Pokémon GO & Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 7th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- Rick and Morty Addresses Your Essential Season 6 Question Head-On
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Two Big Deaths Already Spoiled By Marvel And DC Comics This Week
- Dave Gibbons To Talk About The End Of His Relationship With Alan Moore
- How Many Pokémon TCG Packs It Took To Get Rainbow Charizard VSTAR
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- Legends of Tomorrow: Nick Zano Thanks LOT Cast, Crew, Fans; BTS Look
- SNL: Bob Odenkirk Explains Hating Chris Farley's "Chippendales" Sketch
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- X-Men & Spider-Man Beat Batman In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Superman Celebrated At Sydney Mardi Gras After Coming Out As Bisexual
- PrintWatch: Avengers, Black Panther, She-Hulk, Cult Of Ikarus Seconds
- Jumpa Returns To Wonder Woman Continuity In Trial Of The Amazons
- The Long Halloween, The Comic The Batman Movie Is Based On At Auction
- Pokémon GO, Quantum Leap In The Daily LITG 6th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Now Funko Justice League Needs A Snyder Cut
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Shares Touching Final Moment with Tom Ellis
- DC Comics Fails Funko Fans With Disappointing Justice League Release
- Evangelion x Godzilla Collab Arrives With Mechagodzilla From Aoshima
- Zack Snyder's Plans For Justice League Sequel, Illustrated By Jim Lee
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Doctor Who: Big Finish Shares Christopher Eccleston Return Details
- Camping Outside Comic Shops As Bad Idea Bans Store For Breaking Rules
- Tasks & Rewards For Fletchling Community Day In Pokémon GO
- Incarnate Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Law & Order: Meloni Goes OC; McDermott's Entrance; Benson/Stabler Art
- Josh Blaylock's Long-running Mercy Sparx Returns on Kickstarter
- First Appearance of Black Mask in Batman #386 Up for Auction
- Two New Villains Debut In Superman #29 – Projectress And Deadstream
- Tony Lee Has Spent Lockdown Writing Crime Novels As Jack Gatland
- Comic Shops Get Batman Fortnite Poster, Catwoman & Harley Quinn Join
- Sal Buscema, Alex Ross, Charlie Adlard & More – Original Art Auctions
- When Martin Pasko Threatened An Editor's Life, Original Art Auctioned
- Gwen Stacy Has Hot Valley Days And Cocaine Nights in Heroes Reborn
- Mike The Pike Productions Acquires Vampirella Rights For Movies
- Snyder Cut Sequel That Will Never Be – The Daily LITG, 6th March 2021
LITG two years ago – Jim Lee was rolling back 5G
And comics were jumping in price again.
- London's West End Hit By Coronavirus – Which Is Great for Theatre Goers
- Doug TenNapel Blames Jim Lee and DC Comics For Sean Gordon Murphy Pulling His Cover
- Jim Lee Has No Idea What Doug TenNapel Is Talking About
- DC Telling Different People Different Things About 5G – And More New Creators Involved
- Jim Lee – Not "Ageing Up Characters or Shuffling Them Off" For 5G
- Tom King Had Lunch with Matthew Rosenberg and the Comics Industry Exploded
- "Doctor Who": The REAL Revelations of "The Timeless Children" [Opinion]
- Black Cat's Brand New Costume… Iron Cat
- How Kevin Eastman Found Out He Was No Longer Publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine
- "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" – Routh: Departure "Not Well Handled"
LITG three years ago – Superman/Batman was late
And Cosmic Ghost Rider was up to stuff.
- DC Cancels Superman/Batman Vol.7, Will Resolicit in 61 Years
- More Superheroes Having Superchildren? (Justice League #19 and Young Justice #3 Spoilers)
- What Does Doomsday Clock #9 Mean for the Future of the DC Universe – Nightwing, Aquaman, Hawkman and More (Spoilers)
- Agents of SHIELD Season 6: The Cast Teases Something "Very Different" for the Show
- DC Publishes Donald Trump Tweeting That He's Better Than Superman (Doomsday Clock #9 Spoilers)
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Ben Templesmith, co-creator of Fell, 30 Days Of Night and creator of The Chronicles Of Wormwood.
- Comics journalist Raphael Soohoo.
- Peter Gross, writer and artist known for The Books of Magic, Lucifer and The Unwritten.
- Bleeding Cool reporter Derek Trum.
- Raven Perez of Raven's Dojo.
- Tim Seeley of GI Joe, Hack/Slash, Revival, Grayson and Batman.
- Allen Milgrom, editor of Marvel Fanfare, writer/artist on Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, penciller on West Coast Avengers and inker of X-Factor.
- Carl Knappe, creator of Epsilon Wave
- Kieron Dwyer, artist on Captain America, Danger Unlimited, Action Comics, Avengers and his creator-owned series, LCD: Lowest Comic Denominator.
- Robert Lewis, artist on Wild Wild West.