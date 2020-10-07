Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon, The Daily LITG, 7th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider, Batman #100 and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO, Funko and Barbara Gordon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- How To Grind XP & Reach Level 40 In Pokémon GO
- All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
- Barbara Gordon Is Oracle Again in Batman #100 – And Will Be In 2021
- Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
- Dave Bautista and CM Punk Form Tag Team to Take On Donald Trump
- The Strange Tale Of Shedinja: A Pokémon GO Catch Like No Other
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
- How The Joker Makes a New Gotham and a New Batman (#100 Spoilers)
ICYMI: six more you may prefer from yesterday,
Just in case you wanted to read more about the actual comics. Or just Batman #100.
- James Tynion IV's Second Razorblades, Set Your Alarms For October 16th
- Will Ghost-Maker Deal With Problems Batman Won't? Batman #100…
- Batman #100 Clownhunter Showdown Less Showdown-y Than Expected
- Harley Quinn Takes On The Joker In Batman #100 (Spoilers)
- Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)
- Diamond UK Broken Into, Comics Delayed Until Thursday
One year ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.
And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
- Some Implications Of The New DC Comics 60-Year Timeline – Are We Partying Like It's 1999?
- "The International" Pilot Ordered From CBS With Dolph Lundgren
- Marvel 80th Anniversary Getting More Funko Pops
- Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- A New Aging for Jonathan Kent? The DC Universe Timeline Generation 4 in Full, From Wildstorm to Hell Arisen
- Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC
- Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
- How James Marsters Undercut Joss Whedon From The Beginning, Playing Spike With a Soul #NYCC
- Benjamin Percy Reveals Details of X-Force in the Dawn of X
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Episode 2 Preview – Nolan Is Gonna Be Up All Night
- "Jurassic Park" Figures Coming Soon From Chronicle Collectibles
- How Much of DC's New Gods Movie Will be Based On Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle?
- Mandalorian First Edition and the Hunt on Triple Force Friday [Experience]
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- New Covers, Interior Art from Marvel's Dawn of X Panel at NYCC
- A Wander Round the Harley Quinn Gallery at DC Headquarters at #NYCC
- Stephanie Brown Debuted as Robin – the Third Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- New Comic Book Day
- Cartoons & Comics for Climate Change, hosted by Peace and Environment Resource Centre. The Peace and Environment Resource Centre(PERC) invites you to explore an exciting new program, Cartoons & Comics for Climate Change & Sustainability. 3-4pm UCT+1
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Howard Chaykin, creator of American Flagg.
- Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.
- Phil Yeh, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.
- Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.
- David Doub, publisher of Dusk Comics.
