Marvel Comics Full Solicits For August 2023… Again

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A/C)

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL

The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad!

Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It's time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

IMMORTAL THOR #1

AL EWING (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER BY ALEX ROSS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE • VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

AL EWING, MARTÍN CÓCCOLO & ALEX ROSS GIVE THE GOD OF THUNDER THE "IMMORTAL" TREATMENT!

• In Norse myths, they called him Thunderer. Vuer has he been called, and Hloriddi. The Gods know him as Asgard's King, keeper of Mjolnir, hero of the tales.

• When injustice grips the Earth and ancient powers bring down the sky, he fights for those who cannot – and when the tale is done, we will know what that cost him.

• This is the story of THE IMMORTAL THOR.

• PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #1 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO • VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEIRIX • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

THE END OF THE VENOMVERSE IS HERE!

• CULLEN BUNN and GERARDO SANDOVAL reunite to bring the symbiotic ax down on the VENOMVERSE!

• CARNAGE has been building his powers up, extracting unique abilities from many villains throughout the MARVEL UNIVERSE to the point of traversing the Multiverse with ONE GOAL: KILL ANY AND ALL VENOMS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #2 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY VINCENZO CARRATÙ

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

ENTER: THE SYMBIOTE SIX!

• Plus: DAVID MICHELINIE brings you a classic tale in the vein of LETHAL PROTECTOR…or is there more than meets the eye?

• AND THAT'S NOT ALL! Prepare yourself as Taigami introduces the world to…VENOM BOY!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #3 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN, DAVID MICHELINIE & TAIGAMI (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE VS. SILENCE – 'NUFF SAID!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN & DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY TYLER KIRKHAM

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY KEN NIIMURA

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

CARNAGE UNLEASHED!

• CARNAGE continues his savage rampage throughout the Multiverse, obliterating as many VENOMS as he can!

• Do AGENT VENOM and what's left of her team even stand a chance?

• Or is Carnage destined to win?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)

CULLEN BUNN & DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • GERARDO SANDOVAL, TAIGAMI & MORE (A)

Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS • VARIANT COVER BY E.J. SU

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

SATURDAY MORNING VARIANT COVER BY SEAN GALLOWAY

CARNAGE WINS!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • ALBERTO FOCHE (A) • Cover by R.B. SILVA

VARIANT COVER BY GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

THE CONTEST OF CHAOS BEGINS! SPIDER-MAN VS. WOLVERINE!

Agatha Harkness is building a new Darkhold – and she's pitting Earth's Mightiest Heroes against each other to do it! First on her list is Spider-Man, whose regular day is turned upside down when he involuntarily walks through a portal to a remote, magical city…and is attacked by Wolverine!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

IRON MAN ANNUAL #1

JASON LOO (W) • David Cutler (A) • Cover by FRANCESCO MOBILI

VARIANT COVER BY FELIPE MASSAFERA

IRON MAN VS. STORM!

When the forces of chaos move upon our heroes, the past, present and future come crashing in on them – and only one can emerge victorious! The might of human ingenuity versus the power of the natural universe: IRON MAN battling STORM is a clash of titans you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR ANNUAL #1

ZAC GORMAN (W) • ALAN ROBINSON (A) • Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

Variant Cover by TODD NAUCK

GHOST RIDER VS. THE HUMAN TORCH!

The Fantastic Four is drawn into the mayhem when the Human Torch is pitted against Johnny Blaze, the Ghost Rider! It's flame versus hellfire when the two heroes face off – but who will emerge victorious?! Plus: More of Agatha Harkness's plan is revealed – along with those determined to stop her!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT ANNUAL #1

JED MACKAY (W) • CREEES LEE (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MOON KNIGHT VS. TAEGUKGI!

The forces of chaos compel Earth's heroes to go head-to-head with each other! When the champion of a god battles a godlike champion, who will win? The Fist of Khonshu faces off against Tiger Division's fearless leader: It's MOON KNIGHT vs. TAEGUKGI in a power-packed showdown!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL ACUÑA

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN QUAH

• After KANG descends upon the City of Tomorrow, the Illuminati must regroup!

• IRON MAN has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark!

• DOCTOR DOOM – the anti-Maker – prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards…

• …and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

MARVEL AGE #1000

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID,

RAINBOW ROWELL, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI, RYAN STEGMAN (W)

KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, PEPE LARRAZ, STEVE MCNIVEN & MORE (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

IT'S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED!

This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth!

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature?

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

DARK X-MEN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE FOXE (W) • JONAS SCHARF (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WELCOME TO THE DARK X-MEN…

HOPE THE WORLD SURVIVES THE EXPERIENCE!

Following the explosive events of the Hellfire Gala, MADELYNE PRYOR realizes the world needs the X-Men now more than ever. HAVOK and GAMBIT have served on the team before…but never one that looks like this! And how does GIMMICK, breakout star of MARVEL'S VOICES: PRIDE, fall under the Goblin Queen's sway? Find out in the most horrific installment of the X-Men saga yet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

ASTONISHING ICEMAN #1 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • VINCENZO CARRATÙ (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY EJIWA "EDGE" EBENEBE • VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY Ken Lashley • MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER by HUMBERTO RAMOS

THE OMEGA-LEVEL MUTANT AS YOU'VE NEVER SEEN HIM BEFORE!

After the events of this year's can't-miss HELLFIRE GALA, BOBBY DRAKE, A.K.A. ICEMAN, sets his sights on heroic deeds like never before. But as a new situation develops that links Iceman to his Antarctic ice palace, he'll have to be slicker than ever to accomplish his mission before ORCHIS knows what hit them! An all-new adventure that'll push Iceman to the limits of his powers…and beyond!

CHILDREN OF THE VAULT #1 (OF 4)

DENIZ CAMP (W) • LUCA MARESCA (A) • Cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY BETSY COLA

VARIANT COVER BY PAULO SIQUEIRA • VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

TO SAVE THE FUTURE!

The Children of the Vault are back, and they are determined to be humanity's salvation! But not everything is as it seems, and every utopia has its costs. What is the motivation behind these highly evolved beings gifting the world with their advanced technology? And how do Bishop and a now-Orchis-captured Cable figure into their plans? Find out in rising stars Deniz Camp and Luca Maresca's miniseries!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ALPHA FLIGHT #1 (OF 5)

ED BRISSON (W) • SCOTT GODLEWSKI (A) • Cover by LEONARD KIRK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • VARIANT COVER BY Arthur Adams

SAVING CANADA…FROM THE MUTANT MENACE?!

GUARDIAN, PUCK, SNOWBIRD and SHAMAN return, as a terrestrial ALPHA FLIGHT bursts onto the scene! But what schism will pit these heroes against their former teammates AURORA, NORTHSTAR and NEMESIS, as well as Aurora's beau, FANG? The FALL OF X has changed the game, and will Alpha Flight soar to new heights…or be crushed under the weight of an impossible mission?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

JEAN GREY #1 (OF 4)

LOUISE SIMONSON (W) • BERNARD CHANG (A) • Cover by AMY REEDER

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY JUANN CABAL • VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

SUPERSTAR CREATORS TAKE JEAN GREY'S LEGACY TO FIERY NEW HEIGHTS!

After the events of the Hellfire Gala, Jean's life is in shambles. Mutantkind is in dire straits – and there's nothing this founding X-Man can do. She'll have to save herself first. And that means looking into her past – for the moment when it all went wrong – in a desperate attempt to save her and all Krakoa's future. Legendary writer Louise Simonson returns to the X-Men with a story full of fan-favorite moments, heartrending revelations and pulse-pounding devastation!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

REALM OF X #1 (OF 4)

Torunn GRØNBEKK (W) • DIÓGENES neves (A) • Cover by Stephanie Hans

VARIANT COVER BY KAREN S. DARBOE • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS BACHALO

Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, the unlikely team of Magik, Mirage, Marrow, Dust and Typhoid Mary find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN #25

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • STEFANO CASELLI (A) • COVER BY Joshua Cassara

X-MEN CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X-MEN CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS • KINGPIN VARIANT COVER BY Sergio Davilla

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

WRAPAROUND PROMO VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • DESIGN VARIANT BY PEACH MOMOKO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

THE FALL.

She's been known as Kitty, Sprite, Ariel, Red Queen and Captain Kate. Now, as a new X-Men team finds their way through their darkest hour…SHADOWKAT emerges!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #9

Gerry Duggan (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by Kael Ngu

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS • STORMBREAKERS VARIANT by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Tony Stark: Black King of the Hellfire Club!

Feilong and the Stark Sentinels have beaten Iron Man and robbed him of his armor. But Tony isn't without his resources: his father's membership to the Hellfire Club and his new Stealth Armor!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN RED #14

Al Ewing (W) • YILDIRAY ÇINAR (A)

Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

AFTER THE FALL!

As the Brotherhood reels from the cataclysmic events of the Hellfire Gala, Genesis takes advantage of the chaos – and declares war! Two vast mutant armies clash, and Arakko's idols fall…but this is only the beginning of a conflict that will remake the Red Planet. And whatever happened to Isca the Unbeaten?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-FORCE #43

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • ROBERT GILL (A)

Cover by DANIEL ACUÑA

Variant Cover by RAHZZAH

EXILE!

• COLOSSUS leads X-FORCE into the next era! But no one on the team is prepared for a mission set to fracture their trust and teamwork for all time.

• And don't miss the first of legendary Daniel Acuña's run of covers on the series!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #14

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

TO ME, MY NO ONE.

• Xavier had a dream. Now he has nothing.

• This is the Fall of X. He fell. He fell furthest.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …3.99

CLASSIFIED #1 (OF 4) *

Stay tuned for more information (including the actual title) in July!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

*not actual title

MARVEL'S VOICES: X-MEN #1

Greg Pak, Al Ewing, Jay Edidin & more (W) • Jan BAZALDUA, Jethro Morales, Nina Vakueva, Wilton Santos & more (A) • Cover by Bernard Chang

variant cover by David Marquez • variant cover by Betsy Cola

MARVEL'S VOICES continues with this stunning anthology of all new stories celebrating Marvel's mightiest mutants! From the exhilarating days of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters to the current halcyon days of Krakoa, these stories span the gamut of the X-Men's history – delving into the past of some of your favorite X-Men as well as looking toward their future. With an exciting lineup of fan-favorite creators and fresh new talent, you won't want to miss out on this issue!

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE ALPHA #1 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY Mark Texeira • VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

LOGAN & BLAZE – THE WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE!

LOGAN's the best there is at what he does – and what he does as the deadly WOLVERINE isn't very nice. When innocent blood is spilled, JOHNNY BLAZE becomes the GHOST RIDER, equipped to deal punishment with the power of hellfire! A demonic serial killer is murdering innocent mutants. But what is it about this deadly new villain that forces our two heroes to team up? And what buried secret does he share with Wolverine and Ghost Rider's never-before-seen very first meeting in the past?

Get ready for claws, chains and violence as only Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, GHOST RIDER) and Geoff Shaw (THANOS, GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY) can bring in this four-part epic!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

GHOST RIDER #17

Benjamin Percy (W) • Geoff Shaw (A) • Cover by Ryan Stegman

VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE Part Two!

BLAZE and LOGAN investigate a series of ritualistic deaths involving mutants!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WOLVERINE #36

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ • Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

GHOST RIDER/WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF VENGEANCE PART THREE!

LOGAN and BLAZE'S battle has taken a serious turn. Enter: The HELLVERINE!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MAGNETO #1 (of 4)

J.M. DEMATTEIS (W) • TODD NAUCK (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY LUCA MARESCA

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY GUSTAVO DUARTE

MAGNETO WAS RIGHT!

MAGNETO burst onto the scene as the most diabolical of "Evil Mutants"! But when PROFESSOR XAVIER must leave the planet for life-saving treatment, Magneto inherits a new title: TEACHER! With the NEW MUTANTS under his tutelage, how will these young and powerful mutants learn to take orders from…a super villain?! And one who tried to KILL them and their predecessors?!

There are two sides to every story, and J.M. DeMatteis and Todd Nauck weave a tale that will show how Magneto Was Right…from a certain point of view. In fact, one mutant, known as IRAE, in her FIRST EVER APPEARANCE, has taken Magneto's lessons to heart in a way that will upend even the Master of Magnetism's best strategies! Get ready for an all-new saga set during Magneto's tenure as Headmaster of the NEW MUTANTS, and learn how the once die-hard villain emerged as a conflicted figure in the saga of the X-MEN!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA FINALE #1

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • BLACK AND WHITE VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

CAP'S FINAL STAND!

Captain America takes his final stand against the Outer Circle! Using information gathered from friends on the inside, Steve Rogers sets his sights on releasing the world from the Outer Circle's influence and ending the Century Game for good. The explosive conclusion to the groundbreaking story of SENTINEL OF LIBERTY is here – and you won't want to miss it!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

NEW PRINTING!

Written by LEN WEIN with ROY THOMAS, ARNOLD DRAKE

& LINDA FITE

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM with WERNER ROTH

Cover by GIL KANE

The issue that changed everything for Marvel's mighty mutants – and introduced the all-new, all-different X-Men! When the original team goes missing in the South Pacific, only Cyclops remains to lead a rescue mission alongside Professor X's new recruits from across the globe! Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, Banshee, Thunderbird, Sunfire and – of course – Wolverine are the X-Men's second genesis, heading into action against Krakoa…the island that walks like a man! Can these very different personalities work together to save Jean Grey, Iceman, Angel, Havok and Polaris? From the ashes of the past grow the fires of the future as the X-Men are reinvented for an uncanny new era! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1.

64 PGS./Rated T …$7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #300 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Penciled by TODD MCFARLANE

Cover by TODD MCFARLANE

One of the fiercest rivalries of all is born in battle as Spider-Man meets his deadliest foe…a terrifying entity with all his powers, twice the muscle and two reasons to hate the wall-crawler! Because the symbiote costume that Peter Parker rejected has bonded with disgraced reporter Eddie Brock, who blames Spidey for ruining his career! Together, they…are…Venom! They've already terrorized Mary Jane, and now they seek revenge on their mutual nemesis! Can Peter summon all his strength and will and somehow find a weakness to exploit in Venom? Or will the bell toll for Spider-Man? From the fan-favorite creative team of David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane, it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #300.

48 PGS./Rated T …$6.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #33 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by DOUG MOENCH

Penciled by DON PERLIN

Cover by GIL KANE

THE POWERS THAT BREAK!

Werewolf by Night vs. Moon Knight: round two! In his debut appearance, Marc Spector did the job for which he was hired – hunting and capturing Jack Russell! But transporting the werewolf back to the shadowy Committee and collecting his hard-earned fee won't be easy – because the moon is still high, and Jack still has some fight left in him! Can the unfortunate lycanthrope escape before dawn turns him back into human form? And if not, will the mercenary Marc really leave Jack to the mercies of the sinister Committee? Find out in a crucial chapter of the story of the Werewolf by Night – one that set Moon Knight on the path to becoming a silver-clad sensation! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting WEREWOLF BY NIGHT (1972) #33.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MARVEL UNLEASHED #1 (of 4)

KYLE STARKS (W) • JESÚS HERVÁS (A) • Cover by David BALDEÓN

VARIANT COVER BY BERNARD CHANG • VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

MISS MINUTES VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

LOCKJAW VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM • REDWING VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

KRAVEN UNLEASHES THE BEASTS!

When Kraven abducts Lockjaw at the same time a local scientist mixed up with A.I.M. goes missing, it's up to Throg the Frog of Thunder, Redwing the Falcon, Chewie the Cat Flerken, Lucky the Pizza Dog, Bats the Ghost Dog and their scrappy new ally D-Dog to save the day.

But there's more to this case than meets the eye, and something infernal lurks in the shadows. Can feathers, fangs and claws stand against one of the deadliest foes in the Marvel Universe?

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., PATRICK GLEASON, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. • WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPECIAL OVERSIZED ISSUE! – NYC VS. TOMBSTONE!

• Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle!

• That's right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there's NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone.

• This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny's second year on ASM, and that's just the HALF of it!

• Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

96 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32

ZEB WELLS (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A) • Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

GODS VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE

DISNEY100 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

BLACK AND WHITE DISNEY100 EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSONOTTO

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

• Two of Spider-Man's villains are forming the deadliest team-up he's ever had to face.

• But are they after Spidey? Or is he just in the way of something bigger?

• Patrick Gleason rejoins the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN crew for the darkest arc of ASM yet!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #1

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • JULIAN SHAW (A) • Cover by CORIN HOWELL

VARIANT COVER BY CLARICE "SAOWEE" MENGUITO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

HALLOWS' EVE RETURNS!

• HALLOWS' EVE's big play to break Chasm out of jail! You don't want to miss this!

• PLUS, find out what the HELLFIRE GALA means to the Spider-World THIS year! It is INTENSE!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #2 (OF 5)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A) • Cover by MIKE MCKONE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PAOLO VILLANELLI • VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

WE ALL FALL DOWN!

Captain Marvel meets the challenge of a lifetime. When a few gloom and doom teenagers tell the Captain that heroics are a waste of energy on a dying planet, she sets out to prove them wrong – and gets more than she bargained for when they're all teleported to hostile alien territory! As Spider-Woman seeks help from some of Earth's greatest heroes, explosive villain NITRO and his spooky alien pal NADA make their move!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #2 (OF 4)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

FUTURE FALLOUT!

MAGNETO's aggressive action further divides the mutant community, even as GYRICH, TRASK and their secret organization take steps to ensure mutantkind will face extinction! But will A NEW HOPE arise among the X-MEN, or will this future truly come to pass?

Continue the multi-decade journey into this ALL-NEW tale of the dystopic future made famous in the classic X-MEN #141-142 DAYS OF FUTURE PAST storyline, complete with SURPRISE GUEST STARS and NEW REVELATIONS!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STORM #4 (OF 5)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • GERALDO BORGES (A)

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

EXIT: STORM…?!

STORM has walked away from the X-MEN! Ceding her leadership, she must come to grips with the truth of her powers, even as she pursues a new relationship. But is this what BLOWBACK wanted all along, or is there something even more sinister in the undercurrents of this turbulent episode in the saga of ORORO MUNROE?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLADE #2

BRYAN HILL (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

Blade's greatest hope rests with the last person he wants to ask – a hostile ex! Blade travels to Japan to meet with a high-end supernatural arms dealer who may be the key to defeating the Adana, the deadly threat Blade has inadvertently unleashed upon the world! But first he'll have to protect the arms dealer from the underground that wants her head.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

WHAT IF…? DARK: VENOM #1

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JETHRO MORALES (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW • VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

WHAT IF…BEN GRIMM BECAME VENOM?

• When BEN GRIMM returns to Earth after his exploration of space post-SECRET WARS, he finds that the FANTASTIC FOUR has trapped a helpless Klyntar symbiote in Reed's lab!

• But is that symbiote really helpless? Or is it truly one of the most dangerous symbiotes in the galaxy?

• Witness the birth of a brand-new VENOM!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF…? DARK: MOON KNIGHT #1

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A/C) • Variant Cover by CORY SMITH

Variant Cover by DAVID MACK • Variant Cover by CARLOS MAGNO

What if Moon Knight did not survive his battle with Bushman?

When Khonshu's avatar is slain, a different god empowers their own surprising new champion. From the darkness, emerges a new force to light the way…Luminary! But will her quest for revenge against Moon Knight's killer result in her own downfall?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #2 (OF 5)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • Cover by ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX HORLEY • VARIANT COVER BY BILL SIENKIEWICZ

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY MARCELO FERREIRA

Tearing through the City of the Dead on his quest to rescue a young runaway, Moon Knight must grapple with his past when he turns to an unlikely source for aid – LAYLA EL-FOULY, A.K.A. the SCARLET SCARAB! But when Marc Spector is faced with a murderers' row of dead super villains whom he helped put in the ground, can even the Fist of Khonshu defy the odds long enough to survive? Plus: Who is the JACKAL KNIGHT?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #26

JED MACKAY (W) • FEDERICO SABBATINI (A) • Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY KIM JACINTO • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

While Moon Knight is dealing with the apocalyptic events of MOON KNIGHT #25, what of Hunter's Moon? Khonshu's faithful Fist leads new converts to war, but how exactly was his most recent resurrection flawed, and does this new weakness spell doom for Dr. Badr?

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #11

DAN SLOTT (W) • LUCIANO VECCHIO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VIRGIN HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY TBA

(RE)INTRODUCING…SPIDER-BOY!

The battle to save the Spider-Verse may be over, but spinning out of the restored Web of Life and Destiny returns the spectacular SPIDER-BOY, Peter Parker's stupendous sidekick! Wait, that can't be right – who IS this Spider-Boy, and what is his connection to the Amazing Spider-Man?!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

RED GOBLIN #7

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

IN CROSSBONES' CROSSHAIRS!

As the new RED GOBLIN, Normie Osborn has tried to do the right thing and in the process, has had to face down small-time criminals and lowlifes. That will leave him poorly prepared for when the bloodthirsty and brutal mercenary CROSSBONES tracks him down, intent on taking both Normie's symbiote AND HIS LIFE!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #4 (OF 5)

SABIR PIRZADA (W)

FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A)

Cover by SKAN

A FIGHT AGAINST MADNESS!

The new symbiotic monstrosity called Madness inadvertently forced Liz Allan to bond to the all-new MISERY symbiote, changing both her life and the world of the symbiotes FOREVER!

Imbued with all the powers and personalities of the LIFE FOUNDATION SYMBIOTES (and more!), Madness is a symbiotic force unlike any other in the Marvel Universe. There is nowhere that Liz Allan can go where Madness cannot follow, no one she can ask for help who Madness cannot destroy and nothing she can do to stop the brutality of its onslaught.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #24

AL EWING (W) • SERGIO DÁVILA (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA • VARIANT COVER BY SUNGHAN YUNE

STORMBREAKERS VAIRANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

PREPARE TO MEET YOUR DOOM!

Doctor Doom is the most notorious and ambitious super villain in the Marvel Universe – but he's got something Eddie Brock needs. WHAT COULD IT BE?! And what calamitous circumstance will befall both Doom and Eddie?

The ambitious and explosive symbiote saga from Al Ewing welcomes guest artist SERGIO DÁVILA! Together, these two creators are going to take Eddie Brock on an adventure that will have symbiote fans talking for YEARS to come!

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #3 (OF 4)

NIKESH SHUKLA (W) • TADAM GYADU (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

SPIDER-MAN INDIA…NO MORE?!

PAVITR PRABHAKAR's latest SHOCKING decision has shaken his world to its core! How can he pick up the pieces when the entire city is turning against SPIDER-MAN?! And with the LIZARD on the loose, Mumbai faces a threat unlike any before. And the bloodthirsty creature's next move will mean a DEATH SENTENCE for Pavitr should he ever don the costume on the city streets again!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SILK #4 (OF 5)

EMILY KIM (W) • IG GUARA (A)

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Marvel Icon Variant Cover

by JAVIER GARRÓN

MONSTER MAYHEM!

• Silk escaped one danger but now faces an even deadlier challenge!

• Her nemesis Saya has gotten a power upgrade of fiendish proportions…

• …and she's going to hit Silk where it hurts.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #9

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

VARIANT COVER BY MIGUEL MERCADO • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VS. HOBGOBLIN – TO THE DEATH!

MILES MORALES, A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN's, battle against the HOBGOBLIN reaches a fever pitch, pushing Miles to his limits – AND BEYOND – awakening new powers that could save the day…or utterly consume and destroy the wall-crawler for good!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #3

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

Hulk faces undead horror as "The Age of Monsters" continues!

• Hulk investigates the creature being worshipped in an abandoned mining town…and finds a primordial horror as large as the mine itself awaiting him, using the town's residents as human shields.

• From the darkest corners of the minds of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, the first chapter of "The Age of Monsters" culminates in a battle between the Hulk and a monster unlike any he has faced before – but that's only the tip of the iceberg!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LOKI #3 (OF 4)

DAN WATTERS (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

Naglfar sets sail to…the Kree-Skrull Empire!

Where Emperor HULKLING and WICCAN must assist Loki in retrieving a second shard of Naglfar, which has become a holy relic on a distant planet. And they must also try to quash some old beef between the former Young Avengers teammates (the keyword being "try").

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GROOT #4 (OF 4)

DAN ABNETT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)

Cover by LEE GARBETT

It's the final battle between Mar-Vell and Agz, and it's not looking too good for the Kree hero. Will Groot finally accept his destiny and step up to be the hero he's meant to be?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #5 (OF 5)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C)

The grand conclusion to Adam Warlock's journey! Will he rise above and prove himself as the better Warlock, or is Eve truly his replacement?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99



GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ • VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

The mystery behind Grootfall is revealed. How will this forever change the course of the Guardians? Find out here.

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #3

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY IAN BERTRAM • VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS ALLEN

DEATHLOK'S NEW TARGET: T'CHALLA!

The five crime families that rule Birnin T'Chaka have heard the rumors that the Black Panther is lurking in the shadows, so they bring in a hired gun to help protect their interests…the cyborg assassin known as DEATHLOK!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #4

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

AVENGERS CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

AVENGERS CONNECTING SKETCH VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

Battle is joined as the Avengers race to combat the Ashen Combine. But with Lord Ennui, the Citysmith, Idol Alabaster, the Dead and Meridian Diadem scattered across the planet, each with their own city for prey, have the Avengers spread themselves too thin? United, the Avengers stand. But divided…?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #7

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • VARIANT COVER BY MEGHAN HETRICK

DESIGN VARIANT BY SARA PICHELLI • G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PABLO VILLALOBOS

JOURNEY INTO OZ!

Wanda swore to help anyone who walked through her door…but what happens when that person is a villain? When Nelson Gruber, A.K.A. Bookworm, comes through the Last Door seeking aid to kill wicked witches in a corner of Oklahoma that's been transformed into the Emerald City, Wanda must choose between honoring her covenant and going against her own principles. Now the Scarlet Witch has attracted the attention of a dangerous new foe – introducing NICOLA ZOSIMOS, A.K.A. HEXFINDER!

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #10

RYAN NORTH (W) • LEANDRO FERNÁNDEZ (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS (W)

VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR • VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

• Thousands of years ago, a desperate alien race built a colossal sleeper ship – an ark – to escape their dying sun, setting a course toward a new and distant world. A single volunteer was to be awakened from stasis every hundred years to serve as their protector and caretaker, before finally training the next one.

• But something has gone horribly wrong. The ship's engines have failed, and the ark is trapped in a dark void – infinite, silent and deadly – where even the light of stars can't enter.

• The newest caretaker awakens to an empty ship. His predecessor's body lies decaying against a bulkhead, beneath monstrous images of impossible beings drawn in blood. And the horrifying vision of an alien on fire hovers outside the ship, as the bang of rocky fists on the hull echoes throughout darkened hallways…

PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #4 (OF 4)

HOWARD MACKIE (W)

DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A)

Cover by BEN HARVEY

It's an all-out brawl!

Ghost Rider team ups with Blaze to take down the Broker and Scarecrow. Don't miss the epic finale for Danny Ketch as he enacts his vengeance!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #4 (OF 4)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

THE SINS OF THE PAST ARE ALIVE – AND ANGRY!

DAREDEVIL and ECHO face not only the nefarious DEMAGOBLIN, but a bigger, wilder and much, much, MUCH older enemy – one that has had its hooks in Hell's Kitchen for generations… This dark night of the soul will ask – will DEMAND – what our heroes are willing to give to stop all-consuming evil! Don't miss this issue as our saga comes to a blazing conclusion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #14

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C) • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHIP ZDARSKY • WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY DAVE WACHTER

THE ENDD!

• But of what? A life? A love? A marriage? Matt Murdock's time as Daredevil?

• Or the latest and greatest run in one of Marvel's most celebrated sagas?

• …All of the above?

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

DEADPOOL #10

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

VARIANT COVER BY Pete Woods

HEART -> BROKEN!

Things aren't looking great for Deadpool and his new paramour, Valentine Vuong. You know how it can be in love – you just want to be together, but there is always some secret society of killers that gets in the way and your heart and/or glass arms get shattered.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #3 (OF 5)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

ENTER: VENOMPOOL (OKAY, SO MAYBE IT DOES GET BADDER!)

VENOMPOOL! WOLVERINE! ZABU from the SAVAGE LAND! The IMPERIAL GUARD! Welcome to KILLEVILLE, Deadpool, hope you survive the experience! Just who is ARCATA, and what are her nefarious plans for everyone's favorite Merc with a Mouth?!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #6

Jed MacKay (W) • Juan GEDEON (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

Many years ago, Doctor Strange fought in a five thousand-year battle called the War of the Seven Spheres. But what was it? And how did it create the mysterious threat that plagues Strange today? PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

STRANGE ACADEMY: MILES MORALES #1

CARLOS HERNANDEZ (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

• School is back in session, and Strange Academy is kicking the school year off with a field trip to New York City to throw down against Brooklyn Visions Academy in the MULTIVERSAL MATH BOWL!

• When a mysterious new villain crashes the mathletics, the students of Strange Academy must team up with Miles Morales to put a stop to his plots.

• ONE CHAPTER OF A THRILLIING THREE-PART SAGA!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99



PLANET OF THE APES #5

DAVID F. WALKER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

VARIANT COVER BY Felipe Massafera

WHO WILL SURVIVE

THE REVOLUTION?

A revolution is brewing in the UK. As Pug's traveling army of apes gains momentum, they set their sights on England. What results will be an explosive battle that will change the trajectory of the world as we know it! Meanwhile, Juliana and Omatete's voyage to guide the apes to the CDC has hit a speed bump. Now separated into two groups, it's anyone's guess whether the apes will survive long enough to be humanity's salvation.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99



ALIEN #5

Declan Shalvey (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by DIKE Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK LIM

ONE LAST CHANCE TO ESCAPE THE THAW!

With secrets revealed, loved ones lost and Xenomorphs engulfing the base – for a moment, Zasha thought all hope was gone. However, when a familiar face arrives in the form of a savior, the two set off for one last-ditch effort to escape the moon. The foes they will face – human and alien – might be their end, but just because the moon's ice has thawed to reveal the horrors beneath doesn't mean Zasha will let herself sink without a fight!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$4.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #3

RODNEY BARNES (W) • GEORGES JEANTY (A) • Cover by STEVEN CUMMINGS

CONCEPT ART VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

"THE HEIRESS"!

• THE MANDALORIAN braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.

• Introducing BO-KATAN KRYZE, KOSKA REEVES and AXE WOVES!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

SCOURGED VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT • VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

• Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe?

• As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos!

• What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on?

• Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away!

• Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future!

79 PGS./Rated T …$5.99



STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – MAX REBO #1

DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER (W) • PAUL FRY (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

WHO IS PLOTTING TO KILL

JABBA THE HUTT?

• Wait…someone ELSE is plotting to kill one of the galaxy's most infamous gangsters? YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!

• When you're JABBA THE HUTT, you make a lot of enemies…and sometimes, they're even under your employ!

• MAX REBO and the band have their own plans on how to deal with a mobster like Jabba…

• This issue bookends our JABBA'S PALACE one-shot and leads directly into the RETURN OF THE JEDI film!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: YODA #10

CAVAN SCOTT (W) • IBRAIM ROBERSON (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY

VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE FINAL LESSON!

• After years in exile on DAGOBAH, legendary JEDI MASTER YODA is visited by a ghost of his past.

• Plagued by painful memories, he must enter the CAVE OF EVIL to face his ultimate fear.

• But will the Jedi's greatest teacher recall the most important lesson of all?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #37

CHARLES SOULE (W) • MADIBEK MUSABEKOV (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY OBI-WAN VARIANT COVER

BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

LOBOT LOST! – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• Something has gone horribly wrong with LOBOT, putting the REBELLION at terrible risk!

• LANDO CALRISSIAN will do anything to save his friend, even if it means betraying the REBELS.

• Will the SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS destroy any chance to cure Lobot, or will he be lost forever?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #37

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY ANAKIN SKYWALKER VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

VARIANT COVER BY BJORN BARENDS

CURSE OF THE JEDI – A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• KILLER DROIDS have taken over DARTH VADER'S flagship Super Star Destroyer, the EXECUTOR!

• Will the lessons of JEDI MASTERS QUI-GON and OBI-WAN save him from the SCOURGE – or make him a tool for its galactic conquest?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #35

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY ASAJJ VENTRESS VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

75th LEGACY HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

LEGACY ISSUE #75! A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• Sent by DOMINA TAGGE to investigate a series of strange droid malfunctions, DOCTOR APHRA faces a deadly enemy from the past.

• A horde of CLONE WAR-ERA PROTOTYPE BATTLE DROIDS designed by Domina herself!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #37

ETHAN SACKS (W) • DAVIDE TINTO (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

JANGO FETT VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

JANGO FETT VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

KLIGSON VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY AURRA SING VARIANT COVER

BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLIS: THE CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY

AURRA SING VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

THE HAUNTING SECRET MISSION OF JANGO FETT! A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN!

• The BOUNTY HUNTERS must contend with the looming shadow of the sins of BOBA FETT'S father!

• What is the secret that lurks on the mysterious droid outpost, THE HAVEN?

• Who is TARR KLIGSON and what is his connection to Jango Fett?

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

JUDGMENT DAY OMNIBUS HC BROOKS COVER

Written by KIERON GILLEN, AL EWING, BENJAMIN PERCY, GERRY DUGGAN, STEVE ORLANDO,

DAVID PEPOSE, MARK RUSSELL, ZEB WELLS, ALYSSA WONG & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY, VALERIO SCHITI, IVAN FIORELLI, MICHELE BANDINI, LUCAS WERNECK,

STEFANO CASELLI, GUIU VILANOVA, ROBERT GILL, CARLOS VILLA, FEDERICO VICENTINI,

ANDREA BROCCARDO, JUANN CABAL, GREG LAND, NICK DRAGOTTA, FRANCESCO MOBILI, MICHAEL YG, MARIKA CRESTA, DANIELE DI NICUOLO & ANDREA DI VITO

Covers by MARK BROOKS & PATRICK GLEASON

The complete A.X.E. epic in one Celestial-sized package! The battle for the planet is here. The X-Men claim they're Earth's new gods. The Eternals know that position is already filled. And the Avengers are about to realize exactly how many secrets their so-called friends have been keeping from them! Years of tension lead to a volcanic eruption — and Earth will face a Celestial judgment day! As Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and many more are weighed in the cosmic balance, who will pass, who will fail…and what will the final tally mean for the world? The clock is ticking. Midnight looms. But it's not too late… Collecting A.X.E.: EVE OF JUDGMENT, A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY #1-6, IMMORTAL X-MEN #5-7, X-MEN RED (2022) #5-7, A.X.E.: DEATH TO THE MUTANTS #1-3, X-FORCE (2020) #30-33, X-MEN (2021) #13-14, WOLVERINE (2020) #24 and #25 (A STORY), MARAUDERS (2022) #6, FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #47-48, AVENGERS (2018) #60, A.X.E.: AVENGERS, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #10, A.X.E.: X-MEN, A.X.E.: IRON FIST, A.X.E.: STARFOX, CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #42, A.X.E.: ETERNALS and A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA.

904 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95290-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

JUDGMENT DAY OMNIBUS HC GLEASON COVER [DM ONLY]

904 PGS./Parental Advisory …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95291-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEVIL'S REIGN OMNIBUS HC CHECCHETTO COVER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, KARLA PACHECO, ZAC THOMPSON, CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN,

JACKSON LANZING, COLLIN KELLY, GERRY DUGGAN, ANTHONY PIPER, JED MACKAY & MORE

Penciled by MARCO CHECCHETTO, PERE PÉREZ, RAFAEL DE LATORRE, DAVIDE TINTO, MANUEL GARCIA, NICO LEON, PHIL NOTO, ZÉ CARLOS, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCHIO, FEDERICO SABBATINI & MORE

Covers by MARCO CHECCHETTO & INHYUK LEE

Wilson Fisk has risen from the Kingpin of Crime to mayor of New York City. And now he brings his full criminal and political powers to bear on the super heroes who call NYC home! The man who once destroyed Daredevil targets the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and more! And with the legal clout of the mayor's office behind him, the heroes will have a much harder time fighting back than they expect! To make matters worse, Fisk has an army of super villains at his command. But he isn't the only one with dark ambitions — and you know what they say about honor among thieves… Collecting DEVIL'S REIGN #1-6, SPIDER-WOMAN (2020) #18-19, DAREDEVIL: WOMAN WITHOUT FEAR #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: VILLAINS FOR HIRE #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: WINTER SOLDIER, DEVIL'S REIGN: X-MEN #1-3, DEVIL'S REIGN: SPIDER-MAN, MOON KNIGHT (2021) #8, DEVIL'S REIGN: MOON KNIGHT and DEVIL'S REIGN: OMEGA.

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95292-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DEVIL'S REIGN OMNIBUS HC INHYUK LEE COVER [DM ONLY]

656 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95293-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BAGLEY COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by TERRY KAVANAGH, J.M. DEMATTEIS, TODD DEZAGO, HOWARD MACKIE, TOM DEFALCO, TOM LYLE, TOM BREVOORT, MIKE KANTEROVICH & MORE

Penciled by STEVEN BUTLER, LIAM SHARP, PHIL GOSIER, MARK BAGLEY, JOHN ROMITA JR., TOM LYLE,

MIKE MANLEY, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB MCLEOD, RON LIM, STEWART JOHNSON, TOD SMITH & MORE

Covers by MARK BAGLEY & RON LIM

One of the most explosive sagas in comics history! Peter Parker's world is rocked like never before by the return of his clone, long thought dead. For years, the clone has lived in peace as "Ben Reilly," but now he'll be drawn back into wall-crawling action as the Scarlet Spider! But who or what is Kaine? Both Peter and Ben are caught in a web of death spun by the Jackal, and their power and responsibility will be tested to the limits as the villain's game of smoke and mirrors raises the question: Just who is the real Amazing Spider-Man? Collecting WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #117-125, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #394-401, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #51-58, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #217-224, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #7-9, SPIDER-MAN: FUNERAL FOR AN OCTOPUS #1-3, SPIDER-MAN: THE CLONE JOURNAL and material from SPIDER-MAN COLLECTORS' PREVIEW.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95295-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: CLONE SAGA OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC LIM COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95296-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BEN REILLY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

BUTLER COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by TOM DEFALCO, TODD DEZAGO, EVAN SKOLNICK, HOWARD MACKIE, GLENN HERDLING, DAN JURGENS, FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM LYLE, GEORGE PÉREZ, ROGER STERN, LARRY HAMA & MORE

Penciled by PARIS KAROUNOS, TOM MORGAN, MARK BAGLEY, GIL KANE, JOHN ROMITA JR., SAL BUSCEMA,

TOD SMITH, SCOTT MCDANIEL, DAN JURGENS, RON FRENZ, STEVE LIGHTLE, PATRICK ZIRCHER, JOE BENNETT,

DARICK ROBERTSON, DAVE HOOVER, TOM GRINDBERG, BOB MCLEOD, JOE ST. PIERRE & MORE

Covers by STEVEN BUTLER & DAN JURGENS

There's a new wall-crawler in town! Meet Ben Reilly, the Scarlet Spider, who recently learned he's not a clone of Peter Parker after all — he's the original! And when Pete decides to hang up his web-shooters, Ben retakes the job…as Spider-Man! There's no shortage of foes to fight — including the new Doctor Octopus, Venom, Mysterio, Tombstone, Sandman, Kaine, Carnage and more! But while Ben wears the revamped red-and-blues as Spidey, what does that ol' Parker luck have in store for Peter and the pregnant Mary Jane? Collecting WEB OF SCARLET SPIDER #1-4, AMAZING SCARLET SPIDER #1-2, SCARLET SPIDER (1995) #1-2, SPECTACULAR SCARLET SPIDER #1-2, SCARLET SPIDER UNLIMITED #1, GREEN GOBLIN #3, SENSATIONAL SPIDER-MAN (1996) #0-3 and WIZARD MINI-COMIC, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #407-410 and ANNUAL '96, SPIDER-MAN (1990) #64-67, NEW WARRIORS (1990) #67, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #230-233, SPIDER-MAN/PUNISHER: FAMILY PLOT #1-2, SPIDER-MAN HOLIDAY SPECIAL #1, SPIDER-MAN: THE FINAL ADVENTURE #1-4, SPIDER-MAN UNLIMITED (1993) #11, SPIDER-MAN TEAM-UP #2-3 and material from VENOM: ALONG CAME A SPIDER #1-4.

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95288-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BEN REILLY OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC JURGENS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

1304 PGS./Rated T …$150.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95289-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY WAID & SAMNEE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC SAMNEE COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by MARK WAID, MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Penciled by CHRIS SAMNEE, JAVIER RODRIGUEZ,

MATTEO SCALERA, PETER KRAUSE & MORE

Covers by CHRIS SAMNEE & FRANK CHO

ON SALE JANUARY 2024

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee's acclaimed, Eisner Award-winning run reaches its dramatic conclusion! Can Matt Murdock possibly juggle his dual identities while also dealing with best friend Foggy Nelson's fight against cancer? As Daredevil, he'll be aided by the Silver Surfer, the Indestructible Hulk and…the Legion of Monsters?! As Matt, he'll have his world turned upside down — sending him across the country to build a new life in sunny San Francisco! But old haunts and familiar faces threaten to wreck DD's fresh start — including the deadlier-than-ever Owl. The Shroud is a rival vigilante, and the Purple Children are like nothing he's ever faced before. And as the shocking climax approaches, one of Daredevil's oldest enemies makes his return! Collecting DAREDEVIL (2011) #28-36; INDESTRUCTIBLE HULK #9-10; and DAREDEVIL (2014) #1-18, #0.1, #1.50 and #15.1.

768 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95280-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

DAREDEVIL BY WAID & SAMNEE OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC FRANK CHO COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

768 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95281-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

FANTASTIC FOUR BY DAN SLOTT VOL. 4 HC

Written by DAN SLOTT, JASON LOO, MARK WAID,

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by R.B. SILVA, JOHN ROMITA JR., PAUL RENAUD,

NICO LEON, FRANCESCO MANNA, FILIPE ANDRADE, RON GARNEY & MORE

Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

ON SALE DECEMBER 2023

You are cordially commanded to Latveria for the royal wedding of…Doctor Doom?! But who is the Bride of Doom? Why is Mister Fantastic acting as best man? And how will the nuptials profoundly change the Human Torch's life? Meanwhile, Kang's entire bloodline is out to destroy every era of the Fantastic Four! One of the FF's greatest enemies unleashes Halloween horror! And when the Wizard and Frightful Four menace the FF both in and out of the courtroom, it's time to call in everyone's favorite lawyer: the sensational She-Hulk! Plus: Spider-Man makes a timely appearance! An old-fashioned family vacation to the Grand Canyon turns terrifying! And Ben Grimm throws on his hat and overcoat to solve a mystery from his nightmares! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2018) #31-39, FANTASTIC FOUR: ROAD TRIP and FANTASTIC FOUR: GRIMM NOIR.

352 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95030-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC ADAM KUBERT COVER

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY & MIKE DRUCKER

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, GORAN PARLOV, MICHAEL WALSH, JUAN FRIGERI, JOE QUINONES,

CHRIS BACHALO, CHIP ZDARSKY, MICHAEL ALLRED, PAULO SIQUEIRA, MARK BAGLEY & PASQUAL FERRY

Covers by ADAM KUBERT, PAULO SIQUEIRA & CHIP ZDARSKY

Celebrated writer Chip Zdarsky puts Peter Parker front and center as all of his unmissable SPIDER-MAN stories are collected in one package! Spidey and his ol' pal the Human Torch learn that the Kingpin is still a force to be reckoned with! The webslinger lands right in the middle of the Tinkerer's family feud! Peter's "sister" returns, J. Jonah Jameson makes a shocking discovery, and they all end up in a world without a Spider-Man — where Norman Osborn reigns supreme! Plus, Zdarsky teams with legend Mark Bagley to tell Peter's life story as if he aged in real time! And what if Spidey never took off the symbiote suit? Collecting PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (2017) #1-6 and #297-310, PETER PARKER: THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (2018) #1, SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY #1-6, SPIDER-MAN: LIFE STORY ANNUAL #1, SPIDER-MAN: SPIDER'S SHADOW #1-5 and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2017 (SECRET EMPIRE).

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95298-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC SIQUEIRA COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95299-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN BY CHIP ZDARSKY OMNIBUS HC ZDARSKY COVER [DM ONLY]

928 PGS./Rated T+ …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95592-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE FIRST ISSUE COVER

Written by JOHN BYRNE & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE, JACK KIRBY, JOHN ROMITA SR. & STEVE DITKO

Covers by JOHN BYRNE

Comics legend John Byrne bridges the gap between the X-Men's classic and all-new, all-different eras! In this series, skillfully woven between the X-Men's 1970 cancellation and 1975 revival, thrill to previously unknown exploits of the strangest teens of all as they search the Savage Land for Magneto! Iceman goes it alone; tragedy strikes Angel; and Beast, Cyclops and Marvel Girl encounter a young mutant named Ororo! The X-Men head into space with the Fantastic Four, Sauron soars again, the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants returns, and the team faces the mysterious group the Promise! Plus: Sentinels, Kraven the Hunter, the Mole Man and the Yeti! And it all concludes with a seamless "crossover" with a classic FANTASTIC FOUR tale! Collecting X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS #1-22, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #102-104, and material from X-MEN (1991) #94 and AMAZING ADULT FANTASY #14.

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95021-7

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: THE HIDDEN YEARS OMNIBUS HC BYRNE PINUP COVER [DM ONLY]

624 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95022-4

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BLEVINS COVER

Written by LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, TERRY AUSTIN, MICHAEL HIGGINS & MORE

Penciled by BRET BLEVINS, JUNE BRIGMAN, JON J MUTH, BO HAMPTON, TERRY SHOEMAKER, JOHN BYRNE, RICH BUCKLER, RICK LEONARDI, GEOF ISHERWOOD, SAL VELLUTO, JON BOGDANOVE, COLLEEN DORAN, DAVE COCKRUM & MORE

Covers by BRET BLEVINS & JOHN BYRNE

Turmoil and tragedy for the New Mutants! Bird-Brain is the team's new feathered friend, but when the New Mutants trace his origins to the freak-filled island of the Ani-Mator, one teammate will not return home! The New Mutants are shattered by grief — but when they're dragged into an outer-space adventure and a revolt in Limbo ignites an Inferno on Earth, the team must ally with X-Factor's wards, the X-Terminators, to repel an army of demons and save Magik's soul! Then, when Hela's evil spell corrupts Mirage's Valkyrie side, the New Mutants travel to Asgard! Can a handful of mortal mutants defeat the Goddess of Death? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #55-85 and ANNUAL #4, SPELLBOUND (1988) #4, POWER PACK (1984) #40, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #231 and X-TERMINATORS (1988) #1-4 — plus material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #22, MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #55, MARVEL SUPER-HEROES (1990) #1 and X-MEN: ODD MEN OUT ONE-SHOT.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95408-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW MUTANTS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC BYRNE COVER [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95409-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 7 HC

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BILL KUNKEL, BILL MANTLO, GARY FRIEDRICH & RALPH MACCHIO

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with DAVID WENZEL, JIM MOONEY, KERRY GAMMILL, HOWARD CHAYKIN & JEFF ACLIN

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

It's prime time in the Marvel Universe with Chris Claremont, John Byrne and the amazing Spider-Man! That's right, before they created the definitive X-Men, Claremont and Byrne were spinning tales with the web-slinger. And the historic Spidey exploits they have in store include Captain Britain's introduction to the Marvel U. proper, the first appearance of Arcade, adventures alongside the scintillating Tigra and the malodorous Man-Thing, a two-part tale that revives the Living Monolith and co-stars X-Men Havok and Polaris, and an encounter with Luke Cage and New York's Bravest! Also featured are a mystic turn with Doctor Strange and Clea that features the return of the Silver Dagger; adventures with Cap, Iron Man and Daredevil — and a bevy of bonus material including cover art from MARVEL TALES! Collecting MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #65-73 and #75-77.

264 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93324-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: MARVEL TEAM-UP VOL. 7 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 353 [DM ONLY]

264 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-93325-8

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 25 HC

Written by TOM DEFALCO with CRAIG ANDERSON, PETER DAVID, LOUISE SIMONSON & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by RON FRENZ with PATY COCKRUM, SAL BUSCEMA, BOB MCLEOD, MARY WILSHIRE,

GREG LAROCQUE & MIKE HARRIS

Cover by RON FRENZ

Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz's fan-favorite AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run continues! As a creative team, they were cooking and making it look easy — and these classic stories will show you how it's done. First, make that new costume an alien that wants to take over your life! Then, add in the introduction of the mercenary Silver Sable, a little bit of Kingpin, and some conflict between Peter and Aunt May! Next, send a former herald of Galactus on a mission to pound Peter Parker into pulp. It's a fight that defines the never-say-die attitude that makes Spidey a hero for the ages! Voila — Marvel Masterworks one and all! Also featuring the Amazing Spider-Kid, Frog-Man and the Toad, and a host of bonus material! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #263-270, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #19 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1 and #6.

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94949-5

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN VOL. 25 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 352 [DM ONLY]

320 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-94950-1

Trim size: 7 x 10

MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE TPB

Written by NEIL GAIMAN & MARK BUCKINGHAM with MICK ANGLO

Penciled by MARK BUCKINGHAM with GEORGE PARLETT

Cover by MARK BUCKINGHAM

The wait is over! Decades in the making, Neil Gaiman (Sandman) and Mark Buckingham's (Fables) MIRACLEMAN continues the groundbreaking saga touted as the greatest super-hero story of all time! In THE SILVER AGE, Miracleman has created a utopia on Earth where gods walk among men and men have become gods. But when his long-dead friend Young Miracleman is resurrected, Miracleman finds that not everyone is ready for his brave new world! The story that ensues fractures the Miracleman family and sends Young Miracleman on a stirring quest to understand this world — and himself. It's a touching exploration of the hero's journey that ranges from the top of the Himalayas to the realm of the towering Black Warpsmiths — and into the secret past of the Miracleman family! Collecting MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM: THE SILVER AGE #1-7 and material from MIRACLEMAN BY GAIMAN & BUCKINGHAM #1-6.

208 PGS./Mature …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94882-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR TPB

Written by COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING & TOCHI ONYEBUCHI

Penciled by CARLOS MAGNO, R.B. SILVA & ALINA EROFEEVA

Cover by PATRICK GLEASON

Bucky Barnes makes his deadliest move yet! The newest player in a nefarious game spanning all of civilization has teamed up with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf! When Steve Rogers' adopted son — Ian, A.K.A. Nomad — is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls on Sam, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight to help get to the bottom of the attack. Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? Has Bucky finally gone too far? And when Black Widow joins the fray, whose side is she on? Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR ALPHA, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SYMBOL OF TRUTH #12-13, CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY (2022) #12-13 and CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR OMEGA.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95238-9

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CARNAGE REIGNS TPB

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL & CODY ZIGLAR

Penciled by JULIUS OHTA, FEDERICO VICENTINI, FRANCESCO MANNA, JAN BAZALDUA & MORE

Cover by Ryan Stegman

Carnage vs. Miles Morales! Cletus Kasady is back — and badder than ever. With his soul trapped inside the Extrembiote Armor created by Tony Stark during KING IN BLACK, Cletus now has the means to level an untold amount of chaos on New York City — and the entire Marvel Universe! But like any good Tony Stark invention, the Extremis coursing through Cletus' symbiotic veins needs power — and that means Cletus is hungry. Good thing Brooklyn's very own Spider-Man is there to stand in his way! If Miles survives their first encounter, that is. But where will the young would-be hero known as the Red Goblin stand in this fight? And now that Cletus has scored himself an upgrade, can Miles level up to match?! Collecting CARNAGE REIGNS ALPHA, MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #6-7, CARNAGE (2022) #13-14, RED GOBLIN #5 and CARNAGE REIGNS OMEGA.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95422-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 6: BLOOD OF THE FATHERS TPB

Written by DONNY CATES, TORUNN GRØNBEKK & CHERYL LYNN EATON

Penciled by NIC KLEIN, CHRISCROSS, JUAN GEDEON & SERGIO DÁVILA

Cover by NIC KLEIN

The gates to Valhalla are broken, and the souls of all who inhabit it have vanished! On a quest for answers, Thor must face Doctor Doom in a battle of wits, morals and might! Doom's latest plot lies deep in Asgard's history. And nothing, not even time itself, will stop him from getting what he wants – except maybe for Thor, who must pursue him to protect reality! On a race through time, Thor and Doom find Thanos at the heart of it all – finally revealing the power struggle that brought Thor's grandfather, Bor, to all-out war with the Mad Titan! The ultimate weapon has been hidden away for millennia, but Doom will stop at nothing to control it! Plus: Thor teams up with the Black Panther to repay a debt to a god! Collecting THOR (2020) #31-35.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94760-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DOCTOR STRANGE BY JED MACKAY VOL. 1:

THE LIFE OF DOCTOR STRANGE TPB

Written by JED MACKAY & MORE

Penciled by PASQUAL FERRY, TOKITOKORO & ANDY MACDONALD

Cover by ALEX ROSS

Stephen Strange is alive! Reunited with Clea and Wong, it's back to business for the Sorcerer Supreme when an unending sleeping sickness strikes the children of Bleecker Street! There can only be one culprit behind this attack — and now it's up to Doctor Strange and Clea to travel into the Dream Dimension to confront their old foe, Nightmare. But all is not what it seems, and what they discover will shock them! Then, when a cult summons the Dread Dormammu to New York, Stephen must risk everything in order to defeat his most dangerous foe! Plus: Wong takes on a new role — as an Agent of W.A.N.D.! Dark wedding bells are ringing for Clea's mother, Umar the Unrelenting — but who is she marrying?! And Doctor Strange shares a magical adventure with Sister Grimm of the Runaways! Collecting DOCTOR STRANGE (2023) #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95116-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-FORCE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 7 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ROBERT GILL & PAUL DAVIDSON

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

It's a new era for X-Force — and a new era means new members! Laura Kinney, A.K.A. Wolverine, and Piotr Rasputin, A.K.A. Colossus, join the team. Let's just hope one of them isn't harboring a deadly secret that's set to destroy their teammates! The revamped squad must contend with Beast's plans, as well as a blast from the past — and future! The once-Kid Omega is back! But where has he been? What's different about him? And where is he taking the team? Mysteries will be revealed as Hank McCoy's dark agenda is fully exposed! But what will this revelation mean for mutantkind, and does X-Force still have time to stop what's been set in motion? Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #39-42.

112 PGS./Parental Advisory …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94768-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 4 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI & JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Lord of the Brood! When the X-Men get a distress call from deep space, they find that the galaxy's Brood problem is not as solved as they'd thought! Rogue Brood factions are running wild, and now it's up to the X-Men to get to the bottom of why! Back when their ally Broo became the Brood King, he gained the ability to control the savage alien race. Now he's experiencing his own nightmare scenario: The Brood are killing his friends, and there's nothing he can do to stop it! Meanwhile, Orchis' plans are in motion, preparing for the fall, and the anti-mutant fantasist called Feilong has taken control of Tony Stark's businesses – and turned Iron Man's technology toward creating the next generation of Sentinels! All this, plus the glorious return of Pogg Ur-Pogg! Collecting X-MEN (2021) #19-24.

168 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94753-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS TPB

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Penciled by EDGAR SALAZAR

Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

Assassin or X-Man? Revisit the deadly days of X-23! Laura Kinney was cloned from Logan and trained by the Facility to be a deadly killer. But even as she attempts to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she must fight them tooth and claw! X-23 is beset by enemies both new and old in this tale set during her days as a member of the X-Men and X-Force, when she walked away from the island of Utopia to find where she truly belongs. Kimura once commanded X-23 for the Facility, and now she's back to pull the strings once again! But what is her master plan, and how far will X-23 have to go to save the innocent people caught in her sadistic nemesis' scheme? Collecting X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94720-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MOON KNIGHT VOL. 4: ROAD TO RUIN TPB

Written by JED MACKAY & DANNY LORE

Penciled by FEDERICO SABBATINI, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO & RAY-ANTHONY HEIGHT

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Dreams and nightmares! Moon Knight wrestles with revelations from a savage murder – and there's more blood on the streets as assassins work their way through the list of names who once formed his Shadow Cabinet! But with a number of potential targets and no idea who's next, how can Moon Knight save his former associates? And when a sinister pied piper plays a deadly tune – one that spells death and chaos to all who hear it – Marc must figure out how to fight someone whose will is not their own! Tigra stalks the Midnight Man across the concrete jungle, and the Midnight Mission welcomes a surprising traveler in need of aid: Venom! But when the boundaries between the waking world and the realm of sleep grow porous, Moon Knight must face his old enemy Morpheus! Collecting MOON KNIGHT (2021) #19-24.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94735-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED TREASURY EDITION TPB

Written by JASON AARON, PEACH MOMOKO, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, DAVID PEPOSE, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MARC BERNARDIN, STEVE ORLANDO, FRANK TIERI & MORE

Penciled by LEONARD KIRK, PEACH MOMOKO, klaus janson, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, PAUL DAVIDSON, DANNY EARLS & MORE

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Exciting tales from a galaxy of talents featuring the Dark Lord of the Sith! Jason Aaron returns to the world of Star Wars, teaming with artist Leonard Kirk to present a new tale of terror! Peach Momoko spins a story in her signature style! Daniel Warren Johnson brings Vader to life like never before! David Pepose makes his Star Wars debut! Marc Bernardin takes Vader on a mission you won't soon forget! Frank Tieri sends the Sith lord to the planet Hoth! And Steve Orlando goes cerebral with the corruption of Darth Vader's mind! And more chilling tales of evil told in stark black and white – and the crimson glow of a lightsaber! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T …$29.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95214-3

Trim size: 8-1/2 x 13

STAR WARS VOL. 6: QUESTS OF THE FORCE TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by ANDRÉS GENOLET, MADIBEK MUSABEKOV & ANDREA DI VITO

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Far, far from home! Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and an elite crew of Rebel heroes are lost in the farthest reaches of No-Space after a mission gone wrong. A desperate maneuver is their only chance to find a way home – but what will it cost them? Meanwhile, the efforts of Lady Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn to destroy the Sith have sent ripples running through the Force, disrupting Luke's connection to the deep powers of the galaxy. How far will he go to rediscover what he has lost? Luke must undertake an epic quest – or he, and the galaxy, will fall to darkness. In the clutches of Dr. Cuata, with his life hanging in the balance, only another Jedi can save him! Plus: With the discovery that the Empire is building a second Death Star, disaster looms for the Rebel Alliance! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #31-36.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94808-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 7 – UNBOUND FORCE TPB

Written by GREG PAK & KIERON GILLEN

Penciled by ADAM GORHAM, RAFFAELE IENCO & SALVADOR LARROCA

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

When the Dark Lord of the Sith loses control of the Force, nothing is safe – not even his own Star Dreadnought! But in the face of total destruction, Commander Sabé finds an opportunity. Does Vader's untrammeled onslaught expose a vulnerability? Or is it just another doorway to the terrifying tyranny of the Sith? According to the Jedi, fear leads to anger and anger leads to hate. But does hate lead to suffering…or power? Caught in a maelstrom, Sabé must finally confront the horrifying consequences of her choice to serve Darth Vader. Will she choose darkness over light? Are things so bad for Vader that he would reach out to his one-time ally Doctor Aphra for help? And where Aphra goes, will the killer droids Triple-Zero and Beetee follow? Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER (2020) #33-36 and DARTH VADER (2015) #3.

120 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-948115

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 6 – BEDLAM ON BESTINE TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI & ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Bossk vs. Tanka! Forced to take on a job for Crimson Dawn, the bounty hunters clash with the Empire! But Valance has a mission of his own, one that will put everyone he cares about in danger! What is the dark secret that threatens them all? T'onga and her team find themselves in the crosshairs of an old ally, and Valance is out for revenge against Darth Vader! Can his fellow bounty hunters save him from a fatal confrontation? Will Vukorah survive the assassins throwing the underworld into chaos? And why is Zuckuss teetering between life and death? T'onga and 4-LOM battle to save their comrade in arms before his mind is lost – and before the Empire's most lethal unit, on the hunt for Valance, catches up with them all! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #29-34.

144 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94801-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: SANA STARROS TPB

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Penciled by PERE PÉREZ

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Sana Starros stars in her first-ever series! Fresh off of a string of disappointments, Sana returns to her family's ancestral home for some downtime. But family time is far from relaxing for a scoundrel and her family of ne'er-do-wells, especially when Stormtroopers attack during dinner! The Starros clan is on the collision course of a lifetime – and Sana must take on her brother, Phel, or all is lost! But what mysteries from her past are coming home to roost? Whose party are they about to crash? And what does Deva Lompop – one of the galaxy's deadliest bounty hunters – want with her? The answers await on board an Imperial Destroyer! What could possibly go wrong? It's Sana, solo – and she has a bad feeling about this! Collecting STAR WARS: SANA STARROS #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93307-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT TPB

Written by JOHN JENNINGS

Penciled by VALENTINE DE LANDRO

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

A ghost from the past, returned to haunt Norrin Radd! Toni Brooks and her family have moved into the quiet town of Sweetwater. But nothing is quite what it seems with their new home. What mystery did Toni and her family unravel that would summon the Sentinel of the Spaceways, the Silver Surfer?! The Surfer thought he buried his friend, the human named Al Harper, years ago – but he thought wrong! Can the Surfer save Al from succumbing to his newfound cosmic abilities? And who – or what – transformed Al into the otherworldly Ghost Light? Eisner Award winner John Jennings and acclaimed artist Valentine De Landro introduce a new Marvel super hero, 54 years in the making! But can even two cosmic powerhouses save the town of Sweetwater?! Collecting SILVER SURFER: GHOST LIGHT #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93304-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

TIGER DIVISION TPB

Written by EMILY KIM

Penciled by CREEES LEE & CRAIG YEUNG

Cover by Carlos Gomez

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

South Korea's preeminent super-team takes center stage! Taegukgi, a powerhouse with a heart of gold! Lady Bright, a card-wielding sorceress! Mr. Enigma, a street-brawling demigod! The General, a living totem! Gun-R II, an android with an attitude! They're joined by fan-favorites White Fox and Luna Snow to form an unstoppable team! And when a powerful artifact goes missing from Tiger Division HQ, the squad must retrieve it before it falls into the wrong hands. But their fearless leader, Taegukgi, is being haunted by ghosts from his past – and his secrets might just tear Tiger Division apart! And when a dangerous new villain emerges at the worst possible time, will the squad have what it takes to stop him before it's too late? Plus: Taegukgi is rocked by a shocking revelation about the origin of his incredible powers! Collecting TIGER DIVISION #1-5.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94608-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE TPB

Written by DANNY LORE

Penciled by KAREN S. DARBOE

Cover by KAREN S. DARBOE

It's in her blood! Brielle Brooks is a good kid, no matter what her teachers say – it's not her fault she's developing vampiric super-powers and the undead want to brawl! And, as if her problems at school aren't enough, Bri's got a wild ride ahead of her: She's about to discover she's the daughter of an infamous vampire hunter, the Daywalker called Blade! Meanwhile, it turns out that her classmate Whitney may not be the BFF Brielle was hoping for – but that's the least of her concerns as she discovers that her powers come with a dangerous hunger! And the Daywalker himself arrives on the scene at the worst possible time! Plus: Brielle has a ghostly encounter on Halloween! Collecting BLOODLINE: DAUGHTER OF BLADE #1-5, and material from FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2022: AVENGERS/X-MEN and CRYPT OF SHADOWS (2022) #1.

128 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92442-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MIRACLEMAN: THE ORIGINAL EPIC TPB

Written by MICK ANGLO, cat yronwode, GRANT MORRISON & PETER MILLIGAN

Penciled by GARRY LEACH, ALAN DAVIS, JOHN TOTLEBEN, RICK VEITCH, CHUCK AUSTEN & JOHN RIDGWAY with DON LAWRENCE, STEVE DILLON, PAUL NEARY, RICK BRYANT, JOE QUESADA & MICHAEL ALLRED

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

Middle-aged reporter Michael Moran always knew he was meant for something more. And when an unexpected event leads him to reclaim his destiny, Miracleman is reborn! But the hero's emergence prompts the return of an old friend who, beneath his success and smile, has become something terrifying. Disturbing secrets about their origins will lead to actions that fundamentally change humankind, leaving Moran to question the value of his own life. After all, what is the worth of a man when his other self is a god? MIRACLEMAN is nothing short of a revelation. The series reinvented the super hero, and forty years later stands as one of the single most influential works in the comic-book artform. This edition collects the complete original epic (A Dream of Flying, The Red King Syndrome and Olympus) – plus tales of the Warpsmiths and rare Miracleman stories! Collecting MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, #3 and #6-16; and material from WARRIOR #1-18 and #20-21; MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and A1 (1989) #1 [as presented in MIRACLEMAN (2014) #1-16] – plus ALL-NEW MIRACLEMAN ANNUAL #1.

472 PGS./Mature …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95325-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE YESTERDAY QUEST TPB

Volume #10 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by JIM SHOOTER & DAVID MICHELINIE with GEORGE PÉREZ, ROGER STERN, MARV WOLFMAN, BILL MANTLO, STEVE GERBER, TOM DeFALCO, MARK GRUENWALD, STEVEN GRANT, ROGER SLIFER & SCOTT EDELMAN

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, JOHN BYRNE & DAVE WENZEL with SAL BUSCEMA, CARMINE INFANTINO, JIM MOONEY, DON NEWTON & MICHAEL NETZER

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Writers Jim Shooter and David Michelinie and avenging artists George Pérez and John Byrne bring you the Avengers at their best! And it begins with the cosmic "Korvac Saga" – co-starring the Guardians of the Galaxy! Possessed by the Power Cosmic, Korvac seeks to create a utopia on Earth. His godlike power may mean the end of the Avengers – and everyone else on the planet! Then, bookending this volume is "The Yesterday Quest" – a storyline with deep revelations for the Scarlet Witch, including her first encounter with the evil power of the Darkhold! In between, new heroes join the team, battles with the Absorbing Man and Count Nefaria will shake your fillings, and you will see why the Avengers will forever be called Earth's Mightiest Heroes! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #167-188 and ANNUAL #8-9, and material from AVENGERS: THE KORVAC SAGA TPB.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94876-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLLECTION: THE DEMON BEAR SAGA TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #2 in the New Mutants Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by SAL BUSCEMA, BILL SIENKIEWICZ

& BOB MCLEOD

Cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

Don't call them X-babies anymore! Visionary artist Bill Sienkiewicz transforms the New Mutants, and the young heroes' lives will never be the same! New recruits Magma and Magik find their footing at the school – but when the team tries to rescue Kitty Pryde from Emma Frost, will they all end up as members of rival mutant team the Hellions? Then, the Demon Bear that haunts Dani Moonstar bares its teeth! Will the New Mutants survive the Bear's ferocious attack – and if so, can they make a new friend in the alien called Warlock? Plus: A cosmic caper introduces intergalactic rock star Lila Cheney! When Sunspot and Wolfsbane are in danger, only Cloak and Dagger can help! Professor X's son, Legion, makes his mind-bending debut! And an old friend/foe makes a shocking return! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (1983) #13-31 and ANNUAL #1.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95055-2

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: ROUND ROBIN TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #22 in the Amazing Spider-Man Epic Collections

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE, AL MILGROM,

GERRY CONWAY & STAN LEE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN,

GUANG YAP, MARIE SEVERIN, ALAN KUPPERBERG,

PARIS CULLINS & ROSS ANDRU

Cover by ERIK LARSEN

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Spidey gets by with a little help from his friends! If he can survive a rematch with the Tri-Sentinel, this time without Captain Universe powers, Spider-Man will face a sidekick's revenge! But wait, he never had a sidekick. So who is the Secret Empire's cyborg powerhouse Midnight? To get to the bottom of this mess, the web-slinger will need to do a little old-fashioned teaming up. How's Moon Knight, Punisher, Nova, Night Thrasher and Darkhawk? Not enough names? Well, the extravaganza known as the Vibranium Vendetta has Iron Man, Black Panther, Kingpin and…hoo-boy…the metallic menace known as Ultron! How does Peter Parker handle all this action without Cardiac problems? Oops, spoke too soon! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #351-360, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #25, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #11, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7 and SPIDER-MAN: FEAR ITSELF (1992).

488 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95054-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: THE MADNESS TPB

Volume #4 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by LEN KAMINSKI, DANNY FINGEROTH, ANN NOCENTI, BRUCE JONES, PETER DAVID, CARL POTTS, TERRY KAVANAGH & HOWARD MACKIE

Penciled by KEVIN HOPGOOD, TOD SMITH, KELLEY JONES, BOB MCLEOD, JIM CRAIG, LIAM SHARP,

MARK TENNEY, ROY BURDINE & RON LIM

Cover by BOB MCLEOD

The lethal protector continues his symbiotic crusade! When Venom bonds with a second parasitic life-form, will Eddie Brock succumb to the madness of yet another voice in his head – or can he conquer the enemy within? The bounty hunter Mace and the Sunrise Society may well bring an end to Eddie's vigilante career! If not, perhaps the demonic vigilante called Vengeance will be Venom's undoing when the Stalkers target the two dark warriors! Plus: The sinister symbiote clashes with some of Marvel's greatest powerhouses in super-powered showdowns with Iron Man, the Hulk, Darkhawk and Nightwatch. But can even Venom stop the Juggernaut?! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #302, DARKHAWK (1991) #35-37, VENOM: THE MADNESS #1-3, VENOM: THE ENEMY WITHIN #1-3, INCREDIBLE HULK VS. VENOM #1, VENOM: THE MACE #1-3, NIGHTWATCH #5-6 and VENOM: NIGHTS OF VENGEANCE #1-4.

480 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95387-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER EPIC COLLECTION: VENGEANCE REBORN TPB

Volume #6 in the Ghost Rider Epic Collections

Written by HOWARD MACKIE, ROY THOMAS & DANN THOMAS

Penciled by JAVIER SALTARES, MARK TEXEIRA, LARRY STROMAN, MARK BAGLEY & CHRIS MARRINAN

Cover by JAVIER SALTARES

A new era for the Spirit of Vengeance! Danny Ketch becomes the new Ghost Rider – and rides flaming-headfirst into a gang war between the Kingpin and his conjuring competitor, Deathwatch! Danny's baptism of fire continues with the bite of Blackout, the mania of Mister Hyde and the horror of the Scarecrow! But when Ghost Rider enters the realm of Nightmare, it kicks off a supernatural adventure that pits him against Doctor Strange! Plus: The gritty new Ghost Rider makes his presence felt across the Marvel Universe – meeting X-Factor, crossing paths with Moon Knight, taking on the fanatical Flag-Smasher with the Punisher and dealing out vengeance to a gang of killers alongside Wolverine! Collecting GHOST RIDER (1990) #1-12; MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #25; DOCTOR STRANGE, SORCERER SUPREME #28 and material from MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #64-71.

464 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95405-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY MODERN ERA

EPIC COLLECTION: SOMEBODY'S GOT TO DO IT TPB

Volume #1 in the Guardians of the Galaxy Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by KEITH GIFFEN, DAN ABNETT & ANDY LANNING

Penciled by TIMOTHY GREEN II, PAUL PELLETIER, BRAD WALKER, CARLOS MAGNO & WES CRAIG

Cover by CLINT LANGLEY

The galaxy needs guardians! As the Marvel Universe is rocked by another Annihilation event, Peter Quill suits up as Star-Lord – and joins the fight alongside a motley crew including Mantis, Groot and Rocket Raccoon. And with the boundaries of our reality weakened by cosmic conflicts, and dark gods and monsters seeping through the cracks, heavy hitters like Gamora, Drax and Adam Warlock join this offbeat squad of butt-kickers…to become the modern-day Guardians of the Galaxy! They're a dysfunctional team with a big future ahead of them – unless the Universal Church of Truth has its way! But why are the 31st-century Guardians, Major Victory and Starhawk, here too? A fresh war looms in the exciting and action-packed story that revitalized the Guardians for a blockbuster new era! Collecting ANNIHILATION: CONQUEST – STARLORD #1-4 and GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2008) #1-12.

416 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95375-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE EPIC COLLECTION: THE WAY OF THE ARROW TPB

Volume #2 in the Hawkeye Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, ROGER STERN, PETER B. GILLIS & MORE

Penciled by MARK BRIGHT, RON LIM, BUTCH GUICE,

AL MILGROM, RON WILSON, JAMES BROCK & MORE

Cover by BOB LAYTON

ON SALE OCTOBER 2023

The true origin of Hawkeye! Everybody knows that young Clint Barton joined a traveling carnival, where the Swordsman took him under his wing. But why did the legendary blade-wielder teach Clint archery? That's where Trick Shot comes in – the one man Hawkeye hoped he would never see again! But now he's back, and he's issued a death challenge to his one-time protégé! Meanwhile, Hawkeye gets hired by Silver Sable and goes up against some of the Marvel Universe's deadliest villains: the Red Skull, Doctor Octopus, the Abomination and…the Orb?! But Clint's marital difficulties with Mockingbird aren't helped when his old girlfriend the Black Widow calls for his aid! Plus: The solo spotlight turns to Clint's fellow Avengers – including Moon Knight, the Scarlet Witch, She-Hulk, the Black Panther and Namor! Collecting SOLO AVENGERS #1-20 and AVENGERS SPOTLIGHT #21.

496 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95334-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN EPIC COLLECTION: PROTEUS TPB – NEW PRINTING!

Volume #6 in the X-Men Epic Collections

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with JOHN BYRNE

& ROGER STERN

Penciled by JOHN BYRNE with GEORGE PÉREZ,

MICHAEL NETZER & RICH BUCKLER

Cover by JOHN BYRNE

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Claremont and Byrne's iconic run continues! Magneto has a score to settle with the X-Men – and when he strikes, they must struggle to hold on to their humanity even as their nemesis strips them to their cores. A narrow escape leads most of the X-Men out of the fire and into the frying pan (A.K.A. the Savage Land), where they encounter Sauron! Meanwhile, thinking her teammates killed in the battle, Jean Grey mourns their loss – and heads for Muir Island. As the X-Men take the long road home, they face Moses Magnum and the debut of Alpha Flight! But soon they must deal with the reality-warping mutant horror Proteus! Plus: Arkon and the Hulk – and the first pieces of Wolverine's past are revealed! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #111-128, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #3, MARVEL TEAM-UP (1972) #89 and INCREDIBLE HULK ANNUAL #7.

440 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95053-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

GHOST RIDER BY ED BRISSON TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by AARON KUDER, JUAN FRIGERI, ROLAND BOSCHI, DAMIAN COUCEIRO & MORE

Cover by AARON KRUDER

All hell breaks loose as writer Ed Brisson unleashes the brothers Ghost Rider! Johnny Blaze is the king of Hell, struggling to keep the lords of the other infernal regions from making a play for his new throne! Meanwhile, with Blaze in charge downstairs, Danny Ketch must become Earth's Spirit of Vengeance full-time – no matter how much he'd rather be doing anything else. But when the inevitable happens and Rider battles Rider, who does Mephisto have his money on? And how will it change Ketch's path? Plus: Since the dawn of man, they have cursed her name – Lilith! And on the far-out streets of Transverse City, meet the Ghost Rider of 2099! Collecting GHOST RIDER (2019) #1-7, ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: SYMBIOTE OF VENGEANCE, SPIRITS OF GHOST RIDER: MOTHER OF DEMONS, KING IN BLACK: GHOST RIDER, GHOST RIDER 2099 (2019) #1, and material from INCOMING #1 and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (2019) #6.

312 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95331-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: KRAVEN THE HUNTER GN-TPB

Written by ERIK BURNHAM, SEAN MCKEEVER, PAUL TOBIN & ROBBIE THOMPSON

Penciled by CHRISTOPHER JONES, PATRICK SCHERBERGER, RONAN CLIQUET & NATHAN STOCKMAN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA SR.

In the whole Marvel-Verse, nobody is as skilled a hunter as Kraven – and nobody is safe from his predatory prowess! Sergei Kravinoff and his family will prove more than a match for a trio of action-packed arachnid adventurers: Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales! But it is Peter who will be Kraven's greatest rival – and his ultimate prey! Whether the Hunter is targeting Spider-Man or setting his sights on the winged menace known as the Vulture, the ensuing Kraven/Spidey battle will be wild! But when Kraven switches his focus to Deadpool, the chaos will attract the attention of the Avengers! Collecting MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN (2018) #5-6, MARVEL ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN (2005) #7, MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2010) #4 and SPIDEY #9.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95064-4

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 3 – DIVIDED WE FALL GN-TPB ROMERO COVER

Written by ROY THOMAS

Penciled by WERNER ROTH

Covers by LEONARDO ROMERO & WERNER ROTH

The Xavier School has a new headmaster: Roy Thomas! Stan Lee's right-hand man, Roy took mutantkind on wild new adventures as he cut his teeth as a scripter of superhero sagas. These early adventures come from the time when Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Angel and Iceman were a quirky quintet of teenagers together against the world. Across ten issues you'll see them confront a host of villains – from Count Nefaria and his henchmen, to the Locust and the Aztec-inspired Kukulcan! You'll also witness the first appearance of mainstay X-Man Banshee and read the rare stories when a sixth mutant member, the Mimic, joined Professor X's squad! Collecting X-MEN (1963) #20-29.

216 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94901-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS: THE X-MEN VOL. 3 – DIVIDED WE FALL GN-TPB ORIGINAL COVER [DM ONLY]

216 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94902-0

Trim size: 6 x 9

X-MEN: X-VERSE – WOLVERINE GN-TPB

Written by FRED VAN LENTE, PETER DAVID & MARC SUMERAK

Penciled by ANDREA DI VITO, CLAYTON HENRY, RONAN CLIQUET, SCOTT KOBLISH & GURIHIRU

In the uncanny X-Verse, he's the best there is at what he does! Join Wolverine on his wildest adventures! When Professor X tasks Logan with taking new student Kitty Pryde under his wing, neither of them is happy about the arrangement – but they'll need to work together to survive the experience! But does Wolverine's future lie with the X-Men? Or back with his old team, Alpha Flight? Why is he going undercover wearing an eyepatch?! And shouldn't Logan be teaching Kitty valuable lessons, rather than trying to take her apart? Plus: Logan teams up with the young heroes of Power Pack for a fight at the museum against the winged menace Sauron! Collecting WOLVERINE: FIRST CLASS #1, #5, #17 and #21; and WOLVERINE AND POWER PACK #1.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95320-1

Trim size: 6 x 9

X-MEN: X-VERSE – X-VILLAINS GN-TPB

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT, FRED VAN LENTE, LOUISE SIMONSON & CHRISTOS GAGE

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM, ANDREA DI VITO, WALTER SIMONSON & MARIO ALBERTI

The X-Verse is filled with fearsome foes, and these are some of the fiercest villains of all! Magneto, the Master of Magnetism, has world domination on his mind and the power to achieve it – but not if the X-Men can stop him! When the savage Sabretooth crashes Wolverine's birthday dinner, it puts the love of Logan's life in danger! As the ages-old history of Apocalypse is told, he unleashes his Four Horsemen on X-Factor – and one of them is frighteningly familiar! And the scheming Mister Sinister cooks up a deadly threat in his cloning vats that even the combined might of Spider-Man and the X-Men may be unable to stop! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #150, WOLVERINE: FIRST CLASS #2, X-FACTOR (1986) #24 and X-MEN/SPIDER-MAN #4.

120 PGS./Ages 10-14 …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95321-8

Trim size: 6 x 9

