Into The Jewish-Verse With Brian Bendis – Daily LITG 20th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Transformers, Pokémon GO, Future State and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

ICYMI: Five more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

One year ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters

And Superman was going through the change.

Two years ago, Marvel was liquidating hardcovers.

And Haunting Of Hill House was hitting.

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Ron Garney, writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America.

writer/artist on JLA, Amazing Spider-Man, Silver Surfer, Hulk, Daredevil, Captain America. Len Kaminski , writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange.

, writer/editor at Marvel Comics, on War Machine, Avengers, Ghost Rider 2099, Dr. Strange. Paul Fricke , co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo.

, co-creator of Trollords and Terror Tots, artist on Grimjack, Impact, Jurassic Park and El Diablo. Elia Bonetti, cover artist on War Of The Realms, Darth Vader, Fear Itself.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokémon GO, Halo 4 and UCS or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.