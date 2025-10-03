Posted in: Comics | Tagged: halloween, NECA

NECA Reveals New Halloween: Resurrection Michael Myers Figure

Coming to life from the eighth film in the franchise, Michael Myer is back with a new NECA figure from Halloween: Resurrection

Article Summary NECA unveils a new 7-inch Michael Myers figure from Halloween: Resurrection, capturing his 2002 appearance.

The Ultimate figure features detailed sculpting, articulation, and collector-friendly window box packaging.

Accessories include multiple knives, a burned mask head, pumpkin, bloodied tripod, and voodoo doll.

Pre-orders are open at $41.99, with the figure set to haunt collectors’ shelves in October 2025.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) is the eighth installment in the Halloween horror franchise, directed by Rick Rosenthal. The film continues the story of Michael Myers, the infamous masked killer who has now returned to his childhood hometown of Haddonfield. This time, Michael is after a group of college students participating in a live internet reality show set inside the Myers family's house. The contestants are unaware they are being hunted by Michael, turning the show into a deadly game. The film tried to blend its traditional slasher elements with early 2000s reality TV trends, even if it did not hit its mark.

NECA is now keeping the horror of Halloween alive as they debut their newest Michael Myers Ultimate figure featuring his appearance in Resurrection. It is time to start stacking up some iconic kills with this latest release coming in at 7" tall. Plenty of bloody accessories are included, starting with a swappable burned mask head, a variety of knives, a carved pumpkin, a bloodied tripod, and a voodoo doll. Pre-orders are already live for this iconic slasher at $41.99, and he is set to slay the day in Q4 October 2025.

Halloween: Resurrection – Ultimate Michael Myers

"Michael Myers has been resurrected into a new NECA Ultimate action figure! From Halloween: Resurrection, the eighth entry in the classic slasher series, this highly detailed figure captures the notorious killer's return in one of the most controversial entries in the series. When a group of fame-hungry college students sign up for an internet reality show in the infamous Myers house, cameras start rolling — but so does the body count. Michael has come home, and this time, the whole world is watching."

"This 7-inch scale figure is fully articulated and includes a variety of killer accessories: multiple interchangeable hands, interchangeable burned mask head, kitchen knives, serrated knife, broken knife, camera on tripod, and a doll. It's all presented in collector-friendly window box packaging with an opening front flap—perfect for display in or out of the box. Bring the horror straight to your shelf!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!