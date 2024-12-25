Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: christmas, zeb wells

MC Robinson Writes To Say He Must Replace Zeb Wells, Marvel Prints It

M.C. Robinson writes to say that he should replace Zeb Wells as writer on Amazing Spider-Man and Marvel Comics publishes it for Christmas.

M.C. Robinson is a comic book fan who also hosts the show As Heard on TV on public radio station KSTK. And reckons that he could write a better Amazing Spider-Man comic than the most recently departed writer Zeb Wells, who has written the comics for the last few years. And probably the new folks as well. So he wrote to Marvel to tell them this. And they published it and replied, in today's Amazing Spider-Man #64.

"I have literally no idea why you've been writing AMAZING SPIDER-MAN the way you've been writing. It has done nothing new and merely exists to return to a status quo that the vast majority of Spider-Man fans hate. Now you may retort "Then why are our sales still so great?" Two words: collector culture. And you KNOW this, you KNOW that that is the only reason this book still makes the top twenty on the ICV2 charts. And with that, I give a challenge. Give me a year to read all of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, and I will write a sixty-issue arc that would fix Spider-man. My writing credits? Some Sonic the Hedgehog and Kim Possible fanfiction and a comic I did when I was in high school. I am not a professional writer by any means, but give me a year, and I could write probably the best AMAZING SPIDER-MAN story read in years. My only two rules: 1.) Let me do whatever I want. If I want to retcon something, let me retcon it. If I want to redeem a character, let me redeem them. 2.) No crossovers right off the bat, that's an issue #25 thing and "Dark Web" stopped the story dead. I am well aware that you will probably never publish this letter, nor read it, but I figured I'd shoot my shot anyway. Either way, the current run of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN was so bad that I feel an amateur like me could write a better sixty-issue run. May you have a lovely day, as I'm sure that while I detest your AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run, you are most likely a lovely person outside of work. May whatever god you worship smile upon you, and have a time. Sincerely, M.C. Robinson."

And Marvel's Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe replies;

"Thanks for the kind wishes and generous offer, M.C.! Sorry you didn't like the previous run. Obviously, I disagree with your summation of the stories, but you're entitled to your opinion, of course! We only hire writers with previous published work and, especially on a twice-monthly book like ASM, a great body of work and experience is necessary. So keep working, M.C., make some comics, self-publish or get published and who knows! Maybe you WILL write AMAZING SPIDER-MAN one day. You may think you represent a vast readership of millions in your views, but that's not really what I've seen from my vantage point. As for

your analysis of our sales and such, you'll have to take my word that while variant covers are awesome, they are not the only reason why we still sell so many copies of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN. There are MYRIAD reasons, the biggest being that Steve and Stan created the best character in the history of storytelling, and we're very lucky to continue telling his story!"

