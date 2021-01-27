Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO, The Daily LITG 27th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Paramount+, Lucifer, Pokemon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. We also like to run comic industry birthdays on LITG – and January 27th has so many. From Frank Miller to Sean Phillips to Richard Starkings to Steve Leialoha to Raven Gregory, there's a lot of virtual cake to buy.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Comic book industry birthdays.

Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen

comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen Steve Leialoha , artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.

, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables. Peter Laird , co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Frank Miller , creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.

, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal

co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal Tom Vincent , artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.

, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor. Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.

writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files. Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist

comics colourist Mike Negin , Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP

, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP Raven Gregory , creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope

, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope Lee Garbett , artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl

, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics

of Hypnotic Dog Comics Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy

artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.

