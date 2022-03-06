X-Men & Spider-Man Beat Batman In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And in the week that The Batman movie comes out, Batman places three titles in the top ten but X-Men and Spider-Man both beat it to the top of the chart.
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- X-Men #9
- Amazing Spider-Man #91
- Batman #121
- Strange #1
- Fantastic Four #40
- Moon Knight #9
- Batman Killing Time #1
- Detective Comics #1,055
- Black Panther #4
- Avengers Forever #3
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics: Diamond was late, arriving on Wednesday, sales were really bad Wednesday.
- Ssalefish Comics: Amazing Spider-Man and Detective Comics went toe to toe this week with Detective almost taking the top spot. Way down the list and barely qualifying was Batman Killing Time, I don't know if it is Batman fatigue or Tom King's name being poison to a lot of our customers but I could believe it is both. Suicide Squad got a push from War for Earth-3. I'm hoping people realize this is a good book and the numbers stay higher after the crossover.
