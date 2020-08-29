I'm Off To See The New Mutants – The Daily LITG, 29th August 2020

Right, I'm off to the Fulham Broadway Vue Cinema to go see The New Mutants. Two cinema trips in one week, what is going on here? The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Or right now, pretty much Supernatural feels and Pokemon GO. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Supernatural, Pokemon and the ten most-read stories yesterday…

ICYMI: five more you may prefer.

Don't mistake Jim Starlin for Jim Steranko, everyone.

Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000 – what was happening one year ago.

When it was all about Incoming and Marvel Comics #1000… and some of them are panning out now. But what did happen to The Masked Raider?

What's happening today

Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline. But we have an actual comic convention in the microstate surrounded by Italy, San Marino, not subject to any such social distancing laws….

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Jason Latour , co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen.

, co-creator of Southern Bastards and Spider-Gwen. Jason Pearson , creator of Body Bags

, creator of Body Bags Tom Humberstone, editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop.

editor and publisher of Solipsistic Pop. Bradley Bradley , grader at CGC.

, grader at CGC. David Messina , artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom…

, artist on The Bounce, Angel, Rom… Sergio Rios of Gingerbread Man.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Supernatural, Pokemon, almost-Italian comic cons, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.