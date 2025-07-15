Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, san diego comic con | Tagged: black panel, michael davis, sdcc

Michael Davis' Black Panel Returns To San Diego Comic-Con

Michael Davis' Black Panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con 2025... with or without Michael Davis

Article Summary Michael Davis' iconic Black Panel returns to San Diego Comic-Con for its 28th year, with or without him.

The panel spotlights Black creators in comics, TV, film, gaming, and more, tackling industry challenges.

This year's lineup includes Aisha Porter-Christie, Kevin Grevioux, Jay Washington, Quinn McGowan, and others.

Expect surprise guest hosts and fresh discussions on the future for Black voices in entertainment industries.

Michael Davis, founder of Bad Boy Studios, co-founder of Milestone Media, co-creator of Static, Icon, Hardware, former President of Motown Animation and President for Magic Johnson Entertainment, and former Bleeding Cool columnist, is also known for founding and hosting The Black Panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Of which, for one very special year, I was a token panellist. The panel celebrates black culture in and around comic books and has championed and promoted new work by black creators, with some luminaries along the way. Now, of late, Michael Davis has been through a lot of trouble involving hacking, stalking and identity theft, so we don't know if he wants to or will be able to attend the Black Panel for its 28th year, but one way or another, the panel will go ahead. With a possible surprise guest host, this year's panellists include:

Aisha Porter-Christie ( Daredevil: Born Again, The Boys )

( ) Kevin Grevioux ( Underworld, The Blue Marvel)

( The Blue Marvel) Comedian Mr. Jay Washington ( Netflix Is A Joke, American Gigolo )

( ) Artist Quinn McGowan ( Project: Wildfire, Little Rock Files )

( ) Writer Hannibal Tabu ( MPLS Sound, War Medicine, Fathom Sourcebook ), also the panel 's co-producer

( ), also the 's co-producer Cartoonist Keithan Jones ( The Power Knights, Black Comix Day)

( Comix Day) Writer MD Marie (Top Cow's Vindication )

(Top Cow's ) TTRPG performer Rodney Campbell ( Venture Forth )

( ) Comics anthropologist Dr. Stanford Carpenter (School of the Art Institute of Chicago, BCAF)

Davis was also unable to attend in 2024, leading to a "takeover" of the panel by luminaries such as screenwriter Akela Cooper, actors Malcolm Barrett, Eugene Byrd, and Damion Poitier, hosted by executive Dan Evans. Given that and the chaotic nature of this annual panel, many are curious what might even happen this year.

"I'm not that kind of psychic," said Hannibal Tabu, former Bleeding Cool senior reviewer who will also be running A/V for this year's panel. "Michael's interested in focusing on how Black creators are pivoting in this time of transition. Auditions are drying up. Fewer projects are getting greenlit. What are we gonna do about it? We've assembled some great minds in TV, gaming, comics and movies to look at possible paths forward. Will Mike appear in a puff of smoke like a 1980s ninja? Who's on hand to take the reins if he's not there? It's not something you can be told — it's something you'll have to experience for yourself."

The Black Panel takes place Friday, July 25th at 10 AM in the San Diego Convention Center's Room 5AB as part of San Diego Comic-Con International. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis for all valid badge-holding attendees of the convention. There is usually a long line.

