryptonian heroes as they stand against one of the greatest threats they've ever faced: a diabolical foe called the Red King. Get ready for the unexpected debuts of the twins known as Rowan and Ronan Kent, descendants of Jonathan Kent. Rowan is the new Superman of Earth, while his sister is a Blue Lantern. Also on board are Theand'r Ban-El, whose mother was Tamaranean, and other heroes—all led by the original Man of Steel himself! Plus, don't miss an appearance by the Black Racer!

See how the future of the Superman Family comes together in this wild, extra-size special!

FUTURE STATE: AQUAMAN #2

written by BRANDON THOMAS

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE

card stock variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Andy Curry, daughter of Arthur and Mera, has had a pretty terrible month. Jackson Hyde, a.k.a. Aquaman, won't stop calling her Aqualass when she's told him a thousand times it's Aquawoman. She's manifested a new power that scares the absolute hell out of her. Oh, and she and Jackson just got ripped apart in the midst of a cosmic space ocean and she can't find him anywhere! For the first time in her 14 years, Andy's all alone—and it's gonna take her wits, her will, and every single lesson Jackson ever taught her to survive.

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #3

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Outsiders" written by BRANDON THOMAS

"Outsiders" art by SUMIT KUMAR

"Arkham Knights" written by PAUL JENKINS

"Arkham Knights" art by JACK HERBERT

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

ON SALE 2/2/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 3 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $8.99 US

The adventures of the next Batman continue! Batman has captured a pair of murderous fugitives, but he faces a tough decision: leave them for the Magistrate troops, which means certain death, or risk his life and fight his way through Gotham City to deliver them to the GCPD for trial. He's Batman…so there's only one choice!

And in "Outsiders," Katana has reunited with Black Lightning, but her old friend and ally has changed…big-time! Now composed of literal black lightning, Jefferson Pierce arrives with a dire warning about Duke Thomas and his mission to liberate Gotham from the oppression of the Magistrate. They'll have to work together—and we really mean together—to have any hope of defeating the forces working against them!

Plus, in "Arkham Knights," Astrid Arkham and her band of maniacal misfits have picked a fight with the Magistrate…and they're not going to back down! On the eve of their mission into the heart of Gotham's fascist occupiers, Croc, Zsasz, Phosphorus, Clayface, Harvey, and the rest steel themselves to try and shine a beacon of hope into the darkness—but not everyone will make it out alive!

FUTURE STATE: THE NEXT BATMAN #4

"The Next Batman" written by JOHN RIDLEY

"The Next Batman" art by LAURA BRAGA

"Batgirls" written by VITA AYALA

"Batgirls" art by ANEKE

"Gotham City Sirens" written by PAULA SEVENBERGEN

"Gotham City Sirens" art by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO

cover by LADRÖNN

card stock variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

ON SALE 2/16/21

$7.99 US | 64 PAGES | 4 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

The next Batman goes head-to-head with the Magistrate's shock troops to protect the…guilty?! It's a savage running battle across Gotham City, and it will have the next Dark Knight fighting overwhelming odds to prove that justice still lives in the heart of a broken city.

In the finale of "Batgirls," after discovering the person locked in the high-security cell is the one who's been sending out "Batman Lives" signals to the Resistance, Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain must work together to make sure they take that person when they escape their prison!

Plus, in the conclusion of "Gotham City Sirens," Catwoman and the new android Siren hide out in Poison Ivy's newly built paradise, where they discuss their past relationships, including what Catwoman has—or had—with Batman. But when Peacekeeper forces arrive, the new Siren will have to make a sacrifice to save her friends.

FUTURE STATE: BATMAN/SUPERMAN #2

written by GENE LUEN YANG

art by BEN OLIVER, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Superman has fallen deep into the Magistrate's Kryptonite caverns, and now he's at the mercy of a gruesomely transformed Professor Pyg! So what do animalistic body modification and caves of Kryptonite have to do with the Magistrate's growing fascist state in Gotham City? That's what Batman needs to find out as the race against time to save the Man of Steel nears its end! All we know for sure is that during this battle, something happened that drove a wedge between Bruce and Clark…Discover the answers in the conclusion that will rock the World's Finest to their core!

FUTURE STATE: CATWOMAN #2

written by RAM V

art by OTTO SCHMIDT

cover by LIAM SHARP

card stock variant cover by HICHAM HABCHI

ON SALE 2/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

Catwoman has clawed her way through half of the Magistrate's bullet train, but her fight has only just begun! Now, with Onomatopoeia in tow, Selina makes her way toward the car carrying a ghost of her past, and Gotham's as well. It's Bruce Wayne…but is it really him? And with Talia al Ghul on board as well, will this be a long-awaited reunion between the Bat and the Cat, or will Selina's mission to rescue the Magistrate's prisoners go off the rails?

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #3

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Grifters" written by MATTHEW ROSENBERG

"Grifters" art by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

ON SALE 2/9/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

In this issue, Bruce Wayne meets the next Batman! As the dark detective makes his move to put an end to the villainous Magistrate once and for all, the man who once wore the cowl encounters the next Batman—and these two have some questions for each other! Fists will fly as this explosive meeting erupts in the skies over Gotham…but with the clock ticking, can Bruce finish what he started and unlock the secrets of the fascist surveillance that plagues his city?

And in "Grifters" part two, the lucky streak that Cole Cash and Luke Fox have enjoyed just hit a brick wall in the form of the Huntress! The over-the-top adventure in the gutters of Gotham City concludes in the most bone-crushing fashion possible!

FUTURE STATE: DARK DETECTIVE #4

"Dark Detective" written by MARIKO TAMAKI

"Dark Detective" art by DAN MORA

"Red Hood" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Red Hood" art by GIANNIS MILONOGIANNIS

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 4 OF 4 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Bruce Wayne may be a dead man in the eyes of the villainous Magistrate, but this dark detective isn't through yet! In this pulse-pounding finale, Bruce makes his final move and comes face to face with the man at the top of Gotham's oppressive regime, Peacekeeper One! With bombs planted and the trap waiting to be sprung, this final battle will decide the fate of Gotham City once and for all…

And after the events of the last "Red Hood" chapter, Jason Todd is a wanted man. He got too close to the mystery of the new Red Hood Gang, and that forced the Magistrate to take extreme measures—because no one can know the truth. Hurt and alone, Jason must turn to some unlikely allies if he's going to survive!

FUTURE STATE: THE FLASH #2

written by BRANDON VIETTI

art and cover by BRANDON PETERSON

card stock variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

All hope is lost as Barry Allen races to save his former partner, Wally West. Armed with the weapons of the Rogues who once tried to destroy the Flash, Barry plots an attack that'll either free the former Kid Flash from the evil that's possessed him—or end his threat forever!

FUTURE STATE: GREEN LANTERN #2

"The Last Lanterns" written by GEOFFREY THORNE

"The Last Lanterns" art by TOM RANEY

"Teen Lantern" written by JOSIE CAMPBELL

"Teen Lantern" art by ANDIE TONG

"Hal Jordan" written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

"Hal Jordan" art by DEXTER SOY

cover by CLAYTON HENRY

card stock variant cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

ON SALE 2/9/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Outnumbered but never outwitted or outfought, John Stewart leads the last of the Green Lanterns against insurmountable odds. Facing a bloodthirsty Khund cult dedicated to the "God in Red," the onetime Green Lantern shows that even without a ring or the Corps to back him up, he's still a force to be reckoned with!

Plus, from the pages of Young Justice, Teen Lantern teams up with Mogo, and Hal Jordan reconnects with Oliver Queen after the power battery goes down!

FUTURE STATE: HARLEY QUINN #2

written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

art by SIMONE DI MEO and TONI INFANTE

cover by DERRICK CHEW

card stock variant cover by GARY FRANK

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Harley Quinn has gained Jonathan Crane's trust, everything is going according to plan, and she is getting close to making her escape. But Black Mask and his gang are continuing to undermine the Magistrate and push Crane closer to the edge, where he will become the Scarecrow once more. Will Harley be able to defeat the Scarecrow and stop the Black Mask Gang? If she's going to secure her freedom and save Gotham's future, she'll have to!

FUTURE STATE: IMMORTAL WONDER WOMAN #2

"Immortal Wonder Woman" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Immortal Wonder Woman" art by JEN BARTEL

"Nubia" written by L.L. McKINNEY

"Nubia" art by ALITHA MARTINEZ and MARK MORALES

cover by JEN BARTEL

card stock variant cover by BECKY CLOONAN

ON SALE 2/16/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

The Undoing is here. Superman couldn't stop it. Darkseid couldn't stop it. Only Diana Prince is left to hold back the being that could spell the complete disintegration of the cosmos. But will even she be powerful enough for the task?

Meanwhile, in another future, Nubia's attempts to stop the theft of ancient artifacts have led her to an even bigger conspiracy, and an even bigger foe. Circe is up to her old tricks, even after all these years—and she has an offer that Nubia will find hard to refuse.

FUTURE STATE: JUSTICE LEAGUE #2

"Justice League" written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

"Justice League" art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

"Justice League Dark" written by RAM V

"Justice League Dark" art by MARCIO TAKARA

cover by DAN MORA

card stock variant cover by KAEL NGU

ON SALE 2/9/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $6.99 US

Exiled to a distant planet, the Justice League suspects an impostor in their midst, but not even the next Batman or Green Lantern can find the clues they're looking for. Meanwhile on Earth, the terrifying return of a classic Justice League villain may spell doom for the planet! Doppelgängers abound, paranoia runs rampant, and only the Justice League can save humanity—if they can ever find their way home.

Plus, all the world's terrible truths are revealed as the Justice League Dark make their last stand. Hunted, beaten, and harvested for their magic, Zatanna, John Constantine, Detective Chimp, Ragman, Madame Xanadu, and Etrigan all unleash a desperate plan that could destroy them—but is it worth the cost to finish Mad Merlin and his mysterious Knights? Only Doctor Fate knows, and the truth may spell hope or doom!

FUTURE STATE: KARA ZOR-EL, SUPERWOMAN #2

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by PAULINA GANUCHEAU

card stock variant cover by ALEX GARNER

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 of 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The moon colony built around Superwoman's Fortress of Solitude is under siege! Shape-shifting aliens have come to this place of peace in search of Lynari, a refugee from their homeworld. It's a bad move on the part of these intergalactic bad guys: if Kara Zor-El offers you sanctuary, there's no way she's going to let anyone get their monstrous hands on you. Let's just hope this gamble is worth it, because Lynari's secret—the one that got her in trouble in the first place—could mean bad news for everybody!

FUTURE STATE: LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by RILEY ROSSMO

card stock variant cover by IAN MaCDONALD

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

The unthinkable has happened: one of the Legionnaires has betrayed the entire galaxy! The United Planets is in ruins, the team has been scattered across the cosmos, and madness reigns on multiple worlds! Now the surviving Legionnaires are just discovering the real truth behind what has happened to their dream of a new age of heroes. Don't miss this shocking twist 1,000 years in the making from the team of writer Brian Michael Bendis and visionary artist Riley Rossmo.

FUTURE STATE: NIGHTWING #2

written by ANDREW CONSTANT

art by NICOLA SCOTT

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

card stock variant cover by NICOLA SCOTT

ON SALE 2/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

It's an all-new dynamic for the Dynamic Duo when Nightwing and Gotham's mysterious new Batman join forces against the Magistrate. But when the totalitarian force controlling the city declares the two heroes their primary targets, Nightwing will need to call on the full force of his hidden resistance, including two Batgirls, Huntress, and Two-Face! But even then, will it be enough? Find out in this action-packed conclusion!

FUTURE STATE: ROBIN ETERNAL #2

written by MEGHAN FITZMARTIN

art by EDDY BARROWS

cover by EMANUELA LUPACCHINO and IRVIN RODRIGUEZ

card stock variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Tim Drake is dead at the hands of the Magistrate. Uh, so why is he getting back up again? With the dangerous and supercharged "Lazarus Resin" coursing through the veins of the hero once known as Robin, can Tim recover enough of his fragile psyche to finish the mission and blow the sky convoy? And can Spoiler and Darcy escape the clutches of Peacekeeper 03 in time to save their friend in the process? It all comes to a head in this cataclysmic finale!

FUTURE STATE: SHAZAM! #2

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

card stock variant cover by GERALD PAREL

ON SALE 2/16/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Shazam's soul is laid bare as he's confronted by one of the most powerful beings in the DC Universe! Revealing shocking secrets and the final fate of Billy Batson, the boy who was Earth's Mightiest Mortal, this issue introduces a deadly new threat born from the ashes of the Teen Titans Academy: Raven!

FUTURE STATE: SUICIDE SQUAD #2

"Suicide Squad" written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

"Suicide Squad" art by JAVI FERNANDEZ

"Black Adam" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Adam" art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by JAVI FERNANDEZ

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $6.99 US

Peacemaker attacks! Assigned to bring Amanda Waller back to Earth-1 at all costs, the Suicide Squad battles Waller's private Justice League on Earth-3. As lives are lost and blood is spilled, the fate of the Multiverse will be decided by Superman!

Also in this issue, the 853rd Century is burning, and only Black Adam can save reality from the onslaught of murderous rage from a new threat spawned from a former hero.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN OF METROPOLIS #2

"Superman of Metropolis" written by SEAN LEWIS

"Superman of Metropolis" art by JOHN TIMMS

"The Guardian" written by SEAN LEWIS

"The Guardian" art by CULLY HAMNER

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by INHYUK LEE

ON SALE 2/2/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $6.99 US

Braincells, the advanced offshoot of the diabolical Brainiac, continues to lure Jonathan Kent down the wrong path—but things go from bad to this can't get any worse when it appears it has also taken some manner of control over Supergirl! If the Kryptonians clash, nothing will be able to protect the bottled city of Metropolis!

Meanwhile, inside the bottle itself, the Guardian is doing everything he can to stop the city from destroying itself from within, while Mister Miracle has discovered the trail of a strange signal that he doesn't realize will take him to Warworld.

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #2

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by SKAN

ON SALE 2/23/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

It's really happening: Lexor has joined the United Planets! While surveying, Lois Lane and Superman discover that the planet is rich in minerals, causing Lex Luthor to try and exit the federation to make a pretty penny! Realizing he can't leave without agreement from Earth, he imprisons Lois Lane, then whips up the propaganda machine against Superman. Now the power couple must work together to break free and stop Luthor's plans! But how can they fight a whole planet that's designed to hate them?

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN VS. IMPERIOUS LEX #3

written by MARK RUSSELL

art by STEVE PUGH

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

card stock variant cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

ON SALE 3/30/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 3 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Could the last days of Lexor be here already? Thanks to Lex Luthor's greed, his adopted home is on the brink of financial and planetary ruin after leaving the United Planets. Now it's up to Superman to act as a champion of these people and show them there's a way through all of this. Will Lex stand down? Or is this the final showdown? The future of Lexor depends on it!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN: WORLDS OF WAR #2

"Superman: Worlds of War" written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

"Superman: Worlds of War" art by MIKEL JANíN

"Midnighter" written by MICHAEL W. CONRAD and BECKY CLOONAN

"Midnighter" art by GLEB MELNIKOV

"Black Racer" written by JEREMY ADAMS

"Black Racer" art by SIYA OUM

"Mister Miracle" written by BRANDON EASTON

"Mister Miracle" art by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by RICCARDO FEDERICI

ON SALE 2/16/21 | $7.99 US | 64 PAGES

2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $8.99 US

Meet the rising champion of the gladiatorial pits of Warworld: Superman! The Man of Steel is still down in the pits duking it out with Mongul's hordes and working his way up to the big boss himself. But since it's Superman, there has to be more to this than a simple determination to win the title belt, right? Yes, because he's also got Midnighter out there on a mission to chase down a dangerous new power source…but the man standing in his way is all too familiar.

Plus, the Black Racer smashes her way to freedom, and Mister Miracle, now trapped on Warworld himself, has to find his way back to the bottle city of Metropolis—and his only mode of transportation is a busted Boom Tube!

FUTURE STATE: SUPERMAN/WONDER WOMAN #2

written by DAN WATTERS

art by LEILA DEL DUCA

cover by LEE WEEKS

card stock variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Our heroes have challenged the gods themselves to a test of bravery for the fate of the Earth. But gods are notorious cheaters, and with Superman's powers in flux, it falls to Wonder Woman to face down the sun itself! A utopian future awaits—but only if a Kryptonian peacemaker and an Amazon warrior can put aside their differences to become the World's Finest Heroes!

FUTURE STATE: SWAMP THING #2

written by RAM V

art and cover by MIKE PERKINS

card stock variant cover by DIMA IVANOV

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Humanity strikes back! The shadow of Swamp Thing Supreme stretches across the globe as it has for centuries. The world is at peace, until a rebellious faction of humanity ignites their terrible plan, fueled by Woodrue Wilson's appetite for power. But Swamp Thing, too, harbors a secret—one he must reveal in order to restore peace to the planet once again. But it will cost him everything he has.

FUTURE STATE: TEEN TITANS #2

written by TIM SHERIDAN

art and cover by RAFA SANDOVAL

card stock variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

Red X returns to the Teen Titans! The mysterious former Teen Titans Academy student joins the surviving Titans in a final fight to stop the threat unleashed by one of the school's students. Nightwing, Raven, Crush, Shazam, Starfire, Cybeast, and Red Arrow face their demons as one of these heroes must make the ultimate sacrifice to save their world!

FUTURE STATE: WONDER WOMAN #2

written by JOËLLE JONES

art and cover by JOËLLE JONES

card stock variant cover by JENNY FRISON

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 2 OF 2 | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

Emerging from the Amazon rain forest, the new Wonder Woman must battle her way through hell! Witness Yara Flor at the height of her power as she takes on the king of the underworld, Hades himself! Betrayed by a close ally, Yara's back is against the wall as she is forced to battle legions of demons for survival and to liberate her Themysciran sister. You won't want to miss the exciting conclusion of this of rising superstar hero's first adventure!

DC LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD #1

written by CAVAN SCOTT, ANDREW WHEELER, CRYSTAL FRASER, and REGINE SAWYER

art by JOSE LUIS, CRYSTAL FRASIER, REGINE SAWYER, and others

cover by KAARE ANDREWS

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/9/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

BLAM! KRACK! POW! Look out—it's…love?! Falling in love is rough, even for DC's greatest. Watch as Batman and Catwoman, Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor, Mister Miracle and Big Barda, and all the rest of your OTPs fight in vain against the all-powerful forces of romance (and super-villains)! Even Amanda Waller fights the urge to bail on her mystery date. We guarantee that this Valentine's Day, someone's taking a shot to the heart—from Cupid's bow!

GENERATIONS FORGED #1

written by DAN JURGENS, ANDY SCHMIDT, and ROBERT VENDITTI

art by BRYAN HITCH, MIKE PERKINS, BERNARD CHANG, PAUL PELLETIER, and others

cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by GARY FRANK

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$9.99 US | 80 PAGES | FC | DC

Dispersed through time by the villain Dominus, our ragtag team of generational heroes—featuring 1939 Batman, Kamandi, Superboy, Steel, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, and Dr. Light—must find a way to restore the timeline…and what they ultimately discover is something far, far greater. You'll have to read it to believe it as time dies…and generations rise!

MAN-BAT #1

written by DAVE WIELGOSZ

art by SUMIT KUMAR

cover by KYLE HOTZ

variant cover by KEVIN NOWLAN

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 5 | FC | DC

For years Kirk Langstrom has struggled with his monstrous alter ego, Man-Bat, and the serum that transformed him. But he's finally hit rock bottom following a devastating setback, and he's going to take his anger out on every single citizen of Gotham City. Will the combined might of Batman and the GCPD be enough to stop Langstrom once and for all? Or will this just be the start of Man-Bat's devastation?

TRUTH & JUSTICE #1

written by GEOFFREY THORNE

art by CHRISCROSS and JORDI TARRAGONA

cover by CHRISCROSS

variant cover by ARTIST

ON SALE 2/16/21

DIGITAL FIRST

$4.99 US | 40 PAGES | FC | DC

Vixen takes center stage in the debut issue of this new team-up series! Mari McCabe is many things: superhero, model, activist, but can she add godkiller to the list? Vixen teams up with Dr. Mist and Impala of the Global Guardians to face down an ancient deity that's taken over the body of a scientist investigating powerful magical artifacts. Vixen will need to dig deep and use all the abilities in the animal kingdom to face down this powerful primeval threat!

WONDER WOMAN EARTH ONE VOL. 3 HC

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

ON SALE 3/9/21

$29.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-207-0

The epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling original graphic novel series from the critically acclaimed superstar duo of writer Grant Morrison and artist Yanick Paquette is here!

Diana, now queen of the Amazons, must assemble the disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a millennium. Maxwell Lord's assault on Paradise Island with his destructive A.R.E.S. armor is on the horizon, and in order to weather the war that is coming, Wonder Woman will need the full might of her sisters by her side! Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man's World, or will Max Lord's war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes?

Continuing the tradition of the critically acclaimed Earth One tales that challenge the status quo of DC's greatest heroes, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette's final installment of this visionary graphic novel series.

DEAR DC SUPER-VILLAINS TP

written by MICHAEL NORTHROP

art and cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

ON SALE 4/6/21

$9.99 US | 176 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-977-2

Peek inside the lives of DC's infamous rogues in Dear DC Super-Villains, the sequel to Dear Justice League, in which curious kids write to notorious scoundrels, asking them about life on the dark side.

How did Gorilla Grodd get so smart? Did Harley Quinn ever try a career in comedy? Why does Catwoman always lose to Batman?

Each chapter highlights members of the Legion of Doom in a sympathetic way that is relatable to kids. But look closely and you may notice the baddies are up to something big! Will the Justice League show up in time to stop them? You'll have to write in to the tip line of evil to find out!

METROPOLIS GROVE TP

written by DREW BROCKINGTON

art and cover by DREW BROCKINGTON

ON SALE 5/4/21

$9.99 US | 152 PAGES | 5.5" x 8" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-053-3

The big city is full of Superman sightings, but here in Metropolis Grove? Every kid in this suburb knows that he's not real…except newcomer Sonia Patel, who convinces her friends Duncan and Alex to believe. When the trio discovers a mysterious cave full of Super-memorabilia, they can't keep it to themselves—and that sets off a school year full of drama, adventure, and more than a few opportunities for a newfound friendship to test its limits.

And when they finally figure out the resident of the cave is Bizarro, things get even more out of control!

Join Drew Brockington, author and illustrator of the IndieBound bestselling graphic novel series CatStronauts and the picture book Hangry, for this thrilling new tale!

WHISTLE: A NEW GOTHAM HERO TP

written by E. LOCKHART

art and cover by MANUEL PREITANO

ON SALE 5/11/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9322-2

Sixteen-year-old Willow Zimmerman has something to say. She advocates on the streets for her community, works nights at the local dog shelter, and tries to help all those in need, even the local stray dog she's named Lebowitz. And most importantly, her mother, who has brain cancer.

When she reconnects with estranged family friend E. Nigma, he opens the door to an easier life. Through her new job hosting his private poker nights with Gotham's elites, Willow is able to afford critical medical treatments for her mother. Then one day, Willow and Lebowitz collide with the monstrous Killer Croc and get injured, waking up able to understand each other.

But when Willow discovers that E. Nigma and his friends are actually some of Gotham's most corrupt criminals, she must make a choice: remain loyal to the man who saved her mother's life, or use her new powers to be a voice for her community.

ZATANNA: THE JEWEL OF GRAVESEND TP

written by ALYS ARDEN

art and cover by JACQUELIN DE LEON

ON SALE 4/13/21

$16.99 US | 208 PAGES | 6" x 9" | FC | DC

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9638-4

Zatanna is not your typical New Yorker. She walks her giant rabbit on a leather leash down the boardwalk, lives in a colossal architectural wonder known as the Golden Elephant, had her first kiss in the Haunted Hell Gate ride—and wouldn't have it any other way.

But the time for having fun in Luna Park comes to an end when a mystic's quest for a powerful jewel unravels everything Zatanna thought she knew about herself and her beloved neighborhood. Mysteries and magic surround her as she reveals the truth about her family's legacy, and confronts the illusion that has been cast over her entire life.

From the bewitching mind behind The Casquette Girls, Alys Arden, and with enchanting artwork by Jacquelin de Leon, comes the story of a girl stuck in the middle of a magical rivalry and forced to choose between love, family, and magic without hurting anyone…or worse.

AMERICAN VAMPIRE 1976 #5

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 of 9 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Skinner, Pearl, Book, and the rest of the team are finally united in their mission to stop the Beast from world domination, but the missing key to their success is protected by a council of preeminent ancestral monsters with an axe to grind. These are the progenitors of some of the world's most iconic folkloric species, and the victims of a broken American promise. Desperate for the council's assistance, Skinner's crew becomes a captive audience to their tale of betrayal—but the chilling insight saps all hope of recruiting their help. With only a few days to spare before terror is unleashed, the team must convince the legends that humanity is worth preserving, and that history may still bend toward redemption.

BATMAN BLACK AND WHITE #3

written by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, TIM SEELEY, JOHN RIDLEY, and BENGAL

art by BILQUIS EVELY, NICK DRAGOTTA, KELLEY JONES, OLIVIER COIPEL, and BENGAL

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

variant cover by SANA TAKEDA

Poison Ivy variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 2/23/21

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES | 3 of 6 | FC | DC

The mythology of Batman continues to expand in this issue of Batman Black and White as we explore alternate takes and possible futures for the Caped Crusader from the minds of comics' most innovative and creative thinkers!

Academy Award-winning writer John Ridley and iconic Thor and Avengers artist Olivier Coipel reteam to dip into the world of Future State and expand the legend of the next Batman and introduce us to his new—well, she's not exactly Robin!

Bilquis Evely, Eisner Award-nominated artist of The Sandman Universe's The Dreaming and Wonder Woman, writes and draws a tale that takes the myth of Batman to a medieval realm of knights and sorcery. In this vision of Batman, the Dark Knight is a real knight—and he must save a community from a dryad known as Ivy!

Nick Dragotta, co-creator of East of West, makes his DC writing debut with a tale that looks at a post apocalyptic future where a giant Batman-like robot rampages through what's left of Gotham City.

Celebrated co-writer of Grayson and writer of Nightwing Tim Seeley returns to his horror roots with one of comics' most legendary Batman and horror artists, Kelley Jones, to show us a Gotham cursed to be forever haunted by Batman!

Bengal, international comics luminary and co-creator of Death or Glory, returns to DC to tell a story expressing Batman's admiration for his father and how he once protected Gotham City.

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS HARLEY QUINN #5

written by KATANA COLLINS

story by KATANA COLLINS and SEAN MURPHY

art by MATTEO SCALERA

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by MATTEO SCALERA

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ON SALE 2/23/21

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES | 5 of 6 | FC | DC

The Producer's scheme is in motion, and the GTO is on high alert as Gotham's hope of a peaceful new horizon begins to collapse. Rattled and recovering from a close encounter with Starlet, Harley examines whether her complicated past with villainy is a burden or a boon to her new identity. She weighs two final options: break all ties and retire to a quiet life, or embrace the chaos, risk, and responsibility of protecting the people and the place that created her. The choice itself may be fantasy, as a targeted attack on Harley ends in tragedy and drives Bruce to a reckless decision that could extend his prison sentence indefinitely.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN #3

written by TOM KING

art and cover by CLAY MANN

variant cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

ON SALE 2/16/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 of 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL

CARD STOCK COVERS

It's been The Joker all along, you see.

Selina Kyle knows this. Early in her career as Catwoman, he was there to mess things up for her. Same with later, when she and Batman were finally getting together…for the third time, but still. That time stuck. No thanks to The Joker. Or to Phantasm, who now has her sights set on Catwoman because she thinks that will be her in to get after The Joker herself. And she has to do it before Batman gets to him first.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #7

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

cover by NICK ROBLES

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Bleeding out in a hospital bed from a magic wound that will not heal, sorceress Heather After must swing open the gates of reality to find herself a protector…but is she prepared for the deal she'll have to strike once she finds a champion with the dangerous power she needs? And speaking of dangerous power…what happens when Matthew the Raven catches a glimpse of one of the artifacts Heather's been hiding away?

FAR SECTOR #10

written by N.K. JEMISIN

art and cover by JAMAL CAMPBELL

variant cover by YASMINE PUTRI

ON SALE 2/2/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 10 of 12 | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

The groundbreaking sci-fi series approaches its thrilling climax!

Since arriving at the City Enduring, Sojourner "Jo" Mullein has confronted an insidious conspiracy of murder and mayhem, but even this most resilient Green Lantern reaches her breaking point when she uncovers an "emotional sweatshop" producing black-market feelings for a world without them. But Jo is only too human…

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #11

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by PHIL JIMENEZ

ON SALE 2/9/21

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 11 of 12 | FC | DC

Hal Jordan's future as a Green Lantern is threatened when the Young Guardians' plans to restructure the Corps move into high gear. What's a guy to do but take a vacation? But when Jordan arrives on the swords-and-sorcery world of Athmoora for some R&R, he comes face to face with the biggest threat the universe has ever known—and a coalition of foes determined to bring his career and his story to its apocalyptic end! You cannot miss the game-changing two-part finale of Morrison and Sharp's epic run…

RORSCHACH #5

written by TOM KING

art and cover by JORGE FORNES

variant cover by Denys Cowan, Bill Sienkiewicz and Chris Sotomayor

ON SALE 2/9/21

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 of 12 | FC

CARD STOCK COVERS

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

Rorschach tried to kill the leading contender to unseat President Redford, a governor by the name of Turley who has a lot to say. Turley believes the Redford people were behind the hit, but the detective investigating the case isn't so sure. To prove Turley wrong, he has to figure out how Rorschach and Laura got so close to actually doing the job, and the answer to that might be deep in the Turley campaign itself, including the governor's past with a masked man called the Comedian.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #108

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

ON SALE 2/16/21

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Talk of mysterious curses and lost treasure is pretty common out on the moors, but when a terrifying howling begins to haunt the night, Scooby and the gang are called upon to investigate. Finding themselves trapped in Wilson Gottrich III's mansion with his strange guests, the gang will need their combined sleuthing skills to uncover the mystery before it's too late to escape from the Hound of the Moors…

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL: DELUXE EDITION HC

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

and JONATHAN GLAPION

ON SALE 4/6/21

$29.99 US | 200 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-794-5

Get ready for the reality-shattering encore—now in a new deluxe edition hardcover! Writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, the legendary team behind Dark Nights: Metal and Batman: Last Knight on Earth, reunite for one last tour of DC's Dark Multiverse. When the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse, the Justice League is at the mercy of the Batman Who Laughs—who is reborn as the Darkest Knight! Humanity struggles to survive in a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition, and Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman are trapped in nightmare worlds within the Dark Multiverse! It all comes down to the Darkest Knight versus Wonder Woman, in the most metal-est DC event of all time—paving the way for the future of the DC Universe! Collects Dark Nights: Death Metal #1-7.

BATGIRL VOL. 8: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ, ANEKE, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, and MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

ON SALE 3/9/21

$24.99 US | 168 | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-582-8

"The Joker War" targets Barbara, as an era of Batgirl comes to a close! Why is Barbara in the hospital, and what is James Gordon Jr. doing here? After an encounter with The Joker leaves Barbara temporarily disabled, Babs is determined to find the technology she needs, but her journey's cut short when a redhead-serial killer is on the loose! Will James Jr. prove to be the changed person he claims to be? Plus, Ryan Wilder, The CW's new Batwoman, makes her comic book debut! Collects Batgirl #45-50.

BATMAN: DETECTIVE COMICS VOL. 5: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by PETER J. TOMASI, JAMES TYNION IV, and MARIKO TAMAKI

art by BRAD WALKER, KENNETH ROCAFORT, EDUARDO RISSO, CHRIS BURNHAM, MARCIO TAKARA, EDDY BARROWS, DAN MORA, and others

cover by BRAD WALKER and ANDREW HENNESSY

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | 256 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-922-2

While Batman attempts to recover from the devastating loss of Alfred, Two-Face returns—but as The Joker begins his ultimate attack on Gotham, can Batman cure Harvey Dent once and for all? "The Joker War" finds Batman's nemesis launching an attack on Wayne Enterprises, using Bruce Wayne's own technology! Batwoman joins the fight, but the threats keep escalating, as Joker toxin has been pumped into Gotham's tunnels—which lures out Killer Croc! This collection also includes the Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. one-shot, featuring an ensemble of all-star creators paying tribute to Alfred, with each story told from the perspective of a different member of the Bat-Family. Collects Detective Comics #1020-1026, a story from Detective Comics #1027, Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P., and Detective Comics Annual #3.

NIGHTWING: THE JOKER WAR HC

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN, RONAN CLIQUET, TRAVIS MOORE, and INAKI MIRANDA

cover by MIKE PERKINS

ON SALE 3/2/21

$29.99 US | 248 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-569-9

"The Joker War" hits Nightwing, and Dick Grayson is back! But reclaiming his memories won't be easy, as Ric falls under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, and must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and…himself. And when KGBeast discovers Nightwing is still alive, his street credibility is on the line if he doesn't go to finish the job he started when he tried to kill Nightwing…and missed! Nightwing better watch his back if he wants to be back for good. Collects Nightwing #70-77 and Nightwing Annual #3.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN: GODS AND MORTALS HC

written by GEORGE PÉREZ, GREG POTTER, LEN WEIN, and others

art by GEORGE PÉREZ and others

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

ON SALE 7/20/21

$125.00 US | 376 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 8.25" x 12.5"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-155-3

Experience George Pérez's Wonder Woman like you've never seen her before, in this Absolute edition of the celebrated creator's reinvention of the Amazon Princess! For the first time ever, these treasured tales from the 1980s are receiving the Absolute treatment with larger pages to showcase Pérez's magnificent artwork. In these stories, Diana's first assignment takes her to Man's World to teach humanity the ways of the goddess Gaea—no matter who objects! Collects Wonder Woman #1-14, plus tons of behind-the-scenes extras!

BATMAN & THE OUTSIDERS VOL. 3: THE DEMON'S FIRE TP

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY, GLEB MELNIKOV, and MARCIO TAKARA

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

ON SALE 3/2/21

$14.99 US | 128 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-696-2

Ra's al Ghul has had everything taken away from him. His League of Assassins, his power…even his family. All he has left is his mission to bend the world to his will and save it from itself. He's more dangerous than ever, and it'll take the combined full might of the Outsiders team to take him down! Did Batman choose the wrong allies to assemble to fight Ra's? Or did those allies make a mistake in believing in Batman? It's the concluding volume of the critically acclaimed series! Collects Batman and the Outsiders #13-17.

BATMAN: ARKHAM: TALIA AL GHUL TP

written by DENNIS O'NEIL, GRANT MORRISON, MIKE W. BARR, GREG RUCKA, JUDD WINICK, TOM KING, and others

art by NEAL ADAMS, ANDY KUBERT, JERRY BINGHAM, KLAUS JANSON, CHRIS BURNHAM, JOËLLE JONES, and others

cover by CLIFF CHIANG

ON SALE 3/23/21

$29.99 US | 320 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-915-4

Delve into one of the most compelling characters in the Batman mythos in this collection starring Talia al Ghul—daughter of the Demon. Intelligent, calculating, and composed, this brilliant strategist and master martial artist has proven to be one of the very few adversaries capable of going head-to-head with Batman on every level. As Ra's al Ghul's daughter, she is an elite and lethal warrior of the League of Assassins. Yet as this collection shows, she enlists in both villain and hero affiliations, making her a complex antihero in her own right. Collects Batman #232 and #656, Detective Comics #411, Batman: Son of the Demon #1, Batman: Death and the Maidens #9, President Luthor Secret Files #1, Batman Villains Secret Files 2005 #1, Red Hood: The Lost Days #1, Batman and Robin #12, Batman Incorporated #2-13, and Batman (2016) #34-35.

g

BATMAN BEYOND VOL. 8: THE ERADICATION AGENDA TP

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN, SEAN PARSON, PAUL PELLETIER, and NORM RAPMUND

cover by DAN MORA

ON SALE 3/16/21

$16.99 US | 184 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-573-6

In the final volume of Batman Beyond, Batman and Batman Beyond meet at least, with Booster Gold caught in the middle! But first, Terry McGinnis forges an uneasy alliance with Damian Wayne in order to stop Mr. Zero and his radical faction from turning Gotham City into an ice-covered hellscape. To set things right, Batman, Damian, and Batwoman Beyond must declare war on the League of Assassins! And one more thing: Inque returns, posing as Batman and wreaking havoc in Gotham City! Collects Batman Beyond #43-50.

BATMAN: A DEATH IN THE FAMILY: THE DELUXE EDITION HC

written by JIM STARLIN and MARV WOLFMAN

art by JIM APARO, GEORGE PÉREZ, and others

cover by JIM APARO

ON SALE 4/13/21

$49.99 US | 280 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77951-917-8

The game-changing Batman epic returns in a new deluxe edition hardcover! As the second person to assume the role of Batman's sidekick, Jason Todd had a completely different personality than the original Robin. Rash and prone to ignore Batman's instructions, Jason was always quick to act without regard to consequences. This story put Jason's fate in the readers' hands—who voted whether or not Robin should live or die at the hands of The Joker. This tale of loss, guilt, and brutality stands as one of the most defining pieces of the Dark Knight's mythology. Collects Batman #426-429 and #440-442, The New Teen Titans #60-61, plus several never-before-published pages that show what would have happened if Jason Todd had lived!

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION HC

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by BRYAN HITCH and KEVIN NOWLAN

cover by BRYAN HITCH

ON SALE 3/30/21

$39.99 US | 296 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-657-3

The World's Greatest Detective must try to inhabit the mind of a murder victim to solve a case—without filling the empty grave next to those of his parents. Can Batman imagine the life of a corpse with a half-eaten face, without dying himself? A man was murdered, and the Batman knows how it happened. All he has to do now is survive his own deduction. Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch, the creative partnership behind The Authority, reunite in this tale about life, death, and the questions most are too afraid to ask. Collects The Batman's Grave #1-12.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN VOL. 2: WORLD'S DEADLIEST HC

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by NICK DERINGTON, CLAYTON HENRY, GLEB MELNIKOV, DALE EAGLESHAM, ANDREI BRESSAN, and MAX RAYNOR

cover by NICK DERINGTON

ON SALE 4/27/21

$29.99 US | 272 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77951-568-2

Batman and Superman are the greatest heroes the world has ever known—and you can't accomplish that without making some terrifying enemies. General Zod is on a mission to resurrect the bottle city of Kandor, and he's ready to obliterate anyone in his path—leading Ra's al Ghul to attempt to save his Lazarus Pits from Kryptonian chaos, with Batman and Superman caught in the middle! Plus, the Atomic Skull's untimely death leads to a deadly mystery of grisly experiments, and Batwoman and Steel face robotic rogues! Collects Batman/Superman #7-15 and Batman/Superman Annual #1.

BLACK CANARY: BIRD OF PREY TP

written by ROBERT KANIGHER,

GARDNER FOX, and DENNIS O'NEIL

art by CARMINE INFANTINO, ALEX TOTH, MURPHY ANDERSON, and others

cover by CARMINE INFANTINO

ON SALE 3/9/21

$29.99 US | 294 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-908-6

She's appeared on TV and in movies—and now Black Canary stars in this title collecting the best of her classic adventures from the Golden Age to the Bronze Age! These tales guest-star Johnny Thunder, Starman, and more! Collects stories from Adventure Comics #399 and #418-419, The Brave and the Bold #61-62, Flash Comics #86-88 and #90-104, DC Special #3, and Comic Cavalcade #25.

DCEASED TP

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE, JAMES HARREN, STEFANO GAUDIANO, LAURA BRAGA, DARICK ROBERTSON, RICHARD FRIEND, and NEIL EDWARDS

cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

ON SALE 3/23/21

$19.99 US | 232 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77951-565-1

The horror hit that launched a franchise is now in softcover! What happens to the World's Finest if the world ends? With death spreading across the planet, who will live and who will turn in this apocalyptic tale of heroism, sacrifice, and annihilation? Fighting time, each other, and all of humanity, Earth's greatest heroes must rally together for what may very well be their last chance to save the world from the most terrible plague humanity has ever seen. The Anti-Life Equation has been released and is ravaging the world at the viral speed of social media. Once exposed, victims lose their minds, violently attacking all around them. The heroes of Earth are fighting a losing battle to save the world…and themselves! Collects DCeased #1-6 and DCeased: A Good Day to Die #1.

THE FINAL NIGHT TP

written by KARL KESEL and RON MARZ

art by STUART IMMONEN, MIKE McKONE, DARRYL BANKS, and others

cover by STUART IMMONEN and JOSE MARZAN JR.

ON SALE 3/9/21

$16.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77901-912-3

Darkness envelops the DC Universe, as the aptly named alien known as the Sun-Eater plunges the Earth into permanent night—and along with it, freezing temperatures and ecological disaster. Can DC's greatest heroes and scientists save the day? And what does this mean for Superman, whose powers are derived from Earth's sun? With hope all but lost, can Hal Jordan save a planet he previously turned his back on? And if so, at what cost? Collects The Final Night #1-4, Parallax: Emerald Night #1, Green Lantern #81, and The Final Night Preview #1.

FLASHPOINT: THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OMNIBUS HC

written by GEOFF JOHNS, SCOTT SNYDER, JEFF LEMIRE, JAMES ROBINSON, BRIAN AZZARELLO, DAN JURGENS, PETER MILLIGAN, JIMMY PALMIOTTI, ADAM GLASS, DAN ABNETT, and others

art by ANDY KUBERT, FRANCIS MANAPUL, DAN JURGENS, EDUARDO RISSO, MIKEL JANíN, BEN OLIVER, SCOTT KOLINS, RAGS MORALES, and others

cover by ANDY KUBERT and SANDRA HOPE

ON SALE 4/20/21

$150.00 US | 1,504 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-977-2

The event that reshaped the DC Universe, now collected in its entirety in one massive omnibus edition!

Barry Allen works for the Central City Police Department, where he's solved numerous criminal cases. As the Flash, he protects the innocent and battles evil. He is the Fastest Man Alive! Or he was…

Barry Allen wakes up to a world that is not his own. A place where his mother was never killed…and the Flash never existed. This altered universe is on the brink of a cataclysmic war. No human has ever wielded the Green Lantern's light, and no one has ever heard of Superman. Batman has as much blood on his hands as his enemies do, and America's last hope is Cyborg. Powerless and alone, Barry Allen desperately tries to hold on to his memories of the reality that once was. If there is any hope of setting things right, he must convince this world's strange, dangerous heroes to help him fix what was broken.

This omnibus collects Flashpoint #1-5, Booster Gold #44-47, The Flash #9-12, Flashpoint: Reverse-Flash #1, Flashpoint: Abin Sur the Green Lantern #1-3, Flashpoint: Emperor Aquaman #1-3, Flashpoint: Batman Knight of Vengeance #1-3, Flashpoint: Citizen Cold #1-3, Flashpoint: The World of Flashpoint #1-3, Flashpoint: Deadman and the Flying Graysons #1-3, Flashpoint: Deathstroke and the Curse of the Ravager #1-3, Flashpoint: Lois Lane and the Resistance #1-3, Flashpoint: The Outsider #1-3, Flashpoint: Secret Seven #1-3, Flashpoint: The Canterbury Cricket #1, Flashpoint: Wonder Woman and the Furies #1-3, Flashpoint: Kid Flash Lost #1-3, Flashpoint: Project Superman #1-3, Flashpoint: Frankenstein and the Creatures of the Unknown #1-3, Flashpoint: Green Arrow Industries #1, Flashpoint: Grodd of War #1, Flashpoint: Hal Jordan #1-3, and Flashpoint: The Legion of Doom #1-3.

JLA: THE TOWER OF BABEL THE DELUXE EDITION HC

written by MARK WAID

art by HOWARD PORTER and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER

ON SALE 4/27/21

$34.99 US | 264 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER | 7.0625" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-951-2

Batman is the ultimate strategist, using his intelligence and resources to secure his place among his super-powered allies in the Justice League, not just as a member, but as one of the team's leaders. But what happens when that intelligence is used against him? Ra's al Ghul takes out the JLA, one member at a time‚ using plans devised by Batman himself, with his own methods to subdue his teammates if they ever got out of control. Can the Justice League recover in time to stop Ra's?

This collection of JLA adventures also includes a spacefaring mission guest-starring Adam Strange, as well as the Justice League investigating mysterious destruction in Gotham City! This volume collects JLA #18-21, #32-33, and #43-46, and two stories from JLA Secret Files #3.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER: RISE AND FALL HC

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

ON SALE 04/27/20

$29.99 US | 152 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

HARDCOVER | 8.25" x 10.875"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-466-1

When a nation is steeped in terror and the irredeemable one percent are dropping like flies…will John Constantine lift a finger? If so, which finger?

DCeased writer Tom Taylor teams with Darick Robertson, artist of Transmetropolitan and The Boys, for an all-new John Constantine story! A billionaire falls out of the sky and is gruesomely skewered on a church spire. Bizarrely, angel wings are attached to his back. More follow until, hallelujah, it's raining businessmen. Detective Aisha Bukhari is stumped until she's visited by her childhood friend, occult investigator John Constantine. John discovers a link between the falling elite and a shocking moment in his and Aisha's misspent youth. How do these killings tie to the first death on John's hands? How does this involve heaven and hell? Even if this is kind of John's fault, will Constantine be happy to let a few more rich bastards fall from the sky, like a vindictive Robin Hood? Collects the acclaimed three-issue miniseries.

JOHN CONSTANTINE, HELLBLAZER VOL. 2: THE BEST VERSION OF YOU TP

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON CAMPBELL and MATíAS BERGARA

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 03/30/21

$16.99 US | 168 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-953-6

One of DC's and the Sandman Universe's most iconic characters is back for more dark and twisted antics in volume two of one of the most critically acclaimed series of the year! Will Constantine protect a group of British fishermen from an ancient merwoman? Or stop a disgraced royal from unleashing a bloodthirsty horror? It all leads to John Constantine facing his final reckoning with the older version of himself who's been seeding magical chaos all around England. Can the evil in John's heart ever be contained? Or will it destroy the one life he would give anything not to corrupt? Collects John Constantine: Hellblazer #7-12.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY VOL. 4: LAST STAND TP

written by DAN ABNETT

art by CLIFF RICHARDS and WILL CONRAD

cover by SKAN

ON SALE 3/30/21

$16.99 US | 176 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-916-1

It's the team's final stand against Darkseid! Lost beyond the edge of the universe, the misfit team of Justice League Odyssey crosses paths with Epoch. The Lord of Time has a great plan to solve everything, but it might be the single most dangerous thing anyone has ever done—putting him at odds with Darkseid, with reality at stake. Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and her team have one chance to avert catastrophe, but they'll have to steal Epoch's time technology to do it…and risk unraveling the entire history of the DC Universe! Collects Justice League Odyssey #19-25.

RED HOOD: OUTLAW VOL. 4: UNSPOKEN TRUTHS TP

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art by PAOLO PANTALENA, CHRISCROSS, BRETT BOOTH, and others

cover by PHILIP TAN

ON SALE 03/9/21

$19.99 US | 224 PAGES | FC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-593-4

It's the end of the Outlaw era! Magic and metahumans are everywhere, but good and evil are easy to spot—right? Red Hood and the Outlaws are about to discover that the line between moral and immoral is very thin indeed. Red Hood, Artemis, and Bizarro have battled many threats together…but they've never faced a veritable army of the damned! Which is what is happening during the protests on the streets of Qurac as the Untitled prepare to strike at the heart of humanity! It's a battle that will take the Outlaws literally to hell—but will they be able to find their way back? Collects Red Hood: Outlaw #43-50.

REVOLVER TP

written by MATT KINDT

art and cover by MATT KINDT

ON SALE 3/16/21

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-994-9

The acclaimed graphic novel by Matt Kindt is back in print! Stuck in a dead-end job with a boss he can't stand and a materialistic girlfriend, Sam rises from a late night of bar-hopping to discover his whole world has changed. Literally. An avian flu outbreak has killed millions, the nation's infrastructure has crashed, and a dirty bomb has destroyed Seattle. Forced to go on the run, Sam awakes to a normal world the next day—and to chaos again the day after that. A single constant between the two worlds will undo all the damage if he can find it—but that seems near-impossible. In one world, anything goes. In the other, he's out of danger and sleepwalking through life. So Sam's got an even bigger problem: Which one to choose?

SHERIFF OF BABYLON TP

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

ON SALE 3/16/21

$29.99 US | 304 PAGES | FC

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-913-0

Baghdad, 2003. In an effort to establish some semblance of order in the war-torn city, Florida cop-turned-military-consultant Chris Henry has been assigned to train cadets in law enforcement. But good intentions are not immune to the chaos found in the post-9/11 Middle East. When one of Henry's trainees is found dead, he's forced to ally himself with Nassir, the last policeman in Baghdad, to unravel a bloody mystery. While Henry and Nassir search for answers, forces in the shadows are pulling strings that these men don't even know they're tied to. Collects the 12-issue miniseries from the award-winning Mister Miracle and Strange Adventures team, now in one softcover volume.

SUPERMAN ADVENTURES: LEX LUTHOR, MAN OF METROPOLIS TP

written by MARK MILLAR, DEAN MOTTER, EVAN DORKIN, and SARAH DYER

art by ALUIR AMANCIO and others

cover by RICK BURCHETT and TERRY AUSTIN

ON SALE 3/2/21 US

$9.99 US | 136 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK | 5.5" x 8"

ISBN: 978-1-77950-812-6

As long as Superman has flown over the skies of Metropolis, one man has always sought to take the brave hero down: Lex Luthor! But why does Lex hate Superman so much? See just how devious Superman's greatest foe is as experiments with Kryptonite run amok. And Lex isn't just Superman's enemy here on Earth—their rivalry will take them to Apokolips and back, as seen in this collection of stories set in the world of the Superman: The Animated Series! Collects Superman Adventures #27, #54-55, and #65-66.

SUPERMAN VOL. 3: THE TRUTH REVEALED TP

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS , MATT FRACTION, JODY HOUSER, and GREG RUCKA

art by IVAN REIS, JOE PRADO, BRYAN HITCH, KEVIN MAGUIRE, STEVE LIEBER, MIKE PERKINS, and others

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

ON SALE 3/9/21

$17.99 US | 192 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-571-2

Now in softcover—his truth is revealed! After decades of leading a double life, the Man of Steel makes the monumental decision to reveal his identity to the world—leading to major repercussions in Metropolis and beyond. In a story that made international headlines, find out how the world reacted to discovering Superman and Clark Kent are one and the same. Plus, the Super Sons are reunited as Jonathan and Damian team for a new adventure—right before Jonathan has to decide if he'll travel a thousand years into the future and join the Legion of Super-Heroes. Collects Superman #16-19, Superman: Heroes #1, and Superman: Villains #1.

SUPERMAN VS. SHAZAM TP

written by JERRY ORDWAY, MARK WAID, JUDD WINICK, GERRY CONWAY, ROY THOMAS, and PAUL KUPPERBERG

art by JERRY ORDWAY, ALEX ROSS, IAN CHURCHILL, RICH BUCKLER, GIL KANE, and others

cover by ANDY KUBERT

ON SALE 3/16/21

$24.99 US | 256 PAGES | FC | DC

TRADE PAPERBACK

ISBN: 978-1-77950-909-3

Two of DC's greatest heroes collide in this era-spanning, action-packed collection! The Man of Steel and the World's Mightiest Mortal are two of the strongest men imaginable, but what happens when they find themselves facing each other? And when Billy Batson is trapped and the powers of Shazam stolen, will the Man of Steel be able to save him? Collects Superman #216, The Power of Shazam! #46, Kingdom Come #4, DC Comics Presents #33, #34, and #49, DC Comics Presents Annual #3, and All-New Collectors' Edition #C-58.

WHO'S WHO OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

written and illustrated by VARIOUS

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

ON SALE 4/13/21

$150.00 US | 1,320 PAGES | FC | DC

HARDCOVER

ISBN: 978-1-77950-599-6

The series fans demanded is collected at last! Who's Who began in 1984 and ran through the 1990s, cataloguing every character, good or evil, in the DC Universe, from Abel to Zyklon and beyond—with copious detail on powers, origins, and other key facets of each character. Illustrated by a wide range of top artists from the Golden Age of comics through the 1980s indie comics scene, Who's Who was a feast for the eyes and the ultimate guide to the denizens of the DC Universe. Collects Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #1-26 (1985), Who's Who Update '87 #1-5 (1987), Who's Who Update '88 #1-4 (1988), plus material from these 1989 annuals: Action Comics Annual #2, Batman Annual #13, Blackhawk Annual #1, Detective Comics Annual #2, Doctor Fate Annual #1, Green Arrow Annual #2, Justice League Annual #3, Secret Origins Annual #3, Swamp Thing Annual #5, The Flash Annual #3, The New Titans Annual #5, The Question Annual #2, and Wonder Woman Annual #2.