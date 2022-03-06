X-Men & Spider-Man Beat Batman In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And in the week that The Batman movie comes out, Batman places three titles in the top ten but X-Men and Spider-Man both beat it to the top of the chart.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #9 Amazing Spider-Man #91 Batman #121 Strange #1 Fantastic Four #40 Moon Knight #9 Batman Killing Time #1 Detective Comics #1,055 Black Panther #4 Avengers Forever #3

Rodman Comics: Diamond was late, arriving on Wednesday, sales were really bad Wednesday.

Ssalefish Comics: Amazing Spider-Man and Detective Comics went toe to toe this week with Detective almost taking the top spot. Way down the list and barely qualifying was Batman Killing Time, I don't know if it is Batman fatigue or Tom King's name being poison to a lot of our customers but I could believe it is both. Suicide Squad got a push from War for Earth-3. I'm hoping people realize this is a good book and the numbers stay higher after the crossover.

