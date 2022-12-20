My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic 10th Anniversary Edition Preview

It's been ten years since the launch of IDW's My Little Pony Friendship Is Magic comic book series, and to celebrate its 10th anniversary, the publisher has released a special edition of the first issue.

In the meantime, be sure to check out the preview of the new comic

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

IDW PUBLISHING

OCT221719

OCT221720 – MLP FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 10TH ANNV CVR B PRICE – $7.99

OCT221721 – MLP FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC 10TH ANNV CVR C GARBOWSKA – $7.99

(W) Katie Cook, Jeremy Whitley (A) Andy Price (CA) Amy Mebberson

Celebrate ten years of My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic by revisiting the issue that started it all! Ever since their comic debut, Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Pinkie Pie, Rainbow Dash, Fluttershy, and Rarity have been spreading messages of friendship, magic, and fun! Join them at the very beginning of their decade-long journey in My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic-10th Anniversary Edition. Reprints #1 and a gallery of all eight original covers. Plus, an interview with My Little Pony artist and writer Tony Fleecs and an all-new short from Jeremy Whitley.

In Shops: 12/21/2022

SRP: $7.99

