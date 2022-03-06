X-Men & Spider-Man Beat Batman In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

Posted on
by
|
Comments

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And in the week that The Batman movie comes out, Batman places three titles in the top ten but X-Men and Spider-Man both beat it to the top of the chart.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men #9
X-Men #9
  1. X-Men #9
  2. Amazing Spider-Man #91
  3. Batman #121
  4. Strange #1
  5. Fantastic Four #40
  6. Moon Knight #9
  7. Batman Killing Time #1
  8. Detective Comics #1,055
  9. Black Panther #4
  10. Avengers Forever #3

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

  • Rodman Comics: Diamond was late, arriving on Wednesday, sales were really bad Wednesday.
  • Ssalefish Comics: Amazing Spider-Man and Detective Comics went toe to toe this week with Detective almost taking the top spot. Way down the list and barely qualifying was Batman Killing Time, I don't know if it is Batman fatigue or Tom King's name being poison to a lot of our customers but I could believe it is both. Suicide Squad got a push from War for Earth-3. I'm hoping people realize this is a good book and the numbers stay higher after the crossover.

If your store would like to be involved, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week

  1. Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
  2. What Is The Grey "Battle Pass" In The Pokémon GO Shop?
  3. Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
  4. Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
  5. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  6. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  7. After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
  8. DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
  9. Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
  10. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  11. Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
  12. The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
  13. Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
  14. Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
  15. Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
  16. Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
  17. The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
  18. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  19. King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
  20. The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.