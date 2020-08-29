I'm Off To See The New Mutants – The Daily LITG, 29th August 2020

Right, I'm off to the Fulham Broadway Vue Cinema to go see The New Mutants. Two cinema trips in one week, what is going on here? The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Or right now, pretty much Supernatural feels and Pokemon GO. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Supernatural, Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Charizard X Counters In Pokémon GO
- The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- Batwoman, Black Canary & White Canary Don't Go Chasing Waterfalls
- Mega Raid Guide: Top Mega Blastoise Counters In Pokémon GO
- Critical Role Releases A New Look At Their Upcoming Animated Series
- Funko Unveils New South Park Pops Headed Our Way
- Michael Davis Has A Message For The New Milestone Comics Relaunch
- Boom Studios Really Wants Mega Man to be the New Power Rangers
- Three Pages From The Three Jokers #2 – What Will The Shock Scene Be?
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
Don't mistake Jim Starlin for Jim Steranko, everyone.
- Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
- Non-Stop Spider-Man Rescheduled For January, Marvel MIA List Updated
- Alessandro Vitti Replaced By Ron Garney on Keanu Reeves' BZRKR
- Every Appearance Of Gaggy, As Seen In Batman: The Three Jokers
- New Mutants Co-Creator Bob McLeod's Name Misspelled In Movie Credits
Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000 – what was happening one year ago.
When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. But what did happen to The Masked Raider?
- Justice League Theatrical Cut Was So Bad It Made Zack Snyder's Cinematographer Cry
- DC's Legion Skin Colour Change Between Original and Reprinted Superman #14, Out Today
- Could This Star Wars Theory About Emperor Palpatine Be True?
- Naomi Arrives Early to Meet the Rest of the DC Universe, Today (Spoilers)
- Sorry Doomsday Clock, Justice League #30 Got There First – and Damian Wayne Joins (Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancellation Gossip – Punisher, Invaders, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
- How Tomorrow's Marvel Comics #1000 Will Change Things (Spoilers)
- Caricature, Cyphers and Cuts To The Heart in House Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- LATE: DC Comics Cancels Orders For Shazam! #9, #10 and #11
- "She-Hulk": A Strong Casting Opportunity for Marvel [OPINION]
- Gossip: No One Mention the Inhumans, Ms Marvel
- "Proud Boys" Protest Mile High Comics in Denver, Colorado, Over Drag Show
- Doctor Strange #18 – The Perfect Super-Hero Comic Book That You May Just Miss Today
What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws….
- San Marino Comics Festival 2020, Centro Storico, Piazzale "Lo Stradone", San Marino – including a Zombie Walk
- Comic Con Uruguay – Online – YouTube channel here. pm BST onwards
- Virtual Comic Book Reading Club! "Sara" & "They Called Us Enemy" – Fan Expo Vancouver event
- Independent Bookstore Day at Fantom Comics
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jason Latour, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.
- Jason Pearson, creator of Body Bags
- Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.
- Bradley Bradley, grader at CGC.
- David Messina, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…
- Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.
