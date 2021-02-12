Marvel Will Be Giving Us Baron Zemo's Siege Society In Heroes Reborn

If you haven't heard enough about Marvel's upcoming Heroes Reborn event yet, well, then we've got another helping coming for you! In May, Marvel will release the one-shot Heroes Reborn: Siege Society, where we will see classic Captain America villain Baron Zemo form and lead a super team to go head-to-head with the Squadron Supreme, the superhero team that will be filling the "Earth's Mightiest Heroes" void in an Avengersless world.

So who will Zemo be recruiting into his upstart team of super folks? According to an exclusive from SyFy Wire, the Baron will be joined by Natasha Romanov (Black Widow), Clint Barton (Hawkeye), Scott Lang (Ant-Man), and Victor Creed (Sabretooth). And how do these characters who in an alternate world would be divided as heroes and villains come together? In the Heroes Reborn world, it appears the Squadron Supreme has been the big team for some time. But when a civil war erupts between its members (now that sounds familiar…), we see Nighthawk break off and start his own European team, which inspires Zemo to get his own gang together to head them off.

Written by Cody Ziglar (Rick & Morty, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk) and with art by Paco Medina (Fantastic Four), it appears we will be getting a pretty action-packed story and one that will give us a look at how different circumstances can change characters we thought we knew. In describing his excitement for telling this story, Ziglar said, "I'm incredibly stoked to be playing in the world that Jason [Aaron] and Ed [McGuinness] have created. It's fun, familiar, and very different, it's also big and weird; everything a nerd like me could ask for! Being able to play in that same sandbox is a dream come true, and I can't wait for folks to see what cool updates and twists we've added to classic Marvel characters and a classic Marvel story!"

If you want to get ahold of Marvel's Heroes Reborn: Siege Society, it will be hitting shelves in May along with the rest of the Heroes Reborn lineup.