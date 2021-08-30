Mao: Viz Media Premieres New Rumiko Takahashi Manga Series!

Rumiko Takahashi is probably the most successful female comics creator in the world and one of the most prolific with a long list of hit manga series that dates all the way back to the 1980s. A former student and protégé of Lone Wolf and Cub creator Kazuo Koike, she has created popular series like Urusei Yatsura, Maison Ikkoku, Mermaid Saga, Ranma ½, Inuyasha, and most recently Rin-ne. From Eisner Hall of Fame to a manga music collaboration with Norah Jones, Rumiko Takahashi is considered one of the most influential mangakas touching the lives of millions. She is best known for time-traveling adventures in the Edo era with her series Inuyasha. Now, fans can time travel again with the new fantasy series Mao!

It's the Taisho Era, and Japan's roaring 20s are here! Modern-day schoolgirl Nanoka stumbles into a world of Japan's beginning modernism with Western clothing styles and European cafes. Something dreadful about this world lies as beautiful women transform into spider demons, shikigami disguised as little boys, and policemen turn into rabid dog ayakashi. This isn't like the roaring 20's she read in her history books!

Nanoka passes through a portal into the Taisho era, where exorcist Mao reluctantly rescues her from the jaws of a grotesque yokai. When Nanoka gets back to the present, she discovers she has some new, incredible abilities. She returns to the past looking for answers, only to get caught up in Mao's investigation of a series of gruesome murders. As her questions about herself multiply, Nanoka learns that Mao is cursed by a cat demon named Byoki—and so is his sword. If anyone but Mao attempts to wield it, they are doomed. But when Mao's life is in jeopardy, Nanoka picks up his blade and swings! This is what Rumiko Takahashi doing what she does best!

Given how her series go, it's only a matter of time before an anime series is announced.

Mao Vol. 1 is out on September 14th from Viz Media.