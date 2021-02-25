Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – The Daily LITG, 25th February 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Joss Whedon, Roland Moore or Pikachu or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
You can also catch a vlog interview with Matt Garvey embedded above!
Daily LITG: Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret – the twelve most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Tonight Is Raid Hour In Pokémon GO Featuring Mewtwo & The Birds
- Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Gets Jacked- Welcome to Kenobi Gun Show
- Victoria's Secret Docuseries Examining Rise/Fall Ordered By Hulu
- Amazing Spider-Man #60 – Marriage, Mary Jane And M…?
- DC Told Phil Jimenez, Superwoman Should Appeal More To Trump Voters
- Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
- The Walking Dead Releases New Season 10 "Home Sweet Home" Images
- DC's Legends of Tomorrow Director David Ramsey Says "Stay Tuned"
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
- Si Spurrier On Quoting Boris Johnson In John Constantine: Hellblazer
- DC's Linearverse Slices the Whole Sort Of General Mish Mash (Spoiler)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Illustrated by Jim Woodring, Introduction by Alan Moore – Kickstarter
- Shazadam Is Just Six Days Away – But Already On Sale In Some Places
- A New Preview Of Marvel Comics' Heroes Return From Ed McGuinness
- Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
- The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
- The City Comes To The X-Men, And Other Krakoan Murder Matters Today
- AWA Studios Release Video Featuring Creators and New Series
- Marvel Superhero Lives Above A Tesco Metro And Reads the i Newspaper
- Co-Founder Of Dark Horse, Randy Stradley, Retires After 35 Years
- Crossover #4 Crosses Over With Another Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw Comic
- Nnedi Okorafor Revives New Nigerian Venom for Marvel
- The Blue Flame With Christopher Cantwell in Vault May 2021 Solicits
- Future State: Teen Titans Gets A Special Red X Two-Issue Collection
LITG one year ago – Jim Lee woke up
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
- DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
- Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
- New York Toy Fair: 55 Photos from the LEGO Booth
- So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
- New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
- So Why Did DC Comics Cancel Supergirl Anyway? And Will Generation Zero Explain Away Every Editorial Cock-Up?
- Mindless Speculation: Will the BBC Announce a Major Doctor Who Change?
- Tim Sheridan – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Ken Kristensen – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
- Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G
LITG two years ago – DC and Walmart split
And Rodriguez wanted an Alita sequel he would never get.
- DC Comics to End Their Exclusive Walmart 100-Page Giant Comics Line
- Robert Rodriguez Primed to Direct Second 'Alita: Battle Angel' Film
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 8 "Identity, Pt. 1" is All Isaac [Review]
- Next Week's Marvel Comics Presents Completely Breaks Continuity
- 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Bryan Talbot, graphic novelist, creator of Luther Arkwright
- Jim Borgman, creator of Zits
- Greg LaRocque, artist on Flash and Legion of Super-Heroes
- Keith Wilson, artist on Elementals, Scarlett, Power Of The Atom
- Alan Gill, comics retailer, Ultimate Comics of North Carolina
- Randy Reynaldo, creator of Rob Hanes Adventures
- Mike Armstrong, VP of Reed POP
- Wade von Grawbadger, comics inker.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.